Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 12

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Reps Insist On Kyari’s Appearance, Adjourned Probe

The House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating irregularities and alleged corruption in the Nigeria energy security provided in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Retail and the acquisition of OVH Energy Marketing on Monday suspended sitting due to the absence of the Group Managing Director/CEO, Mele Kyari.

The committee insisted that Kyari and the Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority (NMDRA)…Read more

NNPCL Begins Replacement Of Ruptured Petroleum Pipelines In Lagos

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has commenced the replacement of ruptured petroleum product pipelines in Lagos.

Chairman HfC, Kudeyibu Estate, Muyiwa Akinwumi, in a statement issued on Monday…Read more

JUST-IN: UAE Lifts Visa Ban On Nigeria

The United Arab Emirates(UAE) has lifted a year-long visa ban imposed on Nigerian travelers following the meeting of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the President of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

According to a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale…Read more

IGP Sets Up Gun Licensing, Regulations Committee

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has announced the establishment of an ad hoc committee tasked with the comprehensive review of firearms licensing and regulations by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), in line with the Firearms Act and other extant laws, in the interest of public safety and general security

The Police boss who spoke on Monday revealed that the committee’s mandate will encompass a thorough assessment…Read more

Plateau South: Tribunal Nullifies Sen. Bali’s Election, Declared Lalong Winner

Plateau State National Assembly Election Tribunal sitting in Jos has on Monday nullified the Election of Sen. Napoleon Bali, Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District of the State, and declared Simon Lalong as the duly elected Senator to represent Plateau South Senatorial District.

The Tribunal held that the votes scored by Napoleon Bali in the February 25, 2023 general elections…Read more

Nigeria’s First Chartered Accountant, Akintola Williams Dies At 104

The Doyen of Accountancy and the first Chartered Accountant in Nigeria, Pa Akintola Williams is dead.

New Telegraph reports that Pa Williams died in the early hours of Monday, September 11, 2023…Read more

Tinubu Won’t Increase Tax Rates, Oyedele Assures Nigerians

The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele on Sunday assured Nigerians that no higher tax rates would be imposed on citizens under President Bola Tinubu-led government.

Oyedele who spoke via his official X handle

was named the Head of the Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms while providing answers to Frequently Asked…Read more

Atiku Files Fresh Case Against Chicago Varsity Over Tinubu’s Victory

Following Wednesday’s ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 election has filed a fresh lawsuit against President Bola Tinubu’s alma mater, Chicago State University (CSU).

New Telegraph reports that the former Vice President filed the case at the United States District Court…Read more

You Lied About ‘TPLT’ Inscription On CTC Judgement, PDP Tells APC

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) lied about the inscription of Tinubu Presidential Legal Team (TPLT) found on the header of the Certified True Copies (CTC) of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) judgement currently in circulation.

PDP in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, stated that the claim by the Tinubu legal team…Read more

Demolition: You’re Not Above Law, Abiodun Tells Daniel

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Monday, said his administration embarked on the demolition of a five-storey plaza belonging to Olufunke Daniel, the wife of the former governor, Gbenga Daniel for contravening the state’s physical planning laws.

The governor insisted that nobody is above the law, saying “The law that governs ordinary citizens also applies to the VIPs”…Read more

Wike Slams Officials Over Faulty Public Addressing System

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has heavily criticized his officials for embarrassing him by presenting a malfunctioning microphone at a public function.

The Minister who on Monday ventilated his anger over the poor performance of the event managers had gathered alongside the Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud…Read more

Akintola, An Unusual Specimen Of Human Being – Obasanjo

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has described the doyen of the Accounting profession in Africa, the late Williams Akintola as “an icon and an unusual specimen of human being”.

Obasanjo in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi…Read more

FG Mulls Granting Varsities Full Autonomy

The Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, has hinted at moves by the Federal Government to grant universities full autonomy by allowing them to generate sources for funding to run the institution.

Mamman made the disclosure while opening the 2021 and 2022 Nigeria Annual Education Conference (NAEC)…Read more

Tribunal Sacks Three LP Reps Candidates In Abia, Orders Rerun

On Monday, three House of Representatives members elected on the platform of the Labour Party (LP) have been sacked by the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

A panel of the tribunal led by Justice Adeyinka Aderibigbe had sacked the member representing Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency, Mr Ibe Okwara Osunwa…Read more

S/West Speakers Meet In Lagos Ahead Of Abuja State Legislatures Conference

Speakers of State Legislatures in the Southwestern part of Nigeria have gathered at the Lagos State House of Assembly for discussions aimed at the progress of the zone.

The gathering comes a few days before the Abuja meeting of the Conference of Speakers…Read more

Akintola Williams’ Demise Marks End Of An Era – Abiodun

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun has described the demise of Nigeria’s pioneered Chartered Accountant, Akintola Williams, as the end of an era.

Akintola was reported to have died on Monday at his residence in Lagos at the age of 104…Read more