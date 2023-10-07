Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 7

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, October 7, 2023

Akpabio Mourns Adeyemi, Deceased Tribune Senate Correspondent

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has expressed shock and sadness over the death of Alhaji Tijani Adeyemi, who was the Senate Correspondent of Tribune Newspapers.

In a statement issued, through his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Hon Eseme Eyiboh, Akpabio lamented

Senate To Give New Minimum Wage Bill Expeditious Consideration

The Senate, on Friday, declared that it would give the expected new minimum wage bill from the Executive arm of government, expeditious consideration for improved welfare of workers and industrial harmony in the country.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Employment, Labour and Productivity, Senator Diket Plang (APC, Plateau Central)

No Evidence Naira Marley, Sam Larry Involve In Mohbad’s Death – Lagos Police

CP Idowu Owohunwa, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command has claimed that there is no evidence linking Marlian Music boss, Azeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley and his associate, Sam Larry to the tragic demise of Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

CP Owohunwa made this known on Friday, October 6, 2023

Mohbad’s Death: Police Gives Updates, Says 26 Witnesses Identified, 5 Arrested

Following the circumstances surrounding the death of Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, the Lagos State Police Command on Friday gave an update regarding the investigation into the cause of his sudden demise.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa while speaking

Tinubu’s CSU Records: Omokri Writes Open Letter To PDP, Atiku

Reno Omokri, a former Presidential Adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday sent an open letter to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, regarding the ongoing dispute surrounding President Bola Tinubu’s academic records at Chicago State University (CSU).

Recall that Atiku is contesting Tinubu's declaration as the winner of the February 25 election

Adeleke Imposes 24-Hours Curfew On Two LGs Over Communal Clash

Following the communal clash that ensued in two communities in Osun State on Thursday, Governor Ademola Adeleke has placed a 24-hour curfew in the two Local Government Areas of the state.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that no fewer than 8 people were reportedly killed

N217bn: Umahi Lists Federal Roads To Be Reconstructed

The Minister for Works, David Umahi on Thursday listed the dilapidated federal roads that needed to be reconstructed with the sum of N217 billion.

Umahi stated this on Friday while announcing that the ministry has initiated contact with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Petrol Landing Cost Hits N720/litre – Oil Marketers

Oil marketers on Thursday confirmed that the landing cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol or fuel has significantly increased to N720 per litre from the previous cost of N651 per litre in August.

The increase in the cost of petrol, according to the oil marketers is attributed to the foreign exchange rate

Why Tinubu’s Certificate Indicates Female – Lawyer

Wole Afolabi, a lawyer representing President Bola Tinubu in the ongoing Chicago State University (CSU) academic records crisis has explained why Tinubu’s certificate displays ‘F’ which typically signifies “female.”

Giving an insight into the cause while speaking on Channel's TV on Friday

Aiyedatiwa Writes Ondo CJ To Disregard His Impeachment Request

Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the Deputy Governor of Ondo State has written to Justice Olusegun Odusola, the state’s Chief Judge, regarding the controversy surrounding his impeachment.

This was contained in the letter dated October 4, 2023

CSU: APC To Atiku: Stop Your Blackmail On Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the Presidential candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to stop blackmailing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the Chicago State University (CSU) academic records.

APC stated this on Thursday

Tribunal Victory: We’re Encouraged To Serve Abia With Greater Zeal, Passion – Otti

Shortly after the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Umuahia reaffirmed his election as the duly elected Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti said that the victory has encouraged him and all those working with him to serve Abia people with greater zeal and passion.

Speaking through Ferdinand Ekeoma, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity

We’ve Adopted Obi’s School Model – Soludo

Anambra State Government has said it adopted Peter Obi’s school model for the educational development of the state.

Deputy governor Onyekachukwu Ibezim, at the funeral mass for Chief Alexander Ejesieme (Snr.), at St. John's Catholic Church, Agulu

Rivers APC Crisis: Chieftain Speaks On Who Amaechi Worked For In Rivers

A chieftain of the Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has refuted the claims that the former Minister of Transportation and Ex-Governor of the state, Rotimi Amaechi worked against President Bola Tinubu and the party in the state.

The chieftain who spoke on Friday in reaction to the accusations made by Tony Okocha

Food Security: FG Moves To Revive Secondary School Farms

The Federal Government has said plans were underway to revive secondary school farms and also review all existing agricultural laws in the country, as measures to upscale food production and end scarcity.

It also revealed that it would identify arable lands allocated to organisations and institutions