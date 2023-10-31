Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 31

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

Guber Poll: INEC Reveals 239,256 PVCs Uncollected

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said a total of 239,256 register voters were yet to collect their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs), in the three states where governorship election will be conducted on November 11.

The commission, which met on Monday to review preparations for the election…Read moreo

Rivers Crisis: PDP Govs Schedule Emergency Meeting Tuesday

Governors elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have scheduled an emergency meeting for Tuesday, October 31 in Abuja, probably in connection with the crisis that erupted in Rivers State.

New Telegraph gathered that the meeting will hold at the Akwa Ibom State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, by 3 pm…Read more

APC To Atiku: Accept Tinubu As Popular Choice Of Electorate, Judiciary

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday told the Presidential candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar to accept the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the electorate and Judiciary popular choices.

The ruling party stated this on Monday in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka…Read more

Obi Mourns Prof Nwabueze, Says Nigeria Has Lost A Patriot, Father Figure

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 election, Peter Obi has described the former Minister of Education and a renowned constitutional lawyer, Prof Ben Nwabueze as an uncommon patriot who was a father figure in all ramifications.

Obi in a condolence message issued by his media aide, Michael Jude Nwolisa…Read more

Senate Uncovers How NSPMC Paid N14bn Salary Increase Without Approval

The Senate on Monday, uncovered how the Board of Directors of Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company (NSPMC) Plc paid a N14 billion salary increase to all its staff members without the approval of the National Salaries Wages, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC).

The apex legislative Assembly announced the discovery through the Chairman of the Senate Public Accounts Committee…Read more

Kogi Dep Gov Receives Ex-PDP Guber Aspirant, Scores Of Decampees Into APC In Olamaboro

Opposition parties in Kogi State have been dealt another major blow in Olamaboro LGA following the formal defection of a former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Joseph Ameh Erico, from the People’s Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Erico, alongside decampees harvested from the SDP, LP, APGA, and other political parties, was ably received by the Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Edward Onoja…Read more

Messi Wins Ballon D’Or For A Record Eighth Time

Argentina and Inter Miami forward, Lionel Messi has won the Men’s Ballon d’Or for the eighth time.

The 36-year-old was recognised at the ceremony in Paris after helping his country win the World Cup in Qatar last year…Read more

FG Okays N5.9bn For Abuja Light Rail Access Roads

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N5.9 billion for the construction of access roads for the Abuja light rail system.

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) made this known on Monday…Read more

Rivers Crisis: Call Wike, Security Agencies To Order, Clark Tells Tinubu

The leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and former Minister of Information, Chief Edwin Clark, has urged President Bola Tinubu to call the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, and the security agencies in Rivers State to order, to avert any untold crisis in the state.

The appeal followed the reported crisis rocking the Rivers State House of Assembly…Read more

S’Court Judgment: I’ll Not Quit Politics – Atiku

Contrary to speculations that he may quit partisan politics, former vice president Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said he will remain in active politics until he dies.

Atiku who was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last presidential election…Read more

I’ve Absolute Confidence In My Chief Of Staff – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed his unreserved faith in his Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

The President, who spoke just before the commencement of today’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting…Read more

Full Text: Atiku Speaks On Supreme Court Verdict

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25, 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar has addressed a national press conference in Abuja on Monday over the Supreme Court’s verdict to dismiss his appeal for lacking in merit and affirmed the victory of President Bola Tinubu.

The former Vice President spoke at a press briefing on Monday in the nation’s capital, Abuja accused the Supreme Court and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)…Read more

Resignation Of Six LG Chairmen, Others Will Not Weaken PDP – Chieftains

Two chieftains of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi, Boniface Igwe, and Emmanuel Ukah, on Monday said the resignation of six local government chairmen of the party in the state and other leaders would not jolt the party into crisis.

The chieftains who are from the Ivo Local Government Area of the state…Read more

Rivers Crisis: Fubara Speaks On Impeachment Move

Amid the impeachment move by the Rivers State House of Assembly, Governor Siminalayi Fubara on Monday said he committed no offence to be impeached

Governor Fubara while addressing his supporters at the Assembly Complex in Port Harcourt downplayed any impeachment move against him…Read more

Gunshots At Rivers Assembly As Lawmakers Begin Fubara’s Impeachment

There were gunshots and firing of teargas within the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex on Monday as some lawmakers sat to begin an impeachment process on Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

New Telegraph that a total of 23 lawmakers, including the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule…Read more

Group Alleges Smear Campaign Against Gbajabiamila

The Asiwaju Tinubu Mandate Forum, on Monday, raised an alarm over attempts by some politicians to organise a “smear campaign” against the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

In a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Adelowo Oluwasesan…Read more

Poliitcal Thugs Set Rivers Assembly Ablaze Over Alleged Move To Impeach Fubara

The Rivers State House of Assembly has been reportedly set ablaze by suspected political thugs over the alleged move to impeach the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and Leader of the House, Edison Ehie.

New Telegraph reports that the incident occurred after a white Hilux van invaded the Assembly complex at about 9 p.m…Read more