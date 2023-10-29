Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 29

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Tribunal Victory Honesty Over Falsehood – Gov Fintiri

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has described his tribunal victory as the triumph of truth, morality and honesty over falsehood, deceit and victory for democracy.

The governor who stated this during his statewide broadcast in Yola…Read more

N’Delta Leader Describes Tinubu’s S’Court Victory As Cornerstone Of Democracy

Thursday’s ruling of the Supreme Court affirming the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the actual winner of the 2023 presidential election has been described as a demonstration that the judiciary is the cornerstone upon which democracy will always rely.

Chief Idowu Asonja, a Niger Delta leader who made the remark on Saturday…Read more

S’Court Judgment: LP Faction Congratulates Tinubu, Mocks Peter Obi

Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the Labour Party (LP) has joined others to congratulate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his victory at the Supreme Court.

The LP faction in a statement issued on Saturday handed down its congratulations with a charge to President Tinubu to show generosity upon winning.

The Apapa faction, however, mocked the presidential candidate of its party…Read more

Kogi Central Stands Still For APC As Crowd Of Supporters Declare Support For Ododo

The people of Kogi Central Senatorial District, on Saturday, trooped out, massively, from nooks and crannies of the zone to declare their total support for the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Usman Ododo, and to stress that the district is a no-go area for opposition parties in the November 11 poll.

Indigenes said the kind of mammoth crowd that converged on Agassa Junction, Okene…Read more

Atiku Sets To Speak On National Issues Monday

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, will on Monday address the press on some crucial national issues.

This is coming about 48 hours after the Supreme Court dismissed the former Vice President’s…Read more

Abbas Hails Akpabio’s Election Into IPU Leadership

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has congratulated President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on his election into the Executive Committee of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

Senator Akpabio, who led the Nigerian delegation to the 147th IPU General Assembly in Luanda, Angola…Read more

Tinubu’s Painful Reforms Necessary For Rebuilding Nigeria – Minister

Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation on Friday admitted that the economic reforms embarked upon by President Bola Tinubu-led Government may be tough and painful but they are the necessary foundations for the growth and prosperity every Nigerian deserve.

The minister who spoke at a press briefing on the backdrop of the Supreme Court judgement called on Nigerians to be patient with President Tinubu…Read more

Bayelsa Guber: Sylva Ambition Suffers Setback

Timipre Sylva, the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate for Bayelsa State governorship election, has experienced a setback in his attempt to run in the forthcoming election scheduled for Saturday, November 11.

It would be recalled that the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja disqualified Sylva…Read more

LP Sacks Five Aides, Warns Against Impersonation

The Labour Party (LP) on Saturday sacked five media aides of its National Chairman, Julius Abure “with immediate effect.”

The National Secretary of the party, Malam Umar Farouk, in a letter made available to Saturday Telegraph…Read more

Petroleum Minister Hints On When Kaduna Refinery Will Be Fully Operational

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri on Saturday revealed that the Kaduna refinery will become fully operational by the end of 2024.

Lokpobiri made this disclosure while conducting an on-the-spot inspection to evaluate the advancements at the Kaduna Refinery…Read more

With Tinubu’s S’Court Victory, Nigerians Will Has Been Upheld – Nwifuru

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru has said the will of Nigerians has been upheld following the Supreme Court judgment which affirmed the victory of President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 Presidential election.

This was contained in a statement he personally issued on Friday…Read more

Banditry: Zamfara Govt, Arewa Coalition Disagree Over Needs For State Of Emergency

Even as a Coalition of Arewa Activist Group calls on President Bola Tinubu to quickly slam a state of emergency in Zamfara State over rising acts of banditry, the State Government, described the calls as hypocritical.

The Chairman of the Coalition, Thrahim Muazzam in a communique he read in Kano said they sincerely call upon the President of the Federal Republic…Read more

Erosion: Otti Begs NDDC To Complete Projects In Abia

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has appealed to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to urgently intervene in controlling the erosion menace ravaging parts of the state.

The Governor made the call when he received the Managing Director of the NDDC, Sam Ogbuku…Read more

Lagos Reopens Alaba International, Trade Fair Markets

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reopened the Alaba International Market and several markets at the Trade Fair Complex, Ojo.

Recalls that Governor Sanwo-Olu-led government had previously closed down the markets…Read more

Dapo Abiodun Mourns Iyalode Of Yorubaland, Lawson

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun has reacted to the passing of the Iyalode of Yorubaland, Chief (Mrs) Alaba Lawson, who died in the early hours of Saturday, October 28.

Governor Abiodun in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Lekan Adeniran…Read more