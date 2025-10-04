Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 4

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, October 4th, 2025.
Boko Haram Never Nominated Buhari, Garba Shehu Counters Jonathan
The spokesman to the late former President, Muhammadu Buhari, Malam Garba Shehu, has said his boss was never nominated by the dreaded Boko Haram insurgents as their mediator.
Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan had…Read More
Tinubu To Attend APC Chairman’s Mother’s Burial Saturday
President Bola Tinubu will depart Lagos on Saturday for Jos, Plateau State capital, to attend the funeral prayers in honour of Nana Lydia Yilwatda Goshwe, mother of the APC National Chairman, Professor Nantewe Yilwatda Goshwe.
According to his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President will later address Church Leaders across the…Read More
Cardoso: $7bn Forex Backlog Settlement Contributed To External Reserves Growth
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Olayemi Cardoso, has said that the apex bank’s settlement of the over $7 billion foreign exchange backlog inherited from the previous leadership of the bank contributed to the recent surge in the country’s external reserves.
Speaking during a fireside chat…Read More
Tinted Glass Permit: Court Orders Police, IGP To Suspend Enforcement
The Federal High Court sitting in Warri, Delta State, has directed the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun to suspend the enforcement of the tinted glass permit.
The Court, in its verdict on Friday…Read More
Nigerians Need To Unite In Fight Against Insecurity – CDS
The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, on Friday called on Nigerians to unite to defeat insurgency and insecurity across the country.
The CDS made this call…Read More
2027: Nat’l Assembly To Adjust Elections’ Timetable To One Day
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, on Thursday, said the National Assembly is considering electoral reforms that will merge all elections in 2027 on a single-day basis.
Abbas made this revelation…Read More
Natasha Suspension: Court Dismisses Suit Against Akpabio
On Friday, Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja dismissed a suit filed against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, challenging the legality of the six-month suspension given to Kogi Central Senator Natasha Uduaghan-Akpoti over alleged misconduct.
New Telegraph gathered that…Read More
Ex-IGP, Solomon Arase, Laid To Rest In Benin
A former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Solomon Arase, has been laid to rest in Benin City, Edo State Capital.
New Telegraph reports that Arase…Read More
Incursion Of Terrorists Into Kwara, Kogi Attempts To Create ‘State’ Within State – Afenifere
According to a press statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, Afenifere asserted that the latest spike in bandits’ attacks informed its present reasoning.
It maintained that the sacking of…Read More
Coalition Praises Tinubu’s Reforms, Tunji-Ojo’s Role In Nat’l Transformation
Coalition of Civil Rights Organisations has hailed President Bola Tinubu for rekindling hope in the Nigerian people through purposeful leadership and the appointment of competent ministers, with particular reference to the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.
The Coalition, in a statement…Read More
Moody’s: MPR Cut May Squeeze Nigerian Banks’ Profits
The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recent decision to lower the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) is likely to put pressure on the profitability of domestic banks, a credit rating agency, Moody’s, has said.
The agency stated this…Read More
Many Dead As Petrol Tanker Explodes In Ogun
Many have reportedly lost their lives on Friday, October 3, in a tanker fire accident that occurred at midnight along the Abeokuta–Sagamu Expressway.
Confirming the incident, the…Read More
Maduagwu’s Death: Nigeria Needs Cutting-Edge Security Technology – LP
The Labour Party (LP) has said the time has come for Nigeria to upgrade its security sector by investing in cutting-edge Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) surveillance infrastructure in the nation’s cities and communities, crime-prone residential areas, schools and public facilities.
The party, in a statement…Read More
Tinubu Receives IMO Secretary General, Vows To Advance Maritime Devt
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has received the Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), Arsenio Dominguezin, in Lagos.
President Tinubu reiterated…Read More
Tinubu To Igbo Political Leaders, Replicate Okpara’s Brand Of Politics
President Bola Tinubu has called on Igbo political leaders to emulate the late Premier of the defunct Eastern Region, Dr Michael Okpara’s model of national politics.
Speaking at the commissioning of the…Read More