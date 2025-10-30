Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 30

News Round Up
Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, October 30th, 2025.
Reps Approve Tinubu’s Request To Borrow $2.35bn, Issue $500m Sukuk
The House of Representatives on Wednesday approved President Bola Tinubu’s request to borrow $2.36 billion to finance part of the 2025 budget deficit.
The approval, which was…Read More
New Service Chiefs Promise To Leverage Technology To Tackle Insecurity
The Senate, on Wednesday, screened and confirmed the Service Chiefs recently appointed by President Bola Tinubu with a view to effectively tackling insecurity in the country.
The Senate confirmed…Read More
My Time As COAS Very Challenging – Oluyede
The newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has described his time as Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) as one of the most challenging periods of his military career.
Speaking on Wednesday…Read More
Tinubu Signs Instrument Of Clemency, Pardons, Orders Deletion Of Criminal Convicts From List
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has executed the relevant instruments of release to complete the process of formally exercising his constitutional power of prerogative of mercy to grant pardon and clemency to specific individuals who were earlier convicted for various offences.
According to a release by…Read More
Shettima To ACF: Resist Mischief Makers Working To Divide Nigeria
Vice President Kashim Shettima has told the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), a socio-cultural organisation in the North, to resist the antics of a few mischief makers to fragment the unity of Nigeria.
Shettima, who urged the…Read More
S’East To Defend New State Proposal Before National Assembly
The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has said that proponents of State creation from the South East will make a presentation to defend their request before the National Assembly members.
He made this disclosure…Read More
Sanwo-Olu Empowers Over 1,000 Lagosians Under Eko Cares Initiative
More than 1,000 Lagos residents on Wednesday received financial support from the Lagos State Government under the Eko Cares Initiative, a programme designed to empower the less privileged and provide relief for vulnerable members of society.
The cheques were presented…Read More
False Terror Attacks On Nigeria Christians Based On Faulty Data – Idris
Nigeria Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, said the false narrative by some United States officials that victims of terror attacks in Nigeria are largely Christians was based on faulty data and some assumptions.
The Minister who spoke…Read More
PDP Chairmanship: Lamido Has Right To Contest – Bode George
The former Deputy Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Board of Trustees (BoT) member, Chief Bode George, has said the ex- Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has every right to contest for the party’s National Chairmanship position.
Bode Georg’s comment…Read More
Rivers To Complete Oyorokoto-Atlantic Road By March 2026
Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has announced March 2026 as the tentative completion and inauguration date for the 13.5-kilometer Oyorokoto road project, which will link the popular Oyorokoto beach with newly discovered Atlantic Ocean beaches in Andoni Local Government Area.
Speaking during an on-site…Read More
Kwara Gov Receives Award For Inclusive Governance, Integrity
Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has won the Integrity Governor of the Year Award of the Nigerian Association of Christian Journalists (NACJ).
Presenting the Awara in Ilorin...Read More
Ogun Remains Nigeria’s Most Dynamic Industrial Belt – Tinubu
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed Ogun State’s position as Nigeria’s leading industrial hub, describing it as the most dynamic industrial belt powering the nation’s economic growth.
The President stated this…Read More
Reps Consider Bill For Electronic Birth, Death Registration
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has called for a modern, technology-driven system for the registration of births, deaths, marriages, and other vital events, describing accurate data as the foundation of effective national planning and governance.
He stated this Wednesday…Read More
Adamawa PDP Cautions Party Leadership To Inculcate Principles Of Inclusivity
The leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa State have been cautioned to inculcate principles of inclusivity among all members in their respective areas.
The State Chairman of…Read More
No Part Of Ogun Will Be Left Behind – Abiodun
Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to inclusive and balanced development across all parts of the state, assuring residents that no community will be left behind in the government’s ongoing infrastructure drive.
Speaking on his verified X handle…Read More