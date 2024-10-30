Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 30

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

Govt, Media Must Unite To Move Nigeria Forward – Shettima

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima has called for a stronger collaboration between the government and the media in carrying out their shared responsibility for Nigeria’s national development.

Describing media leaders as the crème de la crème and conscience…Read more

Senate Frowns At Military Over Non-Payment Of Benefits To Dead Personnel

The Senate, on Tuesday, berated the Military over the delay in payment of insurance benefits to dead and retired personnel.

The Senate Committee on Code of Conduct, Ethics and Public Petitions…Read more

Group Lauds Tinubu Over Nentawe’s Nomination As Humanitarian Minister

The Coalition of Lawyers for Truth and Justice (CLTJ) has hailed President Bola Tinubu for nominating Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Read more In a statement signed by Barrister Moses Okino on Tuesday…

Oyebanji’ Presents N375bn Budget Estimate For 2025 The Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji on Tuesday presented a budget estimate of N375,790,077,618.15 for the 2025 fiscal year with a special focus on food security, employment generation and wealth creation. Presenting the Appropriation Bill before members of the Ekiti State…Read more NBA Calls On Tinubu To End Policies Worsening Economic Hardship

In a fervent appeal to the Nigerian government, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Ikeja Branch has urged President Bola Tinubu to abandon policies it describes as “Anti-people,” citing escalating hardships due to inflation, frequent fuel price hikes, and other economic pressures that are pushing many Nigerians into poverty and insecurity.

The Ikeja Chairman of the NBA, Oluwaseyi Olawumi…Read more

Hardship: Military Rule Shouldn’t Be An Option For Nigerians – Adebayo

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has said that no matter what is at stake, the military is ruled out of governance.

Adebayo in a statement said issued on Tuesday said the military…Read more

Biden Thanks Tinubu Over Release Of Binance Executive

Following the release of Binance executive, Tigran Gambaryan from the Nigerian correction centre, the United States (US) President, Joe Biden has expressed his gratitude to Nigeria and President Bola Tinubu.

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Yusuf Tuggar conveyed…Read more

CSOs Knock Kyari Over Warri Refinery, Plan 2-Million-Man Match In Abuja

No fewer than 100 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), have appended their signatures to mobilise their members and shut down the corporate headquarters of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), for failing to activate the Warri refinery.

This was, even as, the organisations passed a vote of no confidence…Read more

Fubara Begins Port Harcourt Tourist Beach To Boost, Culture, Tourism

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has started moves to activate the long abandoned Port Harcourt Tourist Beach to become a centre for the promotion of all related arts, culture and tourism activities.

The Governor explained that some of those steps include…Read more

Senate Passes NDIC Bill To Safeguard Bank Depositors’ Funds, Stabilise Financial Institutions

The Senate, on Tuesday, passed for third and final reading, a bill designed to strengthen the capacity of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation’s capacity to safeguard depositors, ensure the stability of financial institutions, and promote trust in the banking system.

The legislation, titled, “Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation Act No 33 of 2023…Read more

Peter Obi Knocks Borno Speaker Amid Call For New Aircraft For Shettima

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has berated the Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkareem Lawan over his demand for a new aircraft for Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Obi who lambasted the Borno Speaker in a statement…Read more

Tinubu Receives Crude Sales Committee Briefing At Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu is currently receiving a briefing from the Implementation Committee on Crude Oil and Refined Products Sales in Local Currency at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa.

Read more The committee, led by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of Economy…

BREAKING: Osun APC Suspends Rauf Aregbesola The Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday suspended the former Minister of Interior and past Governor of the State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola. Announcing his suspension in a statement made available…Read more Otu Presents N498bn As 2025 Budget Cross River State governor, Prince Bassey Edet Otu has presented 2025 appropriation bill tagged: “Budget of Sustainable Growth,” to the State House of Assembly for consideration and approval. Otu presented N498 billion with capital expenditure…Read more Guber Poll: Group Alleges REC’s Fraternity With APC, Demands Redeployment A political pressure group, Ondo Youth League, Action for Credible and Transparent Elections, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to redeploy Resident Election Commissioner (REC) in Ondo State, MrsOluwatoyin Babalola, to allow for unbiased conduct of the November 16 governorship election. The group which staged a protest at INEC headquarters in Abuja…Read more

Share

Please follow and like us: