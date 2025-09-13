Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 13

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, September 13th, 2025.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called on private sector players to deepen their collaboration with his administration as the state launches a fresh ₦214.8 billion bond issuance programme aimed at funding critical infrastructure.

Speaking at an Investor Forum in Lagos…Read more

Stakeholders To Converge In Abuja On Opportunities, Challenges In Railway Sector

The Federal Ministry of Transportation, in collaboration with the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) and De-sadel, is set to host railway stakeholders from all over Africa and beyond.

According to a statement released to journalists…Read more

Zamfara Business Community Lauds Gov Lawal’s N1.1bn Grant

The Business groups in Zamfara State have commended Governor Dauda Lawal for disbursing N1.1 billion as a startup intervention to expand and stabilise markets across the state.

Under the arrangement, 2,000 people received…Read more

Abiodun Appoints 1,200 Political Assistants To Strengthen Grassroots Democracy

In fulfilment of its commitment to deepen democratic participation and broaden access to the dividends of democracy, the Ogun State Government has appointed 1,200 political assistants to serve as change agents and enhance civic engagement across the state.

Announcing the initiative in a statement…Read more

PDP Congresses: Bode George Writes NWC, Accuses Koshoedo Of ‘Manipulating Processes’

The former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has accused the Deputy National Secretary, Hon. Setonji Koshoedo, of manipulating the party’s congresses.

George, in a letter to the PDP National…Read more

Tinubu Launches Women’s Health Initiative To Tackle Maternal Mortality, Others

President Bola Tinubu has flagged off RenewHER, a Presidential Women’s Health Transformation Initiative, to safeguard maternal health and women’s well-being.

He described the programme as an answer…Read more

Kachikwu Rejects INEC Recognition Of Mark As ADC Nat’l Chairman

The 2023 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu, has rejected the recognition of a former Senate President, David Mark, as the National Chairman of the party by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today…Read more

Air Peace Reacts To NSIB Drug, Alcohol Claims

The management of Air Peace has reacted to a purported preliminary report by the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) regarding an incident involving one of its aircraft at the Port Harcourt International Airport on July 13, 2025.

New Telegraph had earlier reported…Read more

Tinubu Hails Etsu Nupe At 73, 22nd Years On Throne

President Bola Tinubu on Friday congratulated the Etsu Nupe and Chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, on his 73rd birthday and 22nd anniversary on the throne.

In a congratulatory message signed…Read more

Kano Govt Moves To Empower 44 LGAs With Full Autonomy

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening grassroots governance by backing a bill that will grant full autonomy to local government councils in the state.

This was contained in a statement…Read more

Otti: Under My Watch, Every Kobo Will Be Accounted For

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has assured the people of the state that no amount of money received under his watch in the name of the state will be tagged missing, as there is no room for stealing.

Otti said this during the Aba…Read more

Resident Doctors Begin 5-Day Warning Strike

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Friday announced the commencement of a five-day warning strike, following the expiration of its fresh ultimatum to the Federal Government over unpaid allowances, salary arrears, and unresolved welfare issues.

The Association made this announcement…Read more

Yobe APC Protest Exclusion From Federal Political Appointments

The Yobe State Chapter of the All Progressives Party (APC) on Thursday protested alleged exclusion of the zone in Federal appointments from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Sambo Kakawa, who led the delegation…Read more

Air Peace Crew Tested Positive For Alcohol, Drug – NSIB

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has indicted an Air Peace pilot and a Co-pilot for taking hard drugs and alcohol.

This is contained in a preliminary report signed …Read more

Suspension: Natasha Writes NASS, Threatens Legal Action

The standoff between the National Assembly and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan took a new turn on Thursday as the embattled lawmaker faulted the Senate for rejecting her notice of resumption on the premise that she cannot return to her seat until the pending case in court is resolved.

Akpoti-Uduaghan warned that she …Read more