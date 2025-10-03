Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 3

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, October 3rd, 2025.

No Agreement Signed With Dangote Refinery – PENGASSAN

Following the suspension of its industrial action on Wednesday, October 1, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has said it did not sign the communiqué that ended its nationwide strike against the Dangote refinery.

New Telegraph had earlier…Read More

Tinubu, NASS Aim For More Transparent 2027 Elections – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has affirmed that President Bola Tinubu is committed to implementing electoral and democratic reforms ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Abbas disclosed that the National

Tinubu To Commission $400m Indigenous Crude Oil Terminal In Rivers

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Wednesday commission the $400 million Otakikpo Onshore Crude Oil Export Terminal in Rivers State, the first new crude export facility to be built in Nigeria in over 50 years.

The inauguration is expected

2027: I Won’t Step Down For Anybody – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has clarified that his recent interview with BBC Hausa Service was misrepresented by some sections of the media, stressing that he did not say he would step down for anyone ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

In a statement issued

Electoral Act: INEC Chair Urges NASS To Fast-Track Amendment

On Thursday, the Executive Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu raised alarm over uncertainty surrounding the legal framework for the 2027 general election that may affect the commission’s preparation for the poll.

The INEC boss, who spoke

Nigeria @ 65: PDP Says APC’s Only Project Is Insecurity

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described President Bola Tinubu’s Independence Day speech on October 1 as “boring, uninspiring and full of false statistics,” saying it fails to reflect the realities of Nigerians’ daily lives.

PDP National Publicity Secretary

Abuja At 50 Won’t Be Celebrated In Darkness – Wike

As the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) prepares to celebrate 50 years of its creation in February 2026, the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, has vowed that the milestone will not be marked in darkness.

Wike stressed that it would

Lagos Defends Trade Fair Demolition, Denies Ethnic Targeting

The Lagos State Government has defended the demolition of illegal structures at the Trade Fair Complex in Ojo, dismissing claims that the exercise targets any ethnic group.

Commissioner for Physical

Oluremi Tinubu Launches Nationwide Distribution Of Menstrual Hygiene Packs

The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has launched the nationwide distribution of the Flow with Confidence Menstrual Hygiene packs, a key initiative aimed at promoting menstrual health, knowledge, dignity, and confidence among schoolgirls.

Speaking at the launch in Gombe

Kano Assembly Speaker Endorses Yusuf For Second Term

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has disbursed N5,604,205,998 to 1,198 former councillors, fulfilling outstanding entitlements and prompting the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Jibrin Falgore, to endorse him for a second term.

Speaking during the payment

BBNaija S10: Big Brother Disqualifies Faith Over Violation

The ongoing Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 reality TV show took a dramatic turn on Thursday, October 2, as one of the housemates, Faith, was disqualified from the show.

Faith's disqualification

JUST IN: Body Of Ex-Nasarawa Deputy Governor Arrives Abuja From Egypt

The body of former Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, Sen. Solomon Ewuga, has arrived in Abuja from Egypt, where he recently passed away.

The corpse touched down at

Gov AbdulRazaq Visits Oke-Ode Following Recent Kidnapping Attacks

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has visited Oke-Ode in Ifelodun Local Government Area to commiserate with families affected by recent kidnappings.

During the visit, the Governor offered

Zulum In Niger Republic To Promote Trans-Border Trade

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, has undertaken a working visit to the Diffa Region of Niger Republic to promote trans-border trade.

The visit, which included

UNGA 80: Shettima Returns To Abuja After Week-Long Event

Nigeria’s Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, on Thursday returned to Abuja after representing President Bola Tinubu at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York and engagements in Germany.

New Telegraph had earlier