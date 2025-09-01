Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 1

News Round Up
Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, September 1st, 2025.
FG: We’ve Been Fair, Equitable In Distribution Of Capital Projects
The Federal Government has dismissed allegations of lopsidedness in appointments and uneven allocation of capital projects, insisting that no region has been ignored in its development agenda.
Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris
Deputy Speaker Kalu Mourns Ex-IGP Arase
Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and immediate past Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Solomon Ehigiator Arase, CFR.
In a condolence message on Sunday, Kalu extended
Tinubu Mourns Pioneer Bishop Of Nsukka Catholic Diocese, Okobo
President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Bishop Francis Emmanuel Okobo, the pioneer Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Nsukka, who died at the age of 88.
Ordained as a priest in 1966 at the age of 29
Tinubu Mourns Ex-IGP Arase
President Bola Tinubu has expressed condolences to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) over the death of Solomon Ehigiator Arase, the 18th indigenous Inspector-General of Police (IGP), who passed away on Sunday at the age of 69.
In a statement, the President commiserated
FG Unveils New Curriculum For Basic, Senior Secondary, Technical Education
The Federal Government has announced a comprehensive review of curricula for basic, senior secondary, and technical education, aimed at reducing content overload and improving learning outcomes.
Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Alausa
Okpebholo Mourns Ex-IGP, Solomon Arase
Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. Solomon Ehigiator Arase, describing his death as a monumental loss to Edo State and Nigeria. Arase, a native of Edo, reportedly passed away.
In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary
Ex-IGP, Solomon Arase Dies At 69
The former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the immediate past Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Solomon Arase, has reportedly passed away on Sunday, August 31 at the age of 69.
This was contained in a press statement issued by Arase's son
Why We Recognise Adu As Akungba Monarch – Aiyedatiwa
Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has presented the staff of office and instrument of appointment to Oba Isiaka Oseni Adu as the Alale of Akungba-Akoko, Akoko South-West Local Government Area of the state.
Speaking during the presentation ceremony
Rivers LG Poll: APC Wins 20 LGA, PDP Three
Following Saturday’s Chairmanship and Councillorship elections held in Rivers State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won 20 of the 23 Local Government Areas (LGA) in the State.
Announcing the election results at the commission's Headquarters
Kaduna Attack: ADC Accuses Police Of Intimidating Opposition
The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the Kaduna State Police Command of being used by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to intimidate opposition parties, following Saturday’s attack on its leaders and members during a meeting in Kaduna.
In a statement issued on Sunday by its interim
Alleged Showdown: We’re Solidly Behind Abbas – Reps
The House of Representatives has dismissed claims of an impending crisis within its ranks, affirming that members remain solidly behind Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and are focused on national development and effective constituency representation.
Spokesperson of the House, Akin Rotimi
SERAP Gives FG 7-Day Ultimatum To Reverse Passport Fee Hike
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on the Federal Government to urgently reverse the new passport fees announced by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).
This is as the group gave the Federal Government
Trump To Sign Executive Order On Voter ID
The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump has announced plans to sign an executive order requiring Voter Identification (ID) from every voter.
Speaking on his Truth Social platform on Saturday
Sokoto Gov’t Launches Initiative To Boost Qur’anic Memorization
Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fostering an environment that encourages Qur’anic memorization among children across the state.
Speaking at the graduation ceremony of 111 students
Akpabio To Public Officers: Leave Enduring Legacies
President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Saturday, charged Public officers to strive to leave behind enduring legacies that would outlive them after they had left office.
Akpabio gave this charge while speaking