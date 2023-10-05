Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 5

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, October 5, 2023

Why Coup Is Spreading In Africa – US Consul General

The United States Consul General in Nigeria, Will Stevens has attributed the growing trend of military takeover of government in Africa to the refusal of some leaders to relinquish power after their tenure in office.

Stevens lamented that Africa faces huge challenges, ranging from climate change to food insecurity…Read more

Rep Move To Secure Mohbad’s Compensation, Royalties

The House of Representatives on Wednesday assured that it will ensure the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, receives proper compensation and royalties from his music.

Chairman of the House Committee on Justice, Hon. Olumide Osoba (APC, Ogun) disclosed…Read more

Teachers Critical To Nation Building – Obi

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP), in the last presidential election, Mr Peter Obi has said there can’t be any true development in society without the contributions of teachers.

Obi in a message to mark this year’s World Teachers’ Day…Read more

Suicide: Set Up Counselling Centres, Reps Tell FG

The House of Representatives on Wednesday asked the Federal Government through the Ministry of Health and the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to establish counseling centres across the country where people with mental health issues can receive counseling.

The call was consequent upon the adoption of a motion on the need to prioritise and implement the provisions of the Mental Health Act, 2021…Read more

Senate Moves To Investigate Killing Of 250 Nigerians In Ethiopia

The Senate, on Wednesday, resolved to investigate the alleged killings and imprisonment of over 250 Nigerians in Ethiopia.

The apex legislative Assembly made the resolution following a motion jointly sponsored by the Minority leader of the Senate, Simon Mwadkwon, (Plateau North), and Senator Victor Umeh (Anambra Central)…Read more

Akpabio Speaks On Health Condition Of Collapsed Ministerial Nominee

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has given an update on the condition of Balarabe Abbas Lawal, the ministerial nominee, who collapsed during screening, on Wednesday.

New Telegraph has earlier reported that Abbas slumped during screening…Read more

Niger Bans Export Of Cooking Gas To Nigeria, Others

Niger Republic has banned all exports of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) including from Nigeria until further notice.

The Niger government gave this directive according to a statement on Tuesday reported by Reuters…Read more

Breaking: Ministerial Nominee Collapses During Screening

There is an ongoing commotion at the Chamber of the Nigerian Senate after a ministerial nominee from Kaduna State, Balarabe Abbas slumped during his screening process.

New Telegraph reports that the ministerial nominee had read out his profile before the incident happened on Wednesday afternoon, October 4…Read more

Tinubu’s Academic Records: ‘You’re Not Qualified To Run If You Present Forged Certificate’ – Kalu

Following the release of President Bola Tinubu’s academic records by the Chicago States University (CSU), a Nigerian lawyer, Kalu Kalu has said that once a political party candidate submits a fake document to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), that candidate is ineligible to run for a political office.

Kalu made this known while addressing the subject of certificate fraud…Read more

CSU: Tinubu Should Resign To Save Nigeria From Embarrassment – Aremu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been called upon to tender his resignation as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria following the circumstances surrounding his Chicago State University (CSU) academic records.

Nigerian Activist and the Secretary of the Joint Action Front (JAF), Comrade Abiodun Aremu…Read more

Tinubu Passionate About Protection Of Workforce, Revitalisation Of Economy – Minister

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was passionate about protecting workers in Nigeria and revitalising the economy.

Onyejeocha who spoke at the Craft Review and Validation workshop on Nigeria’s Country Profile on Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) on Wednesday in Abuja…Read more

FG Resolving ExxonMobil, Eni Issues – Minister

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (oil), Heineken Lokpobiri has said the Federal Government was handling the divestment of International Oil Companies (IOCs) on a case-by-case strategy.

He explained that the government was committed to ensuring…Read more

Mohbad: Court Remands Naira Marley, Sam Larry For 21 Days

magistrate court sitting in the Yaba area of Lagos State has remanded Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, and Lagos socialite, Balogun Eletu, also known as Sam Larry.

According to the court, “Naira Marley and Sam Larry will remain in custody for 21 days”…Read more

Tinubu’s Aide Attacks Ezekwesili Over Comment On Alleged Forged Certificate

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili has been heavily criticized over her stance on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s alleged forged certificate from Chicago State University (CSU).

New Telegraph had on Tuesday reported that the CSU released Tinubu’s academic records to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)…Read more

FG To Support Local Manufacturers With N75bn In 2024

The Federal Government is supporting local manufacturers with the sum of N75 billion by March 2024 to strengthen the manufacturing sector.

In addition, it will earmark another N75 billion as support to 100,000 start-ups and MSMEs…Read more

Mohbad: Police Declares Primeboy Wanted

As part of efforts to unravel circumstances surrounding the death of fast-rising Afrobeat singer Oladimeji Aloba popularly called MohBad, the Lagos Police Command has declared one Owodunni Ibrahim aka Prime Boy wanted over the 27-year artiste’s death.

The Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Benjamin Hundeyin in a statement on Wednesday said he was declared wanted…Read more