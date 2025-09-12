Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 12

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, September 12th, 2025.

Suspension: Natasha Writes NASS, Threatens Legal Action

The standoff between the National Assembly and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan took a new turn on Thursday as the embattled lawmaker faulted the Senate for rejecting her notice of resumption on the premise that she cannot return to her seat until the pending case in court is resolved.

Nigeria’s Oil Production Slumped In August – OPEC

Nigeria’s oil production slumped in August, according to the Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) released on Thursday.

2027 Presidency: Obi, Jonathan, Meet In Abuja

The Labour Party (LP) candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, on Thursday met with former President Goodluck Jonathan in Abuja.

Party Registration: ADA, ANC, AAP, 11 Others Scale INEC’s First Hurdle

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said 14 out of 171 political associations that applied for registration as political parties met pre-registration requirements to proceed to the next stage.

Natasha: NLC Warns N’Assembly Against Legislative Dictatorship

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has warned leadership of the National Assembly to rethink its continued decision to bar Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from performing her sacred constitutional duties.

FG: 2025 Budget Implementation To Commence September

The implementation of the 2025 budget will commence by the end of September, the Director-General, Budget Office of the Federation, Mr Tanimu Yakubu, hinted on Thursday.

Shettima Orders Disbursement Of FG’s N250bn Loan For Smallholder Farmers

The Vice President Kashim Shettima has directed the Presidential Food Systems Coordinating Unit (PFSCU) to expedite action on the disbursement of the Federal Government’s ₦250 billion credit support for smallholder farmers at a single-digit interest rate.

ECOWAS Launches Social Protection Framework, Operational Plan

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has launched a Social Protection Framework and Operational Plan (2024-2028) to improve social safety nets, expand coverage, and address poverty in the West African sub-region.

Abbas Loses Brother, Aminu Pate

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has lost his elder brother, the Wamban Dawakin Zazzau, Alhaji Aminu Pate.

Lagos PDP Congress: Crisis Looms Over Non-Release Of Nomination Forms

The non-release of nomination forms for the forthcoming 2025 People’s Democratic Party (PDP) congress for the Lagos State chapter seems to have caused division in the party as the leadership prepares for the much-anticipated state congress.

Alleged Court Order Against Our Leadership, INEC, Fake – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said the reports circulating in the media about the ruling of the Federal High Court, Abuja, restraining Senator David Mark and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola from acting as the party’s National Chairman and National Secretary is false.

Crude Oil Losses Drop To 16-Year-Low – Report

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has disclosed that the upstream oil sector was witnessing a dramatic turnaround, with crude oil losses from theft and metering issues dropping to their lowest levels in nearly 16 years.

Solid Minerals Integral To Nigeria’s Development – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has said the solid minerals sector is an integral part of developing a robust economy, taking attention away from oil revenue.

Ondo Govt Embarks On Affordable Housing Scheme For Civil Servants

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has said his administration is working towards developing Akure, the state capital, into a befitting status that can rival the capital of any state in Nigeria.

Tinubu Campaign Group Inaugurates Women Wing In Ondo

A group campaigning for the reelection of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Ondo State under the auspices of Asiwaju Mandate Group (AMG) has inaugurated Ward, Local Government, and Senatorial Coordinators for women in the state.

