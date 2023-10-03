Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 3

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

JUST-IN: Diezani Arraigned In UK Court For Bribery

Former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke on Monday was arraigned before a Westminster Magistrates Court, in London, United Kingdom, on charges of bribery during her time as a minister in Nigeria.

Diezani was the Minister for Petroleum Resources from 2010 to 2015 during the administration…Read more

BREAKING: Governor Sule To Appeal Tribunal Verdict, Calls For Calm

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has said that he would appeal the judgement of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal that nullified his election at the Appeal Court.

Governor Sule made this decision public when addressing top government functionaries…Read more

JUST-IN: NLC, TUC Arrive Aso Rock For Another Meeting With FG

The leadership of the National Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) has begun to arrive at the Presidential Villa in Abuja for another round of meetings with the Federal Government.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Labour Union threatened to embark on a nationwide strike from Tuesday, October 3…Read more

Nasarawa Guber: Tribunal Judgement Validation Of People’s Will – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said the judgement of the Nasarawa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which returned its candidate David Ombugadu, as winner of the March 18 governorship election, was a validation of the will of the people.

PDP in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba…Read more

Oil Production Rises Despite Saudi Arabia Cut – OPEC

The OPEC’s oil production increased for the second consecutive month despite efforts by Saudi Arabia and other “OPEC+” members to reduce production and stabilize the market.

According to a recent survey, the increase was orchestrated by the higher output from Nigeria and Iran.

In September, OPEC pumped 27.73 million barrels daily, an uptick of 120,000 per day from August…Read more

Ogun Tribunal: Adebutu Heads To Appeal, Says Judgement Big Threat To Democracy

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, on Monday, vowed to challenge the judgement of the Election Petition Tribunal at the court of appeal, describing them as “disheartening and a big threat to democracy”.

The Tribunal in an 11-hour judgement on Saturday struck out the petition filed by Adebutu…Read more

Akpabio Speaks On Establishing First Lady’s Office For His Wife

the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio has reacted to news reports making rounds that he wanted to establish the office of the First Lady for his wife, Ekaette Unoma Akpabio, within the National Assembly.

Refuting the claims, Akpabio in a statement issued on Monday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh…Read more

CSU: Tinubu’s Appeals Against Release Of Academic Records Pointless – Osadolor

The National Deputy Youth Leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Timothy Osadolor has heavily criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for challenging the court orders requiring the disclosure of his academic records at the Chicago States University (CSU).

New Telegraph had last week reported that the CSU was mandated by the United States District Court for the Northern District…Read more

CSU: Atiku’s Pyrrhic Win Is Nothing To Rejoice About – Onoh

President Bola Tinubu’s spokesperson for the southeast during the 2023 election campaigns, Dr Josef Onoh has argued that Atiku Abubakar and his supporters should refrain from celebrating the most recent American court decision regarding Tinubu’s academic transcripts from Chicago State University (CSU).

It would be recalled that the Chicago State University (CSU) was mandated by the United States District Court for the Northern District…Read more

FG Increases Price Of Pre-Paid Meter By 145% In 3 Years

The Federal Government has announced the implementation of a 145% price hike in prepaid meters for Nigerians between 2021 and 2023.

This new development was contained in a statement issued by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC)…Read more

Rivers Guber: Tribunal Dismisses Tonye-Cole’s Petition Against Fubara

The petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Tonye Cole challenging the victory of Governor Siminalayi Fubara in the March 18 Rivers State election has been rejected by the State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

Recall that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate…Read more

Hoodlums Attack Simon Ekpa’s Community In Ebonyi (Photos)

The country home of Biafra Activist Simon Ekpa, Ezzangbo Village in Ebonyi State has been invaded by hoodlums enforcing the sit-at-home order in the South-East.

New Telegraph gathered that the criminals, travelling in a Sienna minivan consisting of approximately eight individuals on Monday…Read more

Kalu, Uzodinma Synergise To Root Out Insecurity In S/East

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has thrown his weight behind the efforts of the southeast governors in rooting out insecurity in the geopolitical zone.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Levinus Nwabughiogu stated that Kalu made the commitment in Owerri, Imo state…Read more

Abbas Appoints Dan-Azumi As Chief Of Staff

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has approved the appointment of Prof. Jake Dan-Azumi as his Chief of Staff.

The appointment, according to a press statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, Musa Abdullahi Krishi…Read more

Centre Lauds Tinubu, NNPCL For Astronomic Earnings Into FAAC

The Centre for Policy Advocacy and Transparency (CPAT) has applauded President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited for the steady rise in the nation’s revenue.

The Centre, in its Independence Day message to Nigerians…Read more

Peter Obi Reacts As Soludo Renames Anambra Cargo Airport After Achebe

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 general election has applauded Anambra State Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo for renaming the state’s International Passenger and Cargo Airport in honour of the late Nigerian author, Chinua Achebe, who left an indelible mark on the development of human civilization.

Governor Soludo at the Independence Day ceremony to commemorate Nigeria’s 63rd anniversary renamed the airport in Awka and cited Achebe…Read more