Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 4

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

JUST IN: Lagos Police Arrests Naira Marley Over MohBad’s Death

As part of efforts to unravel circumstances surrounding the death of fast-rising Afrobeat singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly called MohBad, the Lagos Police Command has arrested Azeez Fashola Also Know As Naira Marley, for questioning over the 27years old artiste’s death.

Naira Marley was apprehended by law enforcement officers after the singer presented himself before them following his invitation

NLC To Negotiate New Minimum Wage To N100K, N200K

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has revealed its plans to negotiate the new minimum wage to either N100,000 or N200,000.

This is coming hours after the organised labour announced the postponement of its nationwide strike for 30 days

Tinubu CSU Records: Atiku Bit Hands That Once Fed Him – Ajayi

Temitope Ajayi, President Bola Tinubu’s Senior Special Assistant on Media has said that the humiliation his principal has faced as a result of the academic record scandal cannot be compared to the controversy surrounding whether or not the Nigerian president received a degree from Chicago State University (CSU).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Tinubu's academic records were made available to Atiku Abubakar

Tinubu Replaces El-Rufai With Balarabe As Ministerial Nominee

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday replaced the former ministerial nominee from Kaduna State and the immediate past governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai with the former Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Abbas Lawal Balarabe.

The replacement was announced in an executive communication forwarded

Peter Obi Hero Of Modern Nigeria’s Democracy – MASSOB

The leadership of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has described Mr Peter Obi as the hero of modern Nigerian democracy.

MASSOB in a press statement signed by its leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu

Tinubu’s CSU Records: Onoh Mocks PDP, Atiku, Obi, Others

Contrary to widespread claims, Dr Josef Onoh, President Bola Tinubu’s former campaign spokesperson in South East has mocked the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar following the release of Tinubu’s academic records by the Chicago State University (CSU).

Dr Onoh who spoke on Tuesday berated detractors

Tinubu Writes Senate, Seeks Approval Of New Ministerial Nominees

Following the appointment of three additional ministerial nominees, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has requested the Senate confirm the new list.

President Tinubu made the request on Tuesday in a letter written to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio

Ganduje Leads APC NWC To Visit Buhari In Daura

Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has explained the rationale behind his delegation’s visit to the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Ganduje and his group paid the former President a visit

Rising Global Demand For Energy To Push Up Crude Oil Price – OPEC

The Secretary-General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Haitham Al Ghais has hinted that the rising global demand for energy and oil is set to keep crude oil prices elevated.

Al Ghais made this known in a recent interview with BBC published on Tuesday, October 3

WAEC Holds NEC Meeting To Decide On Withheld Results

The West African Examination Council will on Tuesday meet to decide on the cases of malpractice and irregularities arising from the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination for school (SSCE) candidates.

New Telegraph gathered the meeting will be done at the 76th meeting



NLC, TUC, Suspend Nationwide Strike For 30-Day, Sign MoU

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Tuesday announced the postponement of its proposed nationwide strike for 30 days.

The announcement came hours after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)

Bribery: EFCC Begins Diezani Extradition As UK Court Restricts Her Movement

The Economic and Finanacial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has begin the process of extradicting the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke to Nigeria to face trial.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Diezani, on Monday

Finally, Chicago Varsity Releases Tinubu’s Academic Records To Atiku

Following the back and forth in the release of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s academic records, the Chicago State University (CSU) on Monday finally released to the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar the records of Tinubu.

New Telegraph reports that the university located in the United States of America (USA) released the documents to Atiku

Kalu Hails FG For Earmarking N100bn For CNG Buses

The Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has lauded the agreement reached by the Federal Government and the organised labour which halted the planned industrial strike action, saying it saved the nation from going into economic shocks.

Kalu who gave the commendation in his opening remarks at Tuesday's plenary session

Senate Blocks First-Time Senators From Contesting Senate Presidency, Deputy

The Senate, on Tuesday, amended its standing rules to prevent first-time Senators from contesting for the office of the President of the Senate and that of the Deputy President of the Senate.

The amendment was carried out at the plenary, after the Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, moved a motion