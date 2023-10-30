Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 30

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, October 30, 2023.

JUST-IN: Germany’s Chancellor, Scholz Visits Tinubu In Aso Rock

As part of a trip to the West African country German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has met with President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria on Sunday, October 29 as scheduled.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that Scholz is seeking to diversify its trade partners…Read more

Tinubu Will Ensure Nigeria’s Resources Benefit Citizens – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has said that the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration would work in collaboration with the 10th National Assembly to ensure that Nigerians reap the benefits of their God-given natural resources.

The Speaker stated this on Sunday while playing host to the Emir of Agwatashi in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Dr Abubakar Apeshi…Read more

Akpabio’s Election Into Global Executive Committee Of IPU, A Testimony Of Hard Work – Plang

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Labour, Employment, and Productivity, Senator Diket Plang, has stated that the election of the Senate President, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, CON, into the Global Executive Committee of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) is a testimony to his hard work and commitment to democratic norms and values.

Senator Plang, in a press statement issued on Sunday in Jos…Read more

NLC To Shut Down Imo Wednesday Over Violation Of Workers Rights, Privileges

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has resolved to cripple activities in Imo State beginning from Wednesday, November 1, 2023, over the state government’s persistent violation of workers rights and privileges.

President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero who made the disclosure on Sunday in Abuja…Read more

Defection Hits Ebonyi PDP As Ogba, Ex-Reps Member, LG Chairmen, Others Quit Party

Senator Obinna Ogba who represented Ebonyi central zone between 2015 and 2023 and contested the last governorship election in Ebonyi State, former House of Representatives member Chief Livinus Makwe who represented Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo Federal Constituency between 2015 and 2023 and Labour Party (LP) Deputy Governorship candidate in the last general election, Chief Ajah Nwabueze, have resigned from the People’s Democratic Party(PDP).

Also, some state working committees including James Alaka the organizing Secretary of the party…Read more

Atiku Reacts To Death Of Ohinoyi Of Ebiraland, Ado Ibrahim

Atiku Abubakar, the former Vice President has joined other notable Nigerians to console family and Kogi State in particular over the passing of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr Abdulraham Ado Ibrahim, expressing deep sorrow.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Dr Ibrahim passed away…Read more

Right To Vote Securely: SERAP Wants INEC To Pursue Constitutional, Legal Reforms

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has been charged with pursuing constitutional and legal reforms that would explicitly recognize Nigerians’ right to vote and to vote securely in free, fair, and honest elections as a fundamental right.

The charge came from a human rights group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP)…Read more

Sanwo-Olu Extols Oba Of Lagos, Akiolu At 80

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the Oba of Lagos, His Royal Majesty (HRM) Oba Rilwan Akiolu, as a visionary and vibrant monarch and an epitome of dedication and selflessness in public and community service.

Sanwo-Olu extolled the monarch in a congratulatory message released by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile…Read more

S’Court Verdict: Be Magnanimous In Victory, HVGN Boss, Yahasalam Charges Tinubu

The Head of Harmonised Vigilante Group in Nigeria, Alhaji Hussein Yahasalam has felicitated with President Bola Tinubu on his victory at the Supreme Court on Thursday, as he charged him to be magnanimous in victory.

The Security Expert while reacting to the Apex Court verdict…Read more

S’Court Victory: Akpabio, Kalu, Others Visit Tinubu In Aso Rock (Photos)

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu in the company of other legislators recently paid a congratulatory visit to President Bola Tinubu following his victory at the Supreme Court.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its Labour Party counterpart…Read mores

Wike Cuts Salaries, Allowances Of FCT Workers

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has allegedly reduced the salaries and allowances of workers in the nation’s capital for the month of October.

The Joint Unions Actions Committee (JUAC) disclosed this in a letter dated October 27…Read more

Ozigbo Disagrees With Amaechi’s Comment On Nigerians’ Lack Of Leadership

Following the comment made by the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi that Nigerians are to blame for the nation’s decline, the 2021 gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State, Valentine Ozigbo has said he disagrees with his stance.

Speaking at TheNiche Annual Lecture on the subject, “Why We Stride And Slip: Leadership, Nationalism…Read more

Buhari Reacts To P&ID Victory, Says Case, Attempt To Steal 1/3 Of Nigeria’s Foreign Reserves

Former President Muhammadu Buhari applauded Nigeria’s success in the $11 billion Process & Industrial Developments (P&ID) Limited arbitration verdict.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Justice Robin Knowles of the Commercial Courts of England and Wales…Read more

Minister, CAS in Turkey to facilitate delivery of helicopters

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has disclosed that it will, “in the coming weeks,” take delivery of two additional attack helicopters from Turkey, to bolster the nation’s air power.

It said the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, and Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, are already in the part-Asian and part-European country, to facilitate the speedy delivery of the T-129 ATAK helicopters acquired by the Federal Government.

New Telegraph learnt that the platforms being expected are part of the 6 T-129 ATAK helicopters…Read more

Nov Guber Election: APC Is Positioned To Win – Meseko

Ahead of the November 11 governorship election, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Euro Meseko, has said the party is in a better position to win gubernatorial elections in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa states.

Hon. Meseko, in a chat with Journalists on Saturday in his office…Read more