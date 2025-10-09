Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 9

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, October 9th, 2025.

N210trn Unaccounted Funds: NNPCL Responds To Senate Queries

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has formally responded to queries raised by 19 Senators in relation to unaccounted funds amounting to N210 trillion in its audited accounts within the period 2017-2023.

New Telegraph reports…Read More

Strike: FG, ASUU In Closed-Door Meeting

On Wednesday, the Federal Government commenced the final phase of negotiations with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other tertiary education unions, in a bid to prevent further strike action.

Speaking during a meeting…Read More

Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s trial To Oct 16

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja has shifted further trial of the Biafran nation agitator, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on alleged terrorism charges to October 16th.

The trial was on Wednesday…Read More

Certificate Forgery: Enugu Govt Dismisses Involvement In Nnaji Controversy

The Enugu State Government on Tuesday dissociated itself completely from the embattled Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Uche Nnaji, over certificate forgery.

New Telegraph had earlier…Read More

Nigeria Army To Wipe Out Terrorists In Kwara Forest

The Nigerian Army has declared a full military offensive to dislodge kidnappers and criminal gangs hibernating in forests across the state, as a full military brigade and heavy combat have been deployed to this effect.

New Telegraph reports that…Read More

Nnaji: Atiku Calls For Independent, Comprehensive Probe Of FEC Members’ Credentials

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has called for an independent, transparent, and comprehensive investigation into the academic and professional credentials of all members of the Federal Executive Council.

Atiku, in a statement on…Read More

Obi: ‘Humanity Is Paramount In Politics, No Nigerian Is Street Urchin’

2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, has condemned derogatory labels aimed at his supporters, describing recent remarks calling them “low-class” or “street urchins” as deeply unfortunate.

In a statement, Obi emphasized…Read More

Abia Needs Good Governance, Accountability, Not Propaganda – Kalu To Otti

The ongoing political tension between Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, and Abia State Governor Alex Otti shows no signs of abating, as Kalu on Tuesday reiterated that the state requires effective governance and not propaganda.

The latest exchange follows...Read More

FG Gives Conditions To Enhance Public Asset Investment Inflows

The Federal Government has given conditions required to enhance the performance of public assets, attract investment inflows and to ensure economic growth across key sectors.

The Secretary to the…Read More

FG: We’re Committed To Tackling Challenges Affecting Food Prices

The Federal Government has said that it would remain committed to tackling challenges that affect food prices across the country.

The Minister of Agriculture…Read More

LP Reps Back Otti, Urges Kalu To Stop Inciting FG Against Abia

The Labour Party (LP) caucus in the House of Representatives has waded into the war of attrition between Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu and Governor Alex Otti, advising the deputy speaker to avoid inciting remarks and respect the office of the governor.

The caucus, in a statement…Read More

Alleged N110bn Fraud: No Banking Regulation Was Breached – EFCC Witness

A third witness for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) (PW3), in the trial of former Gov. Mr Yahaya Bello of Kogi that no banking regulation was breached by the defendants.

He made the statement…Read More

Senate Swears In Edo Central, Anambra South Senators

The Senate has formally sworn in two newly elected senators, Joseph Ikpea and Emmanuel Nwachukwu, representing Edo Central and Anambra South senatorial districts, respectively.

New Telegraph reports…Read More

Ex-Rep Insists Emergency Rule Detrimental To Rivers People

Despite the lifting of the emergency rule declared in Rivers state, a former member of the House of Representatives and 2023 Rivers State governorship aspirant, Dr Farah Dagogo, has described it as detrimental to the state and its people.

Dagogo made the remarks…Read More