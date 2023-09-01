Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 1

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, September 1, 2023.

Tinubu Meets NESG Board Members, Management

The Chairman of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG), Olaniyi Yusuf was on Thursday received by President Bola Tinubu alongside its members at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Tinubu who hosted the NESG delegation in the Council Chamber reiterated…Read more

Coups: Let’s Deal With Disease, Not Symptoms, Atiku Tells African Leaders

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has called for introspection over the emergence of coups in Africa.

Atiku who was reacting to the latest coup in Gabon…Read more

Coup: We May Resort To Kinetic Approach Against Military Junta If… – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has declared that all diplomatic options will be explored with the military junta in the Niger Republic before any last resort of military intervention is considered.

This is has President Tinubu insisted that any forceful removal of a democratic government…Read more

JUST IN: Court Dismisses Suit Seeking To Set Aside Ayu’s Suspension

A Benue State High Court sitting in Gboko, on Thursday dismissed a suit seeking to set aside the suspension of Dr Iyorchia Ayu as a member of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP).

One, Nongo Ordue had filed a suit on behalf of the 17-member executive of Ayu’s Igyorov Council Ward of Gboko Gboko Local Government Area…Read more

PDP@25: We Remain Only Pan-Nigerian Party

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said it remains the only pan-Nigerian political party, both in outlook and operation.

PDP, which marked its 25th existence on Thursday, said it is the only party birthed on the principles of national unity…Read more

Subsidy: NLC Ranks Nigeria Highest Country Exhibiting Wickedness Against Poor Citizens

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has said Nigeria was the only country in the world exhibiting the highest form of wickedness against her citizens and has described the removal of fuel subsidy as a war against the poor.

President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero who spoke at the NLC National Symposium with the theme: ‘Nigeria Economy and the Crisis of Survival: Robbing the Poor to Pay the Rich…Read more

Abuse Of Tax Incentives, Waivers, Economic Sabotage – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas on Thursday declared that the abuse of tax incentives and waivers was an act of economic sabotage that must not be allowed to continue.

Abbas made the declaration while inaugurating the ad-hoc committee to investigate allegations of abuse of tax incentives…Read more

Keyamo Halts Nigeria Air Project, Airport Concessioning Deals

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN, has put a stop to the controversial Nigeria Air Project and airport concessions that were started by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

New Telegraph reports that the Nigeria Air project and the concession of the airports in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, and Port Harcourt…Read more

Coup: Rwanda Military Officers Retire In Large Numbers

African governments who are determined to maintain their democratic power have started to mass retirement of military officers as a result of the coup d’etat that occurred in Gabon, Central Africa, on Wednesday.

Paul Kagame, the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Rwandan Defence Force on Wednesday…Read more

Gabon Coup: Atiku Sends Strong Message To AU

Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the February 25 general election on Thursday faulted the military’s illegal removal of Ali Bongo as president of Gabon.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Gabonese army personnel took control of the country on Wednesday, August 30…Read more Gabon Coup: Cameroon Reshuffle Military Formations Following the trend of coup d’etat across the West African countries, the President of Cameroon, Paul Biya on Wednesday announced some major changes to the nation’s defence ministry. New Telegraph reports that Biya’s decision cannot be unconnected to the recent crisis in Niger and Gabon…Read more Osun APC Suspends 26 Aregbesola’s Loyalists Over Alleged Anti-Party Activities No fewer than 26 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State have been suspended from the party. This is coming barely 24 hours after the party had announced the expulsion of 84 members…Read more Job Racketeering: Reps Petition ICPC Over Bribery Allegations The Chairman of the House of Representatives ad-hoc committee investigating alleged job racketeering and mismanagement of the Integrated Personnel Payment Information System (IPPIS) by Federal Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), Hon. Yusuf Gagdi on Thursday disclosed that they have petitioned the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate allegations of bribery against members of the committee…Read more Akeredolu Still On Medical Vacation In Germany, Yet To Return The Ondo State Government on Thursday disclosed that Governor Olurotimi Akeredolu has not yet returned to the country. This was contained in a press statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olatunde…Read more Delta Guber Judgement Courageous – Abure The Labour Party (LP) has called on other judicial institutions in the country to take a queue from the Appeal Court in Asaba Delta State and dispense judgment without fear or favour notwithstanding the persons that may be involved. The LP National Chairman, Julius Abure, who was reacting to Thursday’s Court of Appeal judgement, which directed the Delta State gubernatorial election petition…Read more 2023/24 UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw In Full The group stage draw for this season’s Champions League has been completed in Monaco. Here are the eight groups for 2023/24…Read more