Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 11

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, September 11, 2023.

G-20: Tinubu Strikes Deals With Germany, S/Korean, Indian

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has struck multiple investments and bilateral deals with the leaders of Germany, South Korea, and India.

In separate meetings with the leaders of the three countries on the sideline of the G-20 Leaders Summit

Biden Hails Tinubu For ‘Strong Leadership

The President of the United States (US), Joe Biden has showered encomium on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his “strong leadership”, especially in the crisis triggered by the coup in Niger Republic.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that the Nigerien military led by Amadou Abdramane

BREAKING: Tinubu Arrives UAE, To Hold Bilateral Meeting

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Tinubu will have a stopover at Abu Dhabi to meet with leaders of the country

Come Clean On CTC Watermark, LP To PEPC, APC

The Labour Party (LP) has called on the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), to explain to Nigerians the circumstances concerning the inclusion of the APC watermark on the certified true copies (CTC) of the PEPC judgement on the petition filed by its candidate against Bola Tinubu’s election.

LP in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh

JUST-IN: Tinubu Departs India For Abu Dhabi

After the conclusion of the G-20 summit held in New Delhi in India, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday made his way to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAB).

It would be recalled that President Tinubu was in India for a couple of days for the G-20 conference

Tinubu To Meet UAE Leaders During Stopover In Abu Dhabi

After leaving New Delhi in India, President Bola Tinubu is expected to make a technical stopover in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the Emirati nation, where he will engage with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government.

This was contained in a statement titled 'President Tinubu to meet UAE authorities during a stopover in Abu Dhabi

Boko Haram Insurgency Cost Borno $6.8bn – Shettima

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima has said that the North-East’s post-insurgency evaluation revealed that Boko Haram attacks cost the Northeast $9 billion, of which Borno State, the insurgency’sepicentere, lost $6.8 billion.

Shettima, a former governor of the state, bemoaned the displacement of several emirs and the consequent

Subsidy: Disclose Details On Spending Of N2bn Palliative, SERAP Tells Govs

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has asked the 36 state governors in the country, to disclose details on spending of the N2 billion palliative recently disbursed to each state by the Federal Government (FG), including the names of beneficiaries and details of the reliefs so far provided with the money.

SERAP made the call through a statement issued by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare

BBNaija All-Stars: How Nigerians Voted Doyin, Kim Oprah

Following the eviction of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemates, Doyi and Kim Oprah, the organisers of the reality TV show have issued the details of how Nigerians voted for their favourites in the house.

It would be recalled that Kim Oprah, Doyin, Ilebaye, Whitemoney, and Venita

AFCON Qualifiers: Nigeria Run Riot Against São Tomé

The Super Eagles of Nigeria delivered a thrilling performance on Sunday, defeating Sao Tome and Principe in their last Africa Cup of Nations qualification match.

Under the guidance of coach Jose Peseiro, Nigeria refused to take the game lightly

What I Discussed With President Tinubu – Narendra Modi

The main points of the discussion between the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and President Bola Tinubu on Sunday have been made public.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that President Tinubu spoke with the Indian Prime Minister

Ideato Reps Seat: Outrage As Tribunal Overrules Supreme Court

Outrage and shock have greeted the judgment of the Imo State National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal which removed Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere from office and declared a supplementary election in 55 polling units in the Federal Constituency among the remaining candidates.

In the said judgment which clearly amounted to the Tribunal upturning and setting

PEPC: Nigeria’s Fate, Democracy On Edge Of Precipice – Catholic Bishops

Following the recent ruling by the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), has warned that continuous disregard for the will of the people who for once trooped out to vote for their desired candidate, was a threat to the nation’s democracy which was currently in a dangerous position

This was as the Bishops maintained that political leaders who were incapable of fostering the welfare of their citizens

Video: NDLEA Uncovers Illicit Drugs Concealed In Tin Tomatoes

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Sunday revealed that its operatives uncovered illicit drugs concealed in tin Tomato paste jars.

The Director of Communications and Advocacy at the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi

Group Gives Uzodinma 7-Day Ultimatum To Prosecute Ahmed Gulak’s Killers

A Coalition of Northern Socio-Cultural Organizations under the auspices of Justice for Ahmed Gulak Movement (JAGUM), has given a 7-day ultimatum to the Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, to initiate the legal process for the prosecution of suspected killers of Ahmed Gulak.

The killers of Gulak who was former Political Adviser to Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan