Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 8

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, October 8, 2023.

Kano: We Didn’t Authorise Withdrawal Of Appeal Petition From Court – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it did not authorise the letter withdrawing from the appeal process in the ongoing Kano governorship election petition.

The National Commissioner, Sam Olumekun, in a statement issued on Saturday…Read more

FG Reconsiders Financial Autonomy For Tertiary Institution

The Federal Government has revealed its intentions to reconsider granting financial autonomy to tertiary institutions in the country.

This intention was disclosed today by President Bola Tinubu…Read more

Atiku Seeks Supreme Court’s Nod To File Fresh Evidence Against Tinubu

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election, has asked the Supreme Court for permission to present what he calls new evidence.

In the application filed over the weekend, Atiku said that the evidence he is seeking to present before the Supreme Court…Read more

IPOB Announces Plan To Negotiate Biafra Referendum With FG

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Saturday revealed its plan to open talks with the President Bola Tinubu-led administration on a peaceful breakup of Biafra from Nigeria through a United Nations (UN)-monitored referendum.

Speaking on the move in a press statement issued by the group’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful…Read more

BREAKING: Tinubu Suspends Buhari’s N-Power Programme

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government has announced the total suspension of former President Muhammadu Buhari’s N-Power social intervention programme.

The Federal Government through the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu announced…Read more

Oil Depots Run Dry As Marketers Stop Importing Fuel

Following the move by the Oil Marketers to halt the importation of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), better known as petrol or fuel, long queues have resurfaced in filling stations across Lagos State.

It would be recalled that after the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29…Read more

Kogi Guber: I Gave Tinubu My All During Presidential Elections – ADC Candidate

The gubernatorial candidate of the African Action Congress (ADC) in Kogi State governorship election, Leke Abejide on Friday acknowledged that he worked for the emergence of President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 general election.

Abejide who spoke on Channel’s Television’s Politics Today…Read more

Ganduje, Source Of APC Predicament, Bad Omens Await Party – NNPP

The Kano State Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Hashimu Dungurawa has said that soon President Bola Tinubu and all those who matter in the All Progressives Congress (APC) will realise their biggest mistakes of allowing Dr Umar Abdullahi Ganduje to emerge as the party National Chairman.

“The biggest mistake made by President Tinubu and the APC who is who was allowing Ganduje to become their Party Chairman…Read more

Unite Your Subjects For Peace, Prosperity Of Your Domain, Gov Bello Charges Ejeh Ankpa

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has charged the newly installed Ejeh of Ankpa to ensure peace and unity towards prosperity in his domain.

The Governor who presided over the official presentation of the Staff of Office…Read more

Ohanaeze Knocks Supreme Court’s Decision To Move Nnamdi Kanu’s Judgment To December

The Supreme Court’s decision to postpone the ruling of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to December has been heavily criticized by the youth division of the Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

The group in a statement issued by its National President, Igboayaka O. Igbo Sayaka…Read more

Kogi 2023: Massive Defection Hits PDP In Igalamela

A former House of Representatives member who represented Idah Federal Constituency in Kogi State, Hon. Ismail Inah Hussein, popularly known as Soul Lover, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party for the All Progressives Congress, along with hundreds of supporters.

Soul Lover was on Friday dressed and decorated with APC’s robes by the Kogi State Party Chairman, Abdullahi Bello…Read more

NDLEA Replies Police, Speaks On Mohbad’s Arrest, Releases Evidence

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has denied ever detaining the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad.

The anti-drug agency made this known while responding to a remark made by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa…Read more

Customs Seizes 20 Containers Of Expired Tomato Concentrates In Lagos

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has disclosed that it intercepted twenty containers of expired tomato concentrates at the Tin-Can Island port in Lagos State.

The Acting Comptroller General of the NCS, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi…Read more

Naira Marley Issued Production Warrant Over Credit Card Fraud

Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has issued a production warrant against the Marlian Music boss, Azeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley over an 11-count charge of conspiracy and credit card fraud.

This is coming amid the investigation into the sudden demise of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba…Read more

Israel Declares War Against Hamas

On Saturday, Israel’s defense forces declared that the country is at war as it launched large-scale military operations against Hamas militants after thousands of rockets struck areas in the south and central regions.

At least 40 people were killed and hundreds more were wounded in the attacks, according to emergency responders report…Read more