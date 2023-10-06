Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 6

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, October 6, 2023

Group Gives Atiku, Obi Seven-Day Ultimatum To Release Academic Records

Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, have been called upon to also make their academic records public within seven days.

Team Beta Naija, a political organisation, issued the ultimatum on Thursday

CSU: APC Replies Atiku, Says Tinubu Did ‘Nothing Questionable’

Following the World Press Conference held on Thursday by Vice President Atiku Abubakar to address President Bola Tinubu’s academic records received from the Chicago State University (CSU), the All Progressives Congress (APC) has claimed that Tinubu did not engage in any questionable activities regarding his program and records at CSU.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Atiku initiated a legal challenge against Tinubu

Tinubu’s Academic Records: Atiku’s Full Speech At Press Conference

Here is the full speech of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party candidate (PDP) at the World Press conference on Thursday in Abuja.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the news conference took place at the Shehu Musa Yar'adua Auditorium Wuss 2, Abuja

Atiku: I’ve Never For Once Betray Tinubu

The former Vice President and presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said contrary to widespread opinion, that he had never betrayed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Atiku made this known while speaking during an international press conference hosted in Abuja on Thursday

Hundeyin, Fawehinmi Encouraged Me To Pursue Tinubu’s Certificate – Atiku

The Presidential candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar on Thursday claimed that the late lawyer and human rights activist Gani Fawehinmi gave him the idea to look into President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s academic certificate.

Atiku who spoke at Abuja during a press conference this afternoon

Teachers Will Get Their Due Reward Under My Watch – Tinubu

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark the 2023 World Teachers Day celebration, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has pledged to ensure teachers in the country get their due rewards throughout his administration.

Tinubu who delivered the keynote address titled, "Teacher Appreciation: Nurturing Minds, Changing Lives," on Thursday in Abuja

World Teachers’ Day: Abbas, Kalu Seek More Discipline, Morality In Schools

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has congratulated teachers in Nigeria and all over the world on the occasion of this year’s World Teachers’ Day, noting their immeasurable contributions to society.

The Speaker who described teachers as destiny moulders and life changers hailed teachers

World Teachers Day: Eno Recounts Achievements In Education Sector, Hails Teacher

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has said the model public primary schools have been constructed in the state with adequate provisions for teachers to reside in the school premises.

In a Goodwill message to mark 2023 World Teachers Day

World Bank: Naira Weakened 40% Against Dollar Since June

devaluation in mid-June 2023, making it one of the worst-performing currencies in Africa, according to the World Bank.

This was contained in a statement titled "Africa's Pulse

JUST-IN: Atiku To Address International Press Conference Today

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will on Thursday, October 5 address an International Press Conference, New Telegraph reports.

This was contained in a terse statement issued by the Director of Strategic Communications of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu

Lawan Advocates Better Remuneration For Teachers

The immediate past President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, on Thursday, called for better remuneration for Nigerian teachers.

The lawmaker, who represents Yobe North Senatorial District in the National Assembly

Senate Summons IGP, Wike, Others Over Negligence, Death Of Greatness Olorunfemi

The Senate, on Thursday, summoned the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, the Minister of Health, Ali Pate and his counterpart in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, over the death of Ms Greatness Olorunfemi at the Maitama General Hospital last week Tuesday.

Recall that Greatness Olorunfemi fell victim to a one-chance criminal in Abuja last week Tuesday

Mohbad: Primeboy Opens Up On Fight Between Mohbad, Wife Before Death

The childhood friend of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as MohBad, Owodunni Ibrahim, aka Primeboy who was declared wanted by the Lagos State Police Demand has claimed that the police lied about inviting him for questioning over the death of the late singer.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO)

Atiku Reveals Condition To End Tussle With Tinubu

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 election has revealed the condition under which he would drop his case against President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking during a World Press Conference in Abuja on Thursday

Tinubu Forged Certificate He Submitted To INEC’ – Atiku’s Lawyer

Kalu Kalu, the lawyer representing the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has accused President Bola Tinubu of submitting a forged degree certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2023 election.

Kalu made this accusation on Thursday while speaking during a press conference organized by Atiku after receiving Tinubu's academic