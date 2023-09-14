Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 14

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, September 14, 2023.

You Lied On N100m Palliative Claim For Lawmakers – Reps To NLC

The House of Representatives has described as baseless and devoid of facts the allegations by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) that the executive had given N100 million as palliatives to the National Assembly lawmakers.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Akin Rotimi…Read more

Nigeria To Collaborate With S/Korea On Energy Sector – FG

The Federal Government has said Nigeria will collaborate with South Korea on various aspects of the energy sector.

It stated that the collaboration will include the adoption of low-carbon technologies…Read more

N’Delta Minister Meets Jonathan, Asari Dokubo Over Crude Theft

On Wednesday, Abubakar Momoh, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, met with former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Niger Delta militant Asari Dokubo, and other regional leaders.

New Telegraph gathered that the meeting, according to Momoh was aimed at navigating his role as a minister…Read more

Tinubu Is God Project For Nigeria’s Unity, Stability – Ex-Women Affairs Minister

The Former Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen on Wednesday said that President Bola Tinubu was selected by God to lead Nigeria.

The ex-minister made this remark while reacting to the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal’s verdict which affirmed Tinubu’s victory at the polls…Read more

Respect Constitution In Your Judgements, Diaspora Group Tasks Nigeria Judiciary

Diaspora Action For Democracy in Africa (DADA), has reacted to the judgment delivered by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, calling on the judiciary to uphold the Constitution.

DADA in a statement signed on Wednesday by Mr Uche Martin…Read more

Sanwo-Olu Swears In 38 Commissioners, Special Advisers

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday swore in 38 commissioners and special advisers.

The swearing-in ceremony which took place at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja…Read more

Tinubu Was My Classmate At Chicago Varsity – Ogunsanya

A public affairs analyst, Durojaiye Ogunsanya on Wednesday said he was one of the classmates of President Bola Tinubu at the Chicago State University (CSU).

Ogunsanya who spoke in an interview with TVC said he graduated from the university alongside President Tinubu…Read more

FG Assures Nigerians Of Imminent Ease Of Subsidy Removal Hardship

The Federal Government, for the umpteenth time assured Nigerians of imminent ease of pains arising from the removal of fuel subsidy.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Nebeolisa Anako…Read more

Shettima Departs Nigeria, To Represent Tinubu At G77 Summit In Cuba

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has departed Nigeria to represent President Bola Tinubu at the G77+China leaders’ summit in Havana, Cuba.

According to a statement issued by Olusola Abiola, Director of Information at the Vice-President’s Office, the summit is slated for September 15 to 17, 2023…Read more

Nigeria On Right Path Of Economic Growth Under Tinubu – Adeyeye

The National Chairman of the South West Agenda for Bola Tinubu (SWAGA), Sen. Adedayo Adeyeye, on Wednesday, gave an assurance that Nigeria is on the right path of economic growth and development under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Adeyeye said this in Oyo town, during the symbolic distribution of food items…Read more

JUST-IN: PDP Raises Alarm Over Plan To Disrupt Tribunal Sitting In Nasarawa

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday raised the alarm over the planned disruption of tomorrow’s (Thursday) sitting of the state’s Governorship Election Petition Tribunal In Lafia by people suspected to be government officials to disrupt sitting to adopt final written addresses by the tribunal.

Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa state, Francis Orogu…Read more

Niger To Host First Subnational Green Economy Summit

Niger State is to host the first subnational green economy summit in Nigeria.

The Governor of the state, Hon. Muhammed Umaru Bago disclosed this Wednesday in Abuja at a World Press Conference…Read more

Netizens React To Lady Who Predicted Mohbad’s Demise

Social media blows hot as the prediction of a Nigerian lady in November 2022 about the demise of late singer, Mohbad, surfaces online.

The lady identified as debbie_goddez, however, in November 2022 commented on a post of the late singer, Mohbad…Read more

Drama As Ikorodu Youths Halt Mohbad’s Burial Process (Video)

There was mild drama on Wednesday at the Ikorodu Cemetery in Lagos State as angry youths in the community obstructed the burial proceedings of late Nigerian singer and rapper, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the late singer died on Tuesday, September 12 at the age of 27…Read more

France Bans Sale Of iPhone 12

The sale of the iPhone 12 has been banned in France due to the high levels of electromagnetic radiation it emits.

On Tuesday, the French agency in charge of radio frequency regulation issued a similar directive to the internet behemoth…Read more