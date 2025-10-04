Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 4

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, October 4th, 2025.

Boko Haram Never Nominated Buhari, Garba Shehu Counters Jonathan

The spokesman to the late former President, Muhammadu Buhari, Malam Garba Shehu, has said his boss was never nominated by the dreaded Boko Haram insurgents as their mediator.

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan had

Tinubu To Attend APC Chairman’s Mother’s Burial Saturday

President Bola Tinubu will depart Lagos on Saturday for Jos, Plateau State capital, to attend the funeral prayers in honour of Nana Lydia Yilwatda Goshwe, mother of the APC National Chairman, Professor Nantewe Yilwatda Goshwe.

According to his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President will later address Church Leaders across the

On Friday, Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja dismissed a suit filed against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, challenging the legality of the six-month suspension given to Kogi Central Senator Natasha Uduaghan-Akpoti over alleged misconduct.

New Telegraph gathered that

Ex-IGP, Solomon Arase, Laid To Rest In Benin

A former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Solomon Arase, has been laid to rest in Benin City, Edo State Capital.

New Telegraph reports that Arase

Incursion Of Terrorists Into Kwara, Kogi Attempts To Create 'State' Within State – Afenifere According to a press statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, Afenifere asserted that the latest spike in bandits' attacks informed its present reasoning. It maintained that the sacking of

Coalition Praises Tinubu's Reforms, Tunji-Ojo's Role In Nat'l Transformation Coalition of Civil Rights Organisations has hailed President Bola Tinubu for rekindling hope in the Nigerian people through purposeful leadership and the appointment of competent ministers, with particular reference to the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo. The Coalition, in a statement

Moody's: MPR Cut May Squeeze Nigerian Banks' Profits The Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN) recent decision to lower the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) is likely to put pressure on the profitability of domestic banks, a credit rating agency, Moody's, has said. The agency stated this

Many Dead As Petrol Tanker Explodes In Ogun Many have reportedly lost their lives on Friday, October 3, in a tanker fire accident that occurred at midnight along the Abeokuta–Sagamu Expressway. Confirming the incident, the

Maduagwu's Death: Nigeria Needs Cutting-Edge Security Technology – LP The Labour Party (LP) has said the time has come for Nigeria to upgrade its security sector by investing in cutting-edge Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) surveillance infrastructure in the nation's cities and communities, crime-prone residential areas, schools and public facilities. The party, in a statement

Tinubu Receives IMO Secretary General, Vows To Advance Maritime Devt

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has received the Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), Arsenio Dominguezin, in Lagos.

President Tinubu reiterated

Tinubu To Igbo Political Leaders, Replicate Okpara’s Brand Of Politics

President Bola Tinubu has called on Igbo political leaders to emulate the late Premier of the defunct Eastern Region, Dr Michael Okpara’s model of national politics.

Speaking at the commissioning of the