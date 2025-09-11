Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 11

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, September 11th, 2025.

NULGE To Tinubu, Implement S’Court Ruling On LG Autonomy

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to immediately implement the Supreme Court judgment granting full financial and administrative autonomy to the 774 local government areas across the country, describing it as a litmus test of his commitment to justice, equity, and true federalism.

A communique signed by the President General of NULGE...Read more

Kwankwaso Commends C’River’s Agricultural Potentials, Commits To Investment

Former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has lauded Cross River State’s vast agricultural potential, pledging to commit more investment into the sector as a way of fostering national development and inspiring younger generations.

Kwankwaso made the remarks during a courtesy…Read more

Asaba People Endorse Oborevwori For Continuity Till 2031

The people of Asaba in Oshimili South Local Government Area of Delta State have declared their support for Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to continue in office till 2031, pledging to stand firmly behind him in the 2027 general elections.

The endorsement was pronounced on Wednesday …Read more

Legislature: Let Citizens Know Our Responsibilities, Limitations – Adaramodu

Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Sen Yemi Adaramodu, has appealed to parliamentary reporters to enlighten the citizenry about the core duties and responsibilities of members of the National Assembly.

This is as he lamented that the legislators are perpetually…Read more

Nat’l Grid Collapse: S’ast Consumers Ask FG To Learn From Aba Power

The Electricity consumers in the Southeast geopolitical zone of Nigeria have advised the Federal Government to create a second transmission network to grapple with the problem of constant collapse of the national grid.

Responding to the nationwide collapse of the transmission…Read more

NASS Commission’s Chair Wants New Quarters For Senators, Reps

The Executive Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission, Chief Saviour Enyiekere, has called for the construction of new Legislative Quarters in Abuja for senators and members of the House of Representatives.

He said this is to ease the challenges of accommodation…Read more

WAAPAC Commends Tinubu, Abbas For Successful Hosting Of Regional Conference

The West Africa Association of Public Accounts Committees (WAAPAC) has commended President Bola Tinubu and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, for Nigeria’s successful hosting of the 11th WAAPAC Regional Conference and General Assembly.

The high-profile event, held for the first time in Nigeria …Read more

Tinubu Meets President Macron In Paris (Photos)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, hold a private working lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris.

This development was announced in a brief press statement…Read more

Alia Urges Christian Pilgrims To Pray For Benue, Nigeria

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State on Wednesday urged the 72 prospective Christian pilgrims travelling to the Holy Land to offer prayers for the state and Nigeria at large.

Governor Alia, in a farewell address to the pilgrims…Read more

Skills Acquisition: Era Of Working In Isolation Over, Shettima Tells NCS

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has called for collective action to actualise the administration’s skills acquisition drive, saying the era of working in isolation is over.

This came as the Vice President commended…Read more

FG Publishes New Tax Reform Laws

The Federal Government on Wednesday officially published Nigeria’s new tax reform laws in the government gazette, marking a historic overhaul of the country’s fiscal framework.

This was contained in a press statement signed by…Read more

Why We Can’t Sanction Early Campaign Offenders – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it cannot sanction politicians and their supporters who breach Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, which prohibits the commencement of campaign earlier than 150 days, because there is no sanction for such an offence in the Electoral Act.

The INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu…Read more

Blackout As National Grid Collapses

There is a blackout across the country as the national grid reportedly collapsed on Wednesday, September 10.

New Telegraph gathered that the Data obtained from the…Read more

Natasha Should Be Allowed To Resume – Ex-Kaduna AG

A former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General (AG) of Kaduna State, Mark Jacobs, has said that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, should be allowed to resume at the Senate following the conclusion of her six-month suspension.

New Telegraph had earlier reported …Read more

2027: Kwankwaso Meets NNPP Stakeholders In C’River

As the battle for the 2027 general election heats up, the National Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and its 2023 presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, met with party stakeholders in Cross River State to map out strategies.

Speaking on Tuesday in Calabar, the state capital…Read more