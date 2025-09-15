Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 15

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, September 15th, 2025.

Akpabio Urges Nigerians To Be Patient Amid Tinubu’s Reforms

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has appealed to Nigerians to remain patient with President Bola Tinubu’s administration, assuring that the ongoing reforms will soon yield economic prosperity.

Akpabio made the call on Sunday while…Read more

Kalu Canvasses Support For Economic Reforms, Reserved Seats Bill At Harvard

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has urged Nigerians to support the ongoing economic reforms of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, as well as the reserved seats bill currently before the National Assembly.

Kalu made the appeal during an interactive…Read more

CBCN: Tinubu Urges Faith Leaders To Champion Interfaith Harmony

President Bola Tinubu has urged religious leaders in Nigeria to continue promoting interfaith harmony, denouncing violence, and working for reconciliation in communities affected by conflict.

The President made the appeal on Sunday at ….Read more

Ibadan Strategic To Nigeria’s Development – Obi

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has described Ibadan as very strategic and central to Nigeria’s political, social, and economic development.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State…Read more

Lagos To Close Ozumba Mbadiwe Nightly For Week-Long Repairs

The Lagos State Government has announced the partial closure of Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, Victoria Island, for nightly rehabilitation works lasting seven days.

According to the Commissioner for Transportation….Read more

Marketers Cries Out, Says Dangote Petrol Cheaper In Togo

Some Nigerian petroleum importers on Sunday alleged that the Dangote Petrochemical Refinery is selling a litre of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol or fuel, to international traders at N65 cheaper than the amount given to Nigerian marketers.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the development…Read more

FCC: Acting Chairman’s Facebook/WhatsApp Accounts For Employment, Fake

The Federal Character Commission (FCC) has dismissed as fake the Facebook and WhatsApp accounts being circulated in the name of its Acting Executive Chairman, Hon. Kayode Oladele, purportedly offering employment and political appointments.

In a statement, the Commission’s Director …. Read more

Purported Validation Of New List Of Our State Chairmen By INEC, False – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has dismissed as false a statement claiming that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released and validated a list of its state chairmen across the country.

In a statement issued by its Interim National Publicity…Read more

Obi Visits 44th Olubadan, Ladoja Ahead Of Coronation

The former Governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Sunday, visited the 44th Olubadan designate, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, in Oyo State.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the economic….Read more

Doctors Halt Strike, Give FG 2-Week Ultimatum

Two days after the commencement of its industrial action, the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has announced the suspension of the movement.

In a statement issued by the Association…Read more

Insecurity: Over 96 Communities Overrun, Deserted In Plateau –Gen Sura (Rtd)

Over 96 communities have been overrun and thousands of households displaced by insurgents in just three loc al government in Plateau State, the General Secretary of the State Resettlement Task Force on Internally Displaced Persons (IDP), Brigadier General John Sura (rtd), has said.

Brigadier General Sura (rtd), a governorship aspirant…Read more

FG Still Committed To Building Sustainable Agrifood Systems – Minister

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to building a sustainable agrifood system in Nigeria.

Kyari made this known during a high-level event…Read more

Ekwunife Chickens Out On Paternity Test, Says APGA

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State has reacted to Senator Uche Ekwunife’s refusal to accept a paternity test challenge thrown at her by Dr. Nonye Soludo, wife of Governor Charles Soludo.

The party described Ekwunife’s decision…Read more

Crisis Deepens In Edo NLC As Caretaker C’ttee Member Resigns

The crisis rocking the Edo State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has further escalated with the resignation of Comrade Mike Ochei, a member of the newly constituted caretaker committee.

Ochei, who is also the state chairman of the National…Read more

JUST-IN: FG Warns 32 States Of Flooding

The Federal Government has once again warned at least 32 states of the federation about the potential flooding crisis that may occur as a result of heavy rainfall between September 14th and 18th, 2025.

The Federal Ministry of Environment’s National…Read more