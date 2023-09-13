Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 13

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

Nigeria, EU Trade Relationship Nets €45bn

The bilateral trade relationship between Nigeria and the European Union (EU) has grossed over €45 billion over the years, Samuela Isopi, Head of delegation of the EU and ECOWAS said on Tuesday in Abuja.

She made the disclosure when she led a delegation on a courtesy visit to the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu…Read more

BREAKING: Tinubu Arrives Abuja From UAE, India

After spending a week away from the country, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has finally landed in Abuja.

Recalls that President Tinubu was in New Delhi, India for the G20 Leaders’ Summit…Read more

Nigeria Rises To Become Second Largest Crude Oil Producer In Africa – OPEC

Nigeria became the second largest crude oil producer in Africa in August 2023, according to the report of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries. Libya maintained the largest crude oil supplier.

In July 2023, Nigeria was the third largest oil producer in Africa as its oil production was 1.081 million barrels per day (bpd)…Read more

JUST-IN: Akeredolu Sacks His Deputy’s Media Aide

Rotimi Akeredolu, the Governor of Ondo State on Tuesday dismissed the media aides working for his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Olabode Richard Olatunde…Read more

Tinubu’s Resolution Of Nigeria, UAE Visa Impasse, Masterstroke – ADSC

The Africa Development Study Centre (ADSC), has described President Bola Tinubu’s successful resolution of the visa impasse and resumption of flights between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a diplomatic masterstroke.

Chief Executive Officer of ADSC, Ambassador Victor Oluwafemi…Read more

Maintain Relationship With Buhari By Not Sacking His Appointees, NGO Tells Tinubu

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), the Foundation for African Development (FAD) has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to maintain a cordial relationship with his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, and other All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains by not sacking the appointees of Buhari who are good in the jobs.

The Country Director of the Foundation for African Development, Mr Stanley Odii…Read more

Northern Youths Warns Against Moves To Remove House Of Reps Speaker, Abbas

Some Northern Youths have raised an alarm that some Ministers in the cabinet of President Bola Tinubu, are hatching moves to remove the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.

The group in a Press Conference in Kano, warned that the Northwest…Read more

Kalu Hails Tinubu On UAE’s Visa Ban Lift, Return Of Volkswagen To Nigeria

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for walking the talk in his efforts to move Nigeria out of the economic doldrums and quagmires.

It would be recalled that President Tinubu during the 2023 electioneering campaigns…Read more

Akintola’s Demise: Nigeria Has Lost An Icon, Says Akpabio

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has expressed sadness over the death of Nigeria’s first indigenous chartered accountant, Chief Akintola Williams, who died on Monday in Lagos at the age of 104.

Akpabio in a condolence message signed on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media, Public Affairs and Communications, Rt. Hon. Eseme Eyiboh…Read more

Kalu Retains Senate Seat, Defeats PDP, LP At Tribunal

The former Governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Orji Uzor Kalu’s election has been affirmed by the National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal in Umuahia.

The petition filed by Mao Ohuabunwa of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Nnamdi Iro-Orji…Read more

Atiku Cannot Do What Jonathan Did In 2015 – PDP Chieftain

Sani Umar, a former spokesperson of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday revealed why the party’s Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar cannot do what former President Goodluck Jonathan did in the 2015 general elections while contesting against former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Umar who spoke in an interview with Daily Independent said that Atiku would have carried out the same actions as Jonathan in 2015…Read more

You’ve No Power To Determine Who Replace You In Ebonyi South, PDP Tells Umahi

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ebonyi State Chapter on Tuesday described as unbecoming, the comments by the Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi that he has the right to choose who replaces him in Ebonyi South senatorial zone and that the senatorial position of Ebonyi South must remain in his Ohaozara Local Government Area.

The party said it is only the people of the zone that will choose…Read more

Let’s Go Back To Federalism, Says Adebanjo

The leader of the Pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, has reiterated that Nigeria should change its constitution to a federal system if the nation is desirous of moving forward.

Adebanjo, who spoke as a guest at the Goke Omisore Annual Lecture…Read more

Peter Obi Mourns Late Pa Akintola Williams

Former governor of Anambra State and Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi on Tuesday reacted to the passing of eminent Nigerian accountant, Chief Akintola Williams.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the iconic accountant passed away on Monday, September 11 at the age of 104…Read more

Why Akeredolu Sacked Deputy’s Media Aides

Facts have emerged on the reason behind the sack of the media aides attached to the office of Ondo State Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Governor Akeredolu on Tuesday directed that all media aides appointed by him and seconded…Read more