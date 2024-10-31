Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 31

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Thursday, October 31, 2024

PDP Lauds Judiciary Over Ruling On Rivers Allocation

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Youth Frontiers has commended the Federal High Court’s landmark ruling, stopping the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from releasing monthly allocations to the Rivers State Government.

This decision comes after Governor Siminalayi Fubara presented…Read more

Senate Confirms Tinubu’s Seven Ministerial Nominees

The Senate, on Wednesday, confirmed the appointments of seven ministerial nominees, recently forwarded to it by President Bola Tinubu.

This was even as Senators from opposition parties…Read more

Abuse Of Office: Emefiele Allegedly Used Niece’s Account For Fund Transfers, Witness Tells Court

The ongoing legal proceedings against former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele took a new turn as a former CBN official testified about alleged financial transactions involving Emefiele’s niece.

Speaking while being led in evidence by Rotimi Oyedepo…Read more

Tinubu Appoints Gen. Oluyede As Acting COAS

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Major General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede as the acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

New Telegraph reports that Oluyede is stepping in for Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja…Read more

Reps Pass Tertiary Institutions Sexual Harassment Bill, Propose 14yrs For Offenders

The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed through the third reading “A bill for an act to prevent, prohibit and redress sexual harassment of students in tertiary educational institutions and related matters connected therewith”.

The bill proposed 14 years imprisonment for those convicted…Read more

Don’t Put Rivers On Fire, Atiku Tells Judiciary

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has warned the judiciary not to put Rivers State on fire, by the Wednesday’s judgement of the Abuja Federal High Court order, stopping the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from releasing allocation to River State.

Atiku in a statement by his media adviser Paul Ibe…Read more

NIJ Media Centre: FG Applauds Adebutu’s Contribution To Education

The Federal Government yesterday lauded businessman and philanthropist, Sir Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu, for his contribution to education with the donation of a state-of-the-art Media Resource Centre to the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ) in Lagos.

Read more The newly inaugurated 350-seater auditorium marks a partnership…

Fubara Assures Salary, Project Payments Despite Court Order The Governor of River State, Siminalayi Fubara has reassured the Federal High Court’s recent order restricting state allocation disbursements is “The least” of his challenges. Speaking at a special Thanksgiving in Port Harcourt…Read more Govs, Traditional Rulers Hold High-Power Meeting At Aso Rock The Governors of the 36 states and traditional rulers under the National Council of Traditional Rulers are currently holding a high-level meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. New Telegraph reports that the meeting which is taking place…Read more Tinubu Depicts Statecraft In Diplomatic Call With Biden – Sunday Dare President Bola Tinubu has displayed exceptional diplomatic skills, exemplifying how statecraft can be an effective tool for advancing Nigeria’s international standing and national interests. This was notably evident in a recent phone call between President Tinubu…Read more 54m Nigerian Adults Have Certified Bank Accounts – CBN About 54 million Nigerian adults have bank accounts recognized by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) representing 52 per cent in 2023, the Apex bank declared on Wednesday in Abuja. The Bank said about another 5 per cent adult population…Read more Ondo 2024: PDP, APC Differ Over Deployment Of Amotekun The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have exchanged verbal fisticuff over the use of Ondo State Security Network codename Amotekun during the November 16 governorship election. Read more While the PDP said the inclusion of Chief Adetunji Adeleye… BREAKING: Senate Begins Screening Of Ministerial Nominees The Senate on Wednesday commenced the screening process of the seven ministerial nominees forwarded to it by President Bola Tinubu. The Upper legislative Chamber of the House…Read more Proposed VAT Hike: Ndume Urges FG To Spare The Poor The lawmaker representing Borno South Senatorial District, Senator Ali Ndume, has voiced his opposition against the proposed increase in Value Added Tax (VAT), arguing that the Federal Government should avoid placing additional tax burdens on poor Nigerians. New Telegraph reports that the National Assembly…Read more Ondo Poll: SDP Deputy Guber Candidate Defects To APC In a significant political shift, Susan Gbemisola Alabi, the deputy governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ondo State, has officially joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Alabi who defected 17 days to the anticipated election…Read more

