Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 10

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Obi To Supporters: Our Dream For New Nigeria Not Lost, Only Deferred

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 election, Peter Obi, has told his supporters not to despair over last Wednesday’s judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

Obi in a message issued to the Obidient’s family, said the dream for a new Nigeria has not been lost but only deferred…Read more

PEPC CTC: Many Questions Begging For Answers – Atiku

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said there are many questions begging for answers in the Certified True Copies (CTC) of the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), which was issued to parties in the case on Friday.

Atiku in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Communications, Phrank Shaibu…Read more

Alleged Plans To Investigate Former FCT Minister, Not From Me – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Nyesom Wike has dismissed social media reports that he plans to investigate the immediate past Minister, Muhammad Bello through the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The Minister, through his Director of Press, Anthony Ogunleye, on Saturday…Read more

PEPT: Don’t Challenge Tinubu’s Victory Again, Umahi Tells Peter Obi

Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi has called on the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi not to contemplate appealing the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) which affirmed the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the poll.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT)…Read more

Tinubu Sympathises With Morocco’s King Over Earthquake

Following Friday’s devastating earthquake which claimed over 800 lives in Morocco, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has joined other African leaders to sympathise with the King Mohammed VI of Morocco over the tragic incident in his hometown.

In a Condolence message titled ‘Earthquake: President Tinubu sends condolences to King of Morocco…Read more

PEPC: Atiku, Obi Urged To Respect Tribunal’s Ruling

Wednesday’s ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) which upholds the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election has been lauded by Nigerians living in the United Kingdom (UK).

The group under the aegis of the Association of Nigerian Professionals in the UK…Read more

Tinubu’s Lawyer Clarifies Watermark ‘TPLT’ On PEPC Judgement

The coordinator of the Tinubu Presidential Legal Team, Babatunde Ogala SAN has clarified the watermark TPLT on the judgement delivered by the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

The Court had on Wednesday delivered a judgement in which it dismissed the three different petitions filed…Read more

AU’s G-20 Membership Will Allow Africa Address Global Issues

Following the African Union’s entry to the G-20 on Saturday, Moussa Faki Mahamat, the Head of the AU Commission has said that the continent will be able to “make its effective contribution” to assisting the globe in overcoming global difficulties.

“I welcome the African Union’s entry into the G-20 as a full member…Read more

Tinubu Joins World Leaders At G-20 Summit In India (Photos)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Saturday, September 9 speak on global unity at the ongoing G-20 summit in New Delhi, India, at the Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition and Convention Centre.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Tinubu departed Nigeria on Monday to New Delhi…Read more

G-20 Summit: Tinubu Meets Indian Prime Minister, Reaffirms Foreign Policy Goals

President Bola Tinubu has assured the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi that he is dedicated to promoting Nigeria’s reaffirmed foreign policy goals, which include Democracy, Development, Demography, and Diaspora.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Modi met with Tinubu during the G20 Summit at the Bharat…Read more

Tinubu To Construct 1000 Houses In 7 States – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said that the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to construct 1,000 houses in Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna, Niger, and Benue States as part of a broad plan to address the conflict in the north.

The Vice President disclosed this on Friday evening in Maiduguri, Borno State…Read more

Peter Obi Donates N50m To Church In Anambra

Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the February 25 election has reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the foundation-laying of the Department of Midwifery & Public Health Nursing at the Millennium College of Nursing Sciences of the Diocese of Awka (Anglican Communion) by donating N10 million.

The former governor of Anambra State made the donation on Saturday, September 9, 2023…Read more

Fubara Places N100m Bounty On Killers Of SP Bako

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has placed a N100 million bounty on whoever has information to arrest the cultists who killed SP Bako Angbashim, Ahoada Divisional Police in Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state.

Bako and some police officers were ambushed by some hoodlums led by one Gift David Okoara Opolowu (2 Baba) and his gang of cultists…Read more

PENGASSAN, NUPENG Threaten To Withdraw Services Over Oando’s Acquisition Of NOAC

The members of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers have threatened to withdraw their services from offices and oil locations if the acquisition of the Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NOAC) and Eni Nigeria by Oando Plc was not well handled to avoid bad consequences on the welfare of their members in the affected companies.

The oil workers are worried over Oando’s acquisition of 100 per cent shares of the NOAC and Eni Nigeria’s outright sale…Read more

Tributes, Celebration Of Life As Pastor Odukoya Goes Home

The remains of the revered man of God and the General Overseer of Fountain of Life Church (FOL), Pastor Daniel Taiwo Odukoya was committed back to Mother Earth on Saturday, September 9, in Lagos, amidst tributes and palpable grief.

Odukoya passed on to glory on Tuesday, August 7, 2023…Read more