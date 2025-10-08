Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 8

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, October 8th, 2025.

JUST-IN: Mahmood Yakubu Steps Down As INEC Chairman

The National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, on Tuesday, stepped down as the head of the electoral commission.

Professor Yakubu made…Read More

Tinubu Seeks NASS Approval For $2.3bn, $500m Borrowing

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday sought the approval of the 10th National Assembly for new external borrowing and debt refinancing totalling $2.3 billion, alongside the issuance of a $500 million debut sovereign Sukuk in the international capital market.

In a letter read by the Speaker…Read More

Natasha Present As Senate Resumes Plenary

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, on Tuesday, returned to the Senate, as the 10th National Assembly resumed after a 10-week recess.

New Telegraph reports that…Read More

Tinubu Seeks Senate Confirmation Of NERC Chairman

President Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate seeking the confirmation of Abdullahi Ramat as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

This is contained in a letter…Read More

Tinubu Accepts INEC Chair Yakubu’s Departure, Confers Nat’l Honour On Him

President Bola Tinubu has accepted the departure of Professor Mahmood Yakubu as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) following the expiration of his second term in office.

Yakubu, who was first appointed…Read More

Abbas Swears In 3 New Reps, Two Absent

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Tuesday administered the oath of office to three out of the five newly elected members of the House.

Those inaugurated are Omosede…Read More

Tinubu Accepts Minister Of Science, Innovation Nnaji’s Resignation

President Bola Tinubu has accepted the resignation of Geoffrey Uche Nnaji, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, following allegations of certificate forgery leveled against him.

The development was…Read More

Abia Needs Good Governance, Accountability, Not Propaganda – Kalu To Otti

The ongoing political tension between Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, and Abia State Governor Alex Otti shows no signs of abating, as Kalu on Tuesday reiterated that the state requires effective governance and not propaganda.

The latest exchange follows…Read More

Electoral, Security, Economic Reforms Our Priority – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has outlined key legislative priorities as the parliament resumed plenary on Tuesday after its annual recess.

He said the House would…Read More

Reps To Debate Medical Intervention For IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu

Members of the House of Representatives will this week debate a motion seeking urgent medical intervention for the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The decision followed an…Read More

Akpabio: Over 30m Nigerians Face Acute Food Insecurity

President of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio,has sounded the alarm that over 30 million Nigerians currently face acute food insecurity, a crisis that demands urgent legislative attention to agriculture, rural roads, irrigation, and mechanization.

Akpabio made the remarks…Read More

Abiodun Makes History, Inaugurates First Commercial Flight At Gateway Int’l Airport

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Tuesday inaugurated the first commercial flight at the Gateway International Airport, Ilishan-Remo, marking a historic milestone for the state.

The aircraft, owned by ValueJet…Read More

S’Court Reserves Judgment In Osun Govt’s Suit Against AGF Over Withheld LG Funds

The Supreme Court of Nigeria on Tuesday reserved judgment in the suit filed by the Osun State Government seeking to stop the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) from releasing withheld local government funds to disputed chairmen elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Uwani Aba’aji, who led…Read More

Obi Calls For Balance Between Law, Justice, Compassion Over Lagos Demolitions

Former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has urged government authorities to temper law enforcement with compassion in handling issues affecting citizens, particularly in the wake of recent demolitions at Aspamda Market in Lagos.

In a statement titled “Lagos Demolitions…Read More

Insecurity: Council Of State, Police To Meet Tinubu Thursday

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has invited members of the Council of State and the Police Council to a strategic security meeting scheduled for Thursday, October 9, 2025.

This is contained in a…Read More