Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 30

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, October 30th, 2025.

Reps Approve Tinubu’s Request To Borrow $2.35bn, Issue $500m Sukuk

The House of Representatives on Wednesday approved President Bola Tinubu’s request to borrow $2.36 billion to finance part of the 2025 budget deficit.

The approval, which was…Read More

New Service Chiefs Promise To Leverage Technology To Tackle Insecurity

The Senate, on Wednesday, screened and confirmed the Service Chiefs recently appointed by President Bola Tinubu with a view to effectively tackling insecurity in the country.

The Senate confirmed…Read More

My Time As COAS Very Challenging – Oluyede

The newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has described his time as Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) as one of the most challenging periods of his military career.

Speaking on Wednesday…Read More

Tinubu Signs Instrument Of Clemency, Pardons, Orders Deletion Of Criminal Convicts From List

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has executed the relevant instruments of release to complete the process of formally exercising his constitutional power of prerogative of mercy to grant pardon and clemency to specific individuals who were earlier convicted for various offences.

According to a release by…Read More

Shettima To ACF: Resist Mischief Makers Working To Divide Nigeria

Vice President Kashim Shettima has told the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), a socio-cultural organisation in the North, to resist the antics of a few mischief makers to fragment the unity of Nigeria.

Shettima, who urged the…Read More

S’East To Defend New State Proposal Before National Assembly

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has said that proponents of State creation from the South East will make a presentation to defend their request before the National Assembly members.

He made this disclosure…Read More

Sanwo-Olu Empowers Over 1,000 Lagosians Under Eko Cares Initiative

More than 1,000 Lagos residents on Wednesday received financial support from the Lagos State Government under the Eko Cares Initiative, a programme designed to empower the less privileged and provide relief for vulnerable members of society.

The cheques were presented…Read More

False Terror Attacks On Nigeria Christians Based On Faulty Data – Idris

Nigeria Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, said the false narrative by some United States officials that victims of terror attacks in Nigeria are largely Christians was based on faulty data and some assumptions.

The Minister who spoke…Read More

PDP Chairmanship: Lamido Has Right To Contest – Bode George

The former Deputy Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Board of Trustees (BoT) member, Chief Bode George, has said the ex- Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has every right to contest for the party’s National Chairmanship position.

Bode Georg’s comment…Read More

Rivers To Complete Oyorokoto-Atlantic Road By March 2026

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has announced March 2026 as the tentative completion and inauguration date for the 13.5-kilometer Oyorokoto road project, which will link the popular Oyorokoto beach with newly discovered Atlantic Ocean beaches in Andoni Local Government Area.

Speaking during an on-site…Read More

Kwara Gov Receives Award For Inclusive Governance, Integrity

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has won the Integrity Governor of the Year Award of the Nigerian Association of Christian Journalists (NACJ).

Presenting the Awara in Ilorin...Read More

Ogun Remains Nigeria’s Most Dynamic Industrial Belt – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed Ogun State’s position as Nigeria’s leading industrial hub, describing it as the most dynamic industrial belt powering the nation’s economic growth.

The President stated this…Read More

Reps Consider Bill For Electronic Birth, Death Registration

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has called for a modern, technology-driven system for the registration of births, deaths, marriages, and other vital events, describing accurate data as the foundation of effective national planning and governance.

He stated this Wednesday…Read More

Adamawa PDP Cautions Party Leadership To Inculcate Principles Of Inclusivity

The leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa State have been cautioned to inculcate principles of inclusivity among all members in their respective areas.

The State Chairman of…Read More

No Part Of Ogun Will Be Left Behind – Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to inclusive and balanced development across all parts of the state, assuring residents that no community will be left behind in the government’s ongoing infrastructure drive.

Speaking on his verified X handle…Read More