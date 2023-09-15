Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 15

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, September 15, 2023.

Mohbad’s Death: We’ll Carry Out Diligent Investigation – Police

The Force Public Relation Officer (FPPRO) Assistant Commissioner of Police, Muyiwa Adejobi has said the force headquarters would investigate the death of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad.

The spokesperson in a statement issued on Thursday said the force headquarters’ heartfelt condolences…Read more

National Grid Collapse Caused By Fire Outbreak – FG

The Federal Government has said the national grid collapse was caused by a fire outbreak on the Kainji/Jebba 330 kilovolt (kV) line.

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, on his verified X handle (formerly Twitter)…Read more

63rd Independence Day: SGF Inaugurates C’ttee

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume on Thursday inaugurated an Inter-Ministerial Committee that would be responsible for organising Nigeria’s 63rd Independence anniversary.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony in Abuja, Akume…Read more

JUST-IN: Tinubu Appoints Zacch Adedeji As New FIRS Chairman

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Hon. Zacch Adedeji as the new Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Tinubu in a statement on Thursday issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale…Read more

PDP BoT Tells S’Court, Correct ‘Errors’ In PEPC Verdict For Nigeria’s Stability

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said it was confident that the Supreme Court has the capacity and courage to right the “wrongs” and correct the “errors” contained in the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) over the February 25 presidential election, in the interest of the unity, stability and corporate existence of the country.

The was contained in a communique, which was read by the BoT Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara…Read more

Councillors Impeach Suspended Ogun LG boss

On Thursday, the Suspended Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State, Hon. Wale Adedayo was impeached by the councillors over allegations of financial misappropriation and diversion of council funds, among other allegations made against him.

This was according to a statement issued by the Leader…Read more

Senate Tackles NLC Over N100m Allegation Against Members

The Senate, on Thursday, tackled the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on the allegation of a purported allocation of N100 million to its members, describing it as strange, ludicrous, and unthinkable.

According to a statement issued from the office of the Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, Yemi Adaramodu…Read more

Level Of Poverty In Nigeria May Lead To Serious Crisis, PDP BoT Warns

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has warned that the level of poverty and anger in the country is capable of snowballing into a serious crisis, if not urgently addressed.

The board, which met in Abuja on Thursday, expressed serious concern at what it described as “the excruciating hardship, worsening insecurity, and a general sense of apprehension and despondency across the country…Read more

Remove 7.5% VAT On Diesel To Stabilise Petrol Prices, NARTO Urges FG

Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) has called on the Federal Government to remove the 7.5 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) on Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), also known as diesel, to avert the disruption in the distribution and supply of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol or fuel.

Prior to the placement of VAT on diesel, its cost was barely above N600/litre…Read more

Subsidy Removal: I Thought The Burden On Me Would Reduce – Buhari

Garba Shehu, the official spokesperson to the former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has said his boss has continued to receive numerous visitors from all works of life across the country following the removal of fuel subsidy by his predecessor, President Bola Tinubu.

Shehu who spoke on Thursday in a statement issued to celebrate Buhari’s 100 days out of office…Read more

Nigeria 2nd Least In Terms Of Revenue-To-GDP Ratio In The World – Budget Minister

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, on Thursday said Nigeria is the second least country in the world in terms of revenue to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio.

Bagudu disclosed this at the grand finale of the 22nd edition of the Joint Planning Board (JPB) and National Council on Development Planning (NCDP)…Read more

FULL LIST: LPPC Shortlists 69 Lawyers For SAN Rank

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) on Thursday released the full list of senior lawyers shortlisted for the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Among the 69 candidates shortlisted are Funmi, wife of Femi Falana SAN…Read more

Presidential Poll: LP Tackles Soyinka, Says He Exhibits Dual Character

The Labour Party (LP) on Thursday said it disagrees with Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka on his analysis of the February 25 presidential election, noting that he allowed emotion to take better part of him.

Soyinka was reported to have said that the Labour Party did not win the election…Read more

CBCN Wants Tribunal Petitions Concluded Before Swearing-In New Administrations

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), has stated the need for all election petitions to be concluded before new administrations are sworn into office.

Recall that several groups and individuals had advocated for an interim government to take over power from the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari…Read more

JUST-IN: Power Restored After Blackout In Nigeria

Electricity supply has been restored many hours after Nigeria was on Thursday plunged into a nationwide outage following the collapse of the national grid.

Eko Electricity Distribution Company announced to its customers on its verified X handle (formerly Twitter), the restoration of power…Read more