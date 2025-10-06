Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 6

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, October 6th, 2025.

2027: Jonathan Considers ADC Ticket For Presidential Race

As the battle for the 2027 Presidential election draws closer, there are strong indication that Nigeria’s former President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is considering aligning with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for his presidential ambition.

Sunday Telegraph gathered

Tinubu Insensitive To Nigeria’s Security Challenges – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused President Bola Tinubu of insensitivity to Nigeria’s worsening security situation, describing his actions as “unacceptable and irresponsible.”

In a statement by its National

Fubara, Wike, Rivers Elders Meet In Port Harcourt

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and members of the State Council on Saturday met in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Sunday Telegraph reports

UK To Deport 150,000 Illegal Migrants Annually – Badenoch

The Majority Leader of the Conservative Party in the United Kingdom (UK), Kemi Badenoch, on Sunday, unveiled an aggressive new border strategy aimed at detaining and deporting 150,000 illegal migrants annually.

Badenoch, who made this

No Political Favour In Waste Contracts – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has vowed never to succumb to political pressure by awarding waste management contracts to individuals who lack the capacity to deliver.

Wike made this known while

Trump Govt To Pay Teen Migrants $2,500 To Voluntarily Return Home

The United States Department of Homeland Security under the leadership of President Donald Trump has revealed plans to introduce a new initiative that would grant unaccompanied migrant teenagers a one-time payment of $2,500 if they agree to voluntarily return to their home countries.

According to a memo cited by

2027: Rumpus In ADC Over Atiku’s Ambition

The insistence of former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to contest the 2027 presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), is ruffling feathers in the party.

The former vice president

Army: Bandits Didn’t Overrun Troops In Kwara

The Nigerian Army has dismissed as false an online report claiming that bandits invaded its troops’ location in Obanla, Kwara State, carting away six General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs) and over 30,000 rounds of ammunition.

In a statement signed on

10th House Will Protect Teachers’ Interests – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has congratulated Nigerian teachers as they join their counterparts across the world to celebrate World Teachers’ Day.

The United Nations Educational

2025 World Teachers’ Day: Edo Govt To Absorb 4,000 Volunteer Teachers

In a significant move to strengthen the state’s education system, the Edo State Government has announced plans to formally absorb 4,000 Edo State volunteer teachers and recruit an additional 500 teachers.

The announcement was

BBNaija S10: 23-Year-Old Imisioluwa Ayanwale Emerges Winner

The Big Brother Naija Season 10 edition, tagged 10/10, has ended on a high note after ten thrilling weeks, with 23-year-old Imisioluwa Opeyemi Ayanwale, better known as Imisi, emerging as the winner.

Popularly called Ijoba 606

SDP Focused On Winning 2027 Elections – Adebayo

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 election, Adewole Adebayo, has stated that the party’s main focus is on winning the 2027 general elections, dismissing speculations that it is working secretly with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement, Adebayo

A’Ibom Govt Denies Withdrawing Ex-Gov Emmanuel’s Security Details

The Akwa Ibom State Government has dismissed as false and misleading, reports alleging the withdrawal of security personnel attached to the immediate past Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, or any other former governor of the state.

The Commissioner for Information

Insecurity: Sokoto Govt Seeks Law To Penalize Bandit Informants

The Sokoto State Government is set to present a bill to the State House of Assembly seeking the enactment of a law to penalize terrorist informants and their collaborators, as part of renewed efforts to tackle banditry and insecurity in the state.

Governor Dr. Ahmed Aliyu disclosed

Ortom: PDP Won’t Repeat Mistakes Of 2023 Elections

Immediate past Governor of Benue State and member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Samuel Ortom, has vowed that the party in the state will not repeat the mistakes it made during the 2023 general elections when the 2027 polls come around.

Ortom, who is also the leader