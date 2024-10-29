Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 29

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Tuesday, October 29, 2024.

Stay Focused, Sanwo-Olu Charges One-Day Governor

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babjide Sanwo-Olu has charged the 2024 Lagos ‘One Day Governor’ and overall winner of the 20th Edition of the State’s Spelling Bee Competition, Abdulazeez Abdulrahmon and members of his cabinet to remain focused as the future is bright ahead of them.

He made the charge when he, alongside his wife, Dr Claudiana Ibijoke…Read more

Govt Won’t Condone Deliberate Sabotage, Destruction Of Public Utilities, Tinubu Warns

President Bola Tinubu has warned that the government would no longer tolerate deliberate Sabotage and destruction of public utilities by hoodlums in the country.

The President gave this warning on the heels of the vandalization…Read more

BREAKING: Rodri Wins First Ballon D’Or

On Monday night, Rodri was crowned the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner ahead of Vinicus Jr, becoming the first Spaniard in 64 years to win the prestigious award.

Helping Manchester City to a Premier League title and Spain…Read more

Ondo 2024: We Don’t Need To Rig To Win – Ganduje, Aiyedatiwa

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje has said the party will win the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State devoid of manipulation.

Ganduje, who was in Akure, the state capital, for the inauguration…Read more

Blackout: Tinubu Orders NSA, Others To Provide Security For Contractors Fixing Vandalized Transmission Lines

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, and heads of other security agencies in the country to provide security cover for contractors engaged by the Ministry of Power to fix the vandalized Shiroro-Kaduna Transmission lines.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu…Read more

UPDATED: Gov Inuwa Leads Northern Govs, Traditional Rulers In Talks Over Power Outage, Others

The Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF), and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya on Monday convened a joint meeting involving Northern Governors and Traditional Rulers to address the ongoing blackout in the northern region and other critical challenges affecting the zone, including security concerns, economic issues, and sustainable development priorities.

The NSGF, under the leadership of Governor Inuwa Yahaya…Read more

Rivers Crisis: NJC Probes Judges Over Conflicting Rulings

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has officially launched a probe into judges of federal and state high courts over conflicting rulings concerning political cases in Rivers State.

The investigation is led by a panel, including a former justice…Read more

Bobrisky: I’ll Not Defend Your Reputation, Tunji-Ojo Tells Correctional Service

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has openly declared that he will not defend the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) over its handling of allegations concerning controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky.

Speaking at a two-day retreat for senior officials of the Minister…Read more

Plot By Amaewhule, 26 Others To Impeach Fubara Threatens Democracy – Eze

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the alleged plot by Hon. Martins Amaewhule, the factional speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly and 26 other lawmakers as a threat to democracy that could deepen the crisis rocking the state.

Eze, in a statement, claimed that the 27 lawmakers…Read more

Reps Member, Ikwechegh Arrested Over Bolt Driver’s Assault

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has confirmed the ongoing interrogation of Alex Ikwechegh, a member of the House of Representatives for Aba North & South Federal Constituency, over allegations of assaulting a Bolt driver, Stephen Abuwatseya.

Read more The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday, October 27…

Minimum Wage: FG Restates Commitment To Full Implementation The Federal Government has restated its commitment to the full implementation of the N70,000 new minimum wage in the country. the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume…Read more Northern Govs, Military Chiefs Meet To Address Insecurity Amid the incessant killings and kidnappings, Northern Governors on Monday convened in Kaduna State alongside the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, to address persistent security and socio-economic challenges facing the region. Organized by the Northern States Governors’ Forum…Read more Obasanjo Sees Himself As Only Nigerian Saviour God Created – Presidency The Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, on Monday said former president Olusegun Obasanjo sees himself as the only saviour God created for Nigeria. Reacting to Obasanjo’s claim that Tinubu came into power without a plan…Read more FG Targets Wet Season Harvest Collection To Ramp Up Food Production As part of effort to ramp up food production, federal government is taking pre- emptive steps by focusing on collecting wet season harvest and identifying small-scale farmers to ensure a good dry season harvest. The government believes with better harvests, inflation rate…Read more

