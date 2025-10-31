Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 31

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, October 31th, 2025.

Tinubu To New Service Chiefs: Crush Emerging Terror Groups

President Bola Tinubu has expressed concern over the emergence of new terror groups in the country and directed the newly appointed Service Chiefs to decisively crush them.

The President gave the directive

APC Hits Two-Thirds Majority With 243 Reps

The numerical strength of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the House of Representatives has risen to 243, following Thursday’s defection of the remaining five Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers from Enugu State to the ruling party.

The figure gives the APC

Emefiele’s Naira Redesign Caused Economic Hardship – EFCC Witness

An investigator with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Chinelo Eneanya, on Thursday, said the embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele’s Naira notes redesign brought untold economic hardship to Nigerians.

New Telegraph reports that

Senate Seeks To Establish Autism Centres

The 10th Senate on Thursday began consideration of a Bill seeking to establish a National Centre for Autism in six zonal centres across the country for research, diagnosis, and care.

New Telegraph gathered that

CDS: Our Operations Will Be Intelligence-Driven

The Armed Forces Complex in Abuja was a beehive of activities on Thursday, following the handover and takeover of command by the respective outgoing and incoming Chiefs of Defence Staff (CDS) and Service Chiefs.

The ceremonies were held

Atiku Berates Tinubu Over Pardon List Reversal

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has criticised President Bola Tinubu over the reversal of the presidential pardon earlier granted to convicted drug traffickers, kidnappers, and other criminals.

New Telegraph recalls that

Tinubu Vows To Provide Credible, Secure Identity System

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to providing a credible, secure, verifiable, and inclusive identity management system across Nigeria, describing it as a key pillar of national development.

The President made the

Ndume Charges New Service Chiefs On Improved Welfare For Troops

The Senator representing Borno North, Ali Ndume, on Thursday urged the newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lt. General Olufemi Oluyede and other service chiefs to ensure improved welfare and remuneration for troops is a top priority.

Ndume, a former Senate

Party Registration: Only Eight Associations Completed Documentation – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that only eight out of the 14 pre-qualified political associations have successfully completed the upload of all required information and documentation.

INEC National Commissioner

Adeleke Alleges Victimisation By FG, Warns Against Election Rigging

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has accused the Federal Government of marginalising his administration because it belongs to a different political party from the one in power at the centre.

Speaking in Akure during

Kano Govt Dismisses Wole Soyinka Centre Report As Unfair

The Kano State Government has dismissed a report by the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) ranking the state among those allegedly harassing journalists in Nigeria, describing it as unfair, mischievous, and misleading.

The Commissioner for Information

New Naval Chief Assumes Office, Vows To Fight Oil Theft

Following his confirmation from the Senate on Wednesday, the newly appointed Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Idi Abbas on Thursday, October 30, assumed office.

This is as he vows to

Kano Assembly Demands Cancellation Of Customs Recruitment

The Kano State House of Assembly has called for the immediate cancellation of the recent Nigeria Customs Service cadet recruitment exercise, describing it as biased, nepotistic, and a violation of the Federal Character principle.

The lawmakers, during plenary

All Enugu Reps Now APC As Five Dump LP, PDP

All eight members of the House of Representatives from Enugu State are now members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) following the defection of the remaining five lawmakers from the Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday.

The lawmakers, led by Nnoli

2027: S’West Govs, Leaders Support Tinubu’s Re-Election Bid

The Southwest governors and leaders on Wednesday threw their weight in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid, noting that the President deserves another term in 2027.

According to the South West