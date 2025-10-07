Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 7

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, October 7th, 2025.

Nigeria Lost 200,000bpd To PENGASSAN Strike – Ojulari

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Bayo Ojulari, has disclosed that the recent industrial action by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) led to a production loss of over 200,000 barrels of crude oil per day, alongside disruptions in gas supply and power generation across the country.

Tinubu Orders Reduction Of 2026 Hajj Fares

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the reduction of 2026 Hajj fares by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON)

2027: Court Asked To Restrain Jonathan From Recontesting

On Monday, the Federal High Court in Abuja was asked to order of perpetual injunction, restraining former President Goodluck Jonathan from presenting himself to any political party in the country for the purpose of contesting the 2027 presidential election.

Shettima, Edun, Others Attend 31st Nigerian Economic Summit

Nigeria’s Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, on Monday, October 6, attended the 31st Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

NUPENG Labels Oshiomhole, ‘Judas Iscariot Of Nigerian Trade Unionism’

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has labelled former Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, as the “Judas Iscariot of Nigerian trade unionism.”

Condemnation Trail Fubara’s Loyalists’ Absence At Wike’s Peace Meeting

The absence of key loyalists of Governor Siminialayi Fubara at the peace meeting initiated by Barr. Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to reconcile Fubara, Hon. Martins Amaewhule, the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, and others, has sparked condemnation in the state.

FG Assures Dangote’s $20bn Petroleum Refinery Facility

The Federal Government will do everything within its power to protect $20 billion Dangote Petroleum Refinery investment facility against all forms of disruption.

Certificate Forgery: Minister Breaks Silence, Debunks Allegations

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Ucje Nnaji, on Monday, debunked reports in a section of the media that the degree certificate that he submitted to the Ministerial Screening Committee of the Senate during his Screening as a ministerial nominee was forged and not validly issued by the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Remi Tinubu Launches Measles-Rubella Vaccine Campaign For 106m Children

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has officially launched the much-anticipated Measles-Rubella Vaccine Introduction Integrated Campaign forthe vaccination of approximately 106 million children.

2027: Jonathan Will Be Defeated If He Contest – Oshiomhole

Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomhole, has said the former Nigerian President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, does not pose any threat to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) even if he declares to run in the 2027 presidential race.

N200bn Intervention Fund For MSMEs, Manufacturers To Boost Competitiveness – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has explained that his administration established the ₦200 billion intervention fund to support micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and manufacturers in order to assist in boosting their competitiveness and addressing structural challenges.

FG In Talks With Foreign Nations On Modern Farming Equipment To Boost Agriculture

The Federal Government has entered into partnerships with several foreign countries to bring in modern farming equipment and train Nigerian farmers on extension services as part of efforts to consolidate the gains recorded in the agricultural value chain.

Road Infrastructure: Tinubu, PDP Laud Okpebholo

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has heaped praise on the Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, for his giant strides in road infrastructure, particularly on the ongoing construction of the first flyover in the state.

2027: Atiku, Obi Will Be Defeated Again – Oshiomhole

Senator Adams Oshiomhole, lawmaker representing Edo North at the National Assembly, on Sunday said the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, do not stand a chance in the 2027 presidential election.

Obi Advocates Ethical Leadership, Youth Inclusion At Ubuntu Africa Youth Assembly

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has emphasized the need for ethical leadership, accountability, and youth inclusion in governance as critical pillars for Africa’s sustainable development.

