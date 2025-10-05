Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 5

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, October 5th, 2025.

Tinubu’s Visits To Plateau, A Mockery Of Leadership – Atiku

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has described as a mockery of leadership, President Bola Tinubu’s choice to visit Plateau State for the burial of the mother of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) rather than to commiserate with the people affected by insurgency.

Atiku, in a statement issued

Boko Haram: My Comment On Buhari Misrepresented – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has denied the media report that he allegedly said Boko Haram had nominated former President Muhammadu Buhari as a representative in a dialogue with the government.

Jonathan, in a statement

Osun 2026: Omisore Joins APC Gov’ship Race

Former Osun State Deputy Governor, Senator Iyiola Omisore, on Saturday announced his intention to contest the 2026 governorship election in the State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Omisore, who made this

Appreciate Tinubu For Funding Projects In Abia, Others, Kalu Tells S’East

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has urged the Abia State government and the South-East region to give credit to President Bola Tinubu for ensuring that funds were made available for the execution of projects.

Speaking during the

Fuel Scarcity Persists In Parts Of The Country

Investigations by Saturday Telegraph yesterday revealed that many areas in Lagos and South West as well as some Northern parts of the country, encountered fuel scarcity and rationing.

In Lagos, some areas, especially

Alleged Indiscipline: 16 Officers Arrested, Face Court Martial – DHQ

The Military High Command has announced the arrest of 16 officers over offences bordering on alleged indiscipline and breach of service regulations.

Some of the officers,

Nigeria At 65: NASRE Commends Tinubu’s Reforms, Demands Real Impact On Citizens

The Nigerian Association of Social and Resourceful Editors (NASRE) has joined millions of citizens at home and in the diaspora to celebrate the nation’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

In a statement signed by

I’ve Never Tried To Convert My Wife – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has emphasized the importance of religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians, stating that “hate is not an option” for his administration and the nation at large.

The President made the remarks

Tinubu Assures Northern Christians Of Fairness, Pays Tribute To Yilwatda’s Mother

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday declared that he has a mission to unite Nigerians and assured Christian Communities in Northern Nigeria of his administration’s commitment to ensuring fairness among all religions in the country.

The President gave this assurance

Chinese Firm To Establish Power Generation Plant, Industrial Park In Ogun

Following the recent visit of Governor Dapo Abiodun to China in continuation of his investment drive across the globe, CCETC, a Chinese firm, has expressed its readiness to establish a power generation plant as well as an industrial park in Ogun State.

It would be recalled that a

Presidency Rebukes US Senator Over Religious Persecution Claims

The Nigerian government has strongly rejected claims by United States Senator, Ted Cruz alleging that officials in Nigeria are “ignoring and facilitating the mass murder of Christians by Islamist jihadists.”

Senator Cruz, in a post on

Tinubu Lauds Otti Over Transformation Of Abia

The ongoing transformation in Abia State, especially in road and building infrastructure, has caught the admiration of President Bola Tinubu, who was in the State to commission some of the projects completed by Governor Alex Otti.

At a reception organised

UNICEF, Sokoto Govt Launch Measles-Rubella, Polio Vaccination Campaign

The Sokoto State Government, in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has commenced sensitisation of citizens on the importance of measles-rubella and polio vaccines, which will begin across 23 Local Government Areas in the state.

The vaccination exercise

Cardinal Onaiyekan To Tinubu: Your Reforms Should End Insecurity, Corruption

Emeritus Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has lamented that 65 years after gaining independence, Nigeria is still “fumbling” in its quest for true development and good governance.

Speaking exclusively

E1 Lagos GP: Tinubu Restates Commitment To Clean Energy

In a goodwill message at the opening ceremony, the President described Lagos as “the cultural capital of Nigeria, the heartbeat of our economy, and a symbol of our resilience,” noting that the city had once again asserted itself as a bold, forward-looking hub for innovation and global sporting excellence.

Tinubu said the event placed