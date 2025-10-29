Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 29

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, October 29th, 2025.

Trump Govt Revokes Wole Soyinka’s US Visa

The President of the United States (US), Donald Trump-led Government has announced the revocation of Nobel Laureate and internationally acclaimed writer, Professor Wole Soyinka’s visa to the country.

Speaking to newsmen on…Read More

PDP Chairmanship: Lamido Rejects Turaki’s Endorsement

Ahead of the forthcoming National Convention, the former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, has strongly rejected the endorsement of Tanimu Turaki (SAN) as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) consensus candidate for the National Chairman.

New Telegraph reports

Tinubu Seeks Senate Confirmation Of New Service Chiefs

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday wrote to the 10th Senate seeking the confirmation of the newly appointed Service chiefs.

President Tinubu's letter was

Anambra Guber: IGP Approves Deployment Of 45,000 Officers

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has approved the deployment of 42,000 officers for the Anambra governorship election scheduled for Saturday, November 8, 2025.

Egbetokun gave this

Osun 2026: INEC Calls For Peaceful, Lawful Primaries

Ahead of the anticipated 2026 governorship election in Osun State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called on political parties to ensure peaceful and transparent primaries.

INEC Resident Electoral

Bagudu Optimistic About $1trn Economy Target By 2030

The $1 trillion economy target set by the President Bola Tinubu administration for 2030 is achievable, according to Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu.

Bagudu made the remarks

INEC Chairman Speaks On Prolonged Electoral Battles

In a bid to strengthen election management in Nigeria, the newly appointed Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, has vowed to end the culture of excessive pre-election litigations that has long become the bane of Nigeria’s democracy.

Speaking at the 56th Annual

Police Raise Concerns As State Assemblies Back Bill To Establish NASS Security Directorate

The Nigeria Police on Tuesday cautioned against the establishment of a Legislative Security Directorate in the National Assembly, even as several State Houses of Assembly and other stakeholders expressed support for the move.

The positions emerged during

Nigeria Shifts To Pragmatic Foreign Policy, Prioritises Nat’l Interest – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has announced a new, pragmatic direction in Nigeria’s foreign policy, emphasising a shift toward prioritising national interests above all else.

Shettima, represented by the

Reps Propose Green Tax On Polypropylene Manufacturers

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Preparedness for Single-Use Plastics Ban in Nigeria has proposed the introduction of a green tax on industries involved in the production of polypropylene, one of the most widely used materials in plastic manufacturing.

Chairman of the committee,

Welfare Of Poor, Vulnerable Nigerians At Heart Of FG’s Reform – Edun

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has assured Nigerians that the Federal Government’s ongoing economic reforms are being implemented with a strong focus on alleviating the hardship faced by ordinary citizens, particularly the poor and vulnerable.

Speaking at the Oxford

How Tax Reforms Transform Nigeria’s Ecosystem – FIRS

The Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zach Adedeji, on Monday said that the various tax reforms that led to the amendments of tax laws, which are the Finance Acts, the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), and other subsidiary legislations, have significantly reshaped Nigeria’s tax ecosystem.

Adedeji, who spoke in a

Senate Commends Tinubu, NFIU, Others Over Nigeria’s Exit From FATF Grey List

The Senate on Tuesday commended President Bola Tinubu, the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), and other key institutions for their roles in securing Nigeria’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Grey List.

The commendation followed

Borno Holds Town Hall Meeting For Inputs Into 2026 Budget

In its effort to ensure a people-oriented budget, the Borno State Government has organized a Town Hall Meeting to gather citizens’ input for the 2026 fiscal year.

Speaking at the meeting

Kebbi Govt Calls For Peaceful Coexistence Between Herders, Farmers

The Kebbi State Government has called on Fulani herders and farmers in the state to live peacefully and harmoniously with one another, reminding both groups of their long-standing history of brotherhood and cooperation.

The State Deputy Governor,