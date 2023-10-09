Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 9

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, October 9, 2023.

Mohbad’s Death: No evidence of Naira Marley’s involvement, counsel says

Lawyer for Afeez Fashola, popularly called Naira Marley, has denied the allegations that the Marlians record label owner was involved in the death of his Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly called Mohbad. Mohbad died in controversial circumstances on September 12. Speaking with Daddy Freeze in a video, Naira Marley’s lawyer, Olalekan Ojo, explained that what transpired in a viral video in which Sam Larry tried to bully Mohbad but was stopped by Zlatan during a video shoot was misinterpreted by the public…Read more

N-Power To Employ 5m Young Nigerians In Five Years – FG

The Federal Government has said that the ongoing restructuring of the N-Power programme will bring about the employment of five million young Nigerians in five years.

This was made known in a press statement by the N-Power National Programme Manager, Akindele Egbuwalo in Abuja…Read more

SERAP To Court: Stop Akpabio, Oshiomhole, Others From Collecting Salaries, Pensions As Senators

Lagos-based rights group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has instituted a suit against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and nine other former governors in the 10th Senate over their collection of both salaries and pensions as senators.

The suit, designated FHC/ABJ/CS/1360/202 has Abdulaziz Yari, Aminu Tambuwal, Adamu Aliero, Adams Oshiomole…Read more

Sanwo-Olu Announces Markets Up For Demolition In Lagos

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu on Sunday made public the list of markets to be demolished in Lagos Island to make way for urban renewal.

Governor Sanwo-Olu who made this known when he examined various drainage routes…Read more

CSU: Ex-APC Senators Send Strong Message To Tinubu ‘Emulate Obama, Modi’

Following the controversy surrounding the Chicago State University (CSU) academic records of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Senators of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have thrown their full support for the President.

The Ex-lawmakers led by Basheer Lador, a former senator from Kano…Read more

Pipeline Supplying Politicians In Africa, Nigeria Need Urgent Transformation – Ezekwesili

Ezekwesili has said that the pipeline Supplying Politicians in Africa and Nigeria in particular, was grossly corrupt and needs urgent transformation if the socio-economic backwardness being experienced must be tackled.

This was even as she disclosed that her School of Politics, Policy and Governance ( SPPG)…Read more

Why Poverty Alleviation Is Not Yielding Results In Nigeria – Uwak

A former member of the House of Representatives, Robinson Uwak has identified poor data gathering and implementation as some of the reasons poverty alleviation programmes failed in Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Uwak said the high level of poverty and gross inequality…Read more

S’Court: Only Way To Prove Alleged Certificate Forgery Against Tinubu, Keyamo Tells Atiku

Following the plan of the Presidential candidate of the opposition of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to submit President Bola Tinubu’s alleged forged certificate to the Supreme Court ahead of the commencement of the appeal, the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo has told Atiku the only way to present such certificate.

Keyamo who spoke on Sunday said Atiku lacks any support for his accusations because neither the Chicago State University (CSU)…Read more

INEC: Parties Yet To Upload 96,356 Agents For Guber Poll

With only two days to October 10 closure of the portal for submission of party agents for November 11 governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said only 55 per cent of the expected 189, 180 polling unit agents in the three states, have been uploaded by political parties fielding candidates for the election, to its portal dedicated for the purpose.

This leaves a total of 84,481 agents yet to be uploaded by the parties…Read more

NLC President, Ajaero Speaks On Accepting Bribe To Halt Nationwide Strike

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero has dismissed the news making rounds that the leaders of the Labour union were financially influenced by the government to call off the recent nationwide strike.

It would be recalled that organized labour under the aegis of NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC)…Read more

FCT: Miyetti Allah Reacts To Wike’s Threat To Ban Open Grazing

The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has reacted to the threat made by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, regarding a potential ban on the movement of cows in the Nigerian capital.

Sunday Telegraph had last week reported that Wike had recently announced his intention to consult with relevant stakeholders…Read more

Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa Polls: Rising insecurity worries INEC

Ahead of the November 11 governorship elections in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi states, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, raised concerns over rising cases of insecurity in the states. The Commission in a statement signed by the National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, appealed to political parties and their candidates to avoid actions and utterances capable of heating up the polity.

Olumekun said: “The Commission is concerned about the spate of insecurity and violence…Read more

Privatise Moribund Refineries, Sani Musa Tells FG

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa, at the weekend, called on the federal government to privatisatise moribund oil refineries.

Musa made the call in Abuja while fielding questions from journalists on the 63rd Independence anniversary of Nigeria…Read more

Kogi 2023: Hold On To Tested, Trusted Leaders, Tinubu, APC Govs Urge Kogites

The people of Kogi State have been asked to provide the opportunity for the consolidation of the outstanding dividends of democracy that have been visibly provided by the All Progressives Congress in the state, by voting for the candidate of the party, Usman Ododo, in the November 11 governorship election.

The National Campaign Council for the Kogi State Governorship Election urged Kogites not to vote for strangers whose stock-in-trade was propaganda…Read more

Ajaokuta Is Key To Our 8-Point Agenda – Tinubu

Nigeria President Ahmed Bola Tinubu has said the Ajaokuta Steel Company and Itakpe Iron Ore will play an integral role in actualizing his government’s 8 8-point agenda for Nigerians.

The President stated this on Sunday in Lokoja, at the Flag-Off Campaign of the party’s (APC)…Read more

Reactions Trail Ooni’s Comment About Igbos Migrated From Ile-Ife

The assertion made by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, that there is evidence supporting the idea that the Igbo people originated from Ile-Ife, has sparked numerous reactions.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Ooni who spoke with reporters at his palace on Saturday…Read more