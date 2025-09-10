Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 10

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, September 10th, 2025.

JUST-IN: PETROAN Calls Off Nationwide Strike

The National President of Petroleum Products Retailers Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), Dr. Billy Gillis Harry, has announced the call-off of the union’s nationwide strike.

According to a statement on Tuesday by National…Read more

Mahama, Obasanjo, Kukah Headline Jonathan Foundation 2025 Democracy Dialogue

The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF) has announced that it has assembled distinguished African statesmen and global development experts for the 2025 Democracy Dialogue scheduled to hold in Accra, Ghana, on September 17, 2025.

According to a statement on Tuesday, the leaders…Read more

Tinubu Vows To Fix Power Outages In Hospitals, Overhaul Health Facilities

President Bola Tinubu has vowed to fix power outages in the nation’s hospitals and overhaul other health facilities across the country.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the …Read more

Crypto: Tinubu Urges SEC, CBN To Keep Tabs On Rise In Digital Currencies

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has tasked key financial regulators, the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), to track the growing use of stablecoins and digital currencies in Nigeria, warning that the shift away from traditional banking channels poses challenges that must be managed proactively.

He gave this charge on Tuesday at the 18th Annual…Read more

BREAKING: NUPENG Calls Off Strike

The Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has suspended its two-day strike.

This followed an expanded meeting among the Federal…Read more

Dangote Refinery Bows To Pressure, Signs MoU Recognising Unionisation

There are strong indications that the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) will direct its members to resume work immediately, as Dangote Refinery has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), granting recognition for unionisation.

After a breakdown of talks on Monday night…Read more

5% Tax On Petroleum Products Won’t Be Implemented Till 2026 – Edun

Following the backlash and criticisms trailing the proposed 5 per cent tax on petroleum products, the Federal Government has said implementation of the new surcharge would not take effect until 2026.

Besides condemnations from several quarters, given the …Read more

Reps Urge PTAD To Comply With CSR In 2026 Budget

The House of Representatives Committee on Pensions has called on the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) to address gratuity concerns, capital project implementation and compliance with Corporate Social Responsibility requirements.

The committee also applauded the Pension Transitional…Read more

Attempt To Stop Natasha’s Resumption Danger For Democracy – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said it is a violation of the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), and the Standing Rules of the Senate, any attempt by the Clerk of the National Assembly to bar Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from resuming at the Senate after the unjust six months suspension imposed on her by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

PDP, in a statement issued by the National Publicity...Read more

2027: Bayelsa APC Endorses President TInubu

The Bayelsa State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has endorsed President Bola TInubu as its Presidential candidate for 2027.

Rising from an elaborate stakeholders meeting in Yenagoa…Read more

NES Conference: Tinubu’s Bold Reforms, Proof Of Political Will In Economic Policy – Shettima

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has said the courageous and unavoidable reforms being undertaken by the administration of President Bola Tinubu, which are currently fixing Nigeria’s structural weaknesses, were proof of the power of political will in economic policy.

This came as he called on African nations to embrace…Read more

Abuja–Kaduna Train Accident: Reps Give Transport Minister 48-Hour Ultimatum

The House of Representatives Committee on Land Transport has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Minister of Transportation, Sa’idu Ahmed Alkali, to appear before it over the recent derailment of an Abuja–Kaduna-bound train carrying 618 passengers.

The Chairman of the committee, Hon. Blessing Onuh…Read more

INEC, NBS Partner For Effective Data Sharing

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday held their first meeting to explore areas of collaboration, focusing on data sharing and the strategic use of public infrastructure to drive national development.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Statistician-General…Read more

Presidency Reacts To Dino Melaye’s Debt Allegations

Following the allegation made by the former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye, that the country had embarked on a borrowing spree under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, the Presidency has totally faulted the 2023 governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State.

New Telegraph recalls that Dino Melaye faulted …Read more