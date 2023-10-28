Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 28

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Akpabio Elected Into Global Executive Committee Of Inter-Parliamentary Union

The Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Leader of Nigeria’s delegation to the 147th Inter-Parliamentary Union General Assembly in Luanda, Angola, on Friday, broke a 59-year-old jinx, after he was elected into the Executive Committee of the global parliamentary body.

The last time a Nigerian was elected into the Executive Committee of the Parliamentary Union was in 1964…Read more

German Chancellor, Scholz To Visit Nigeria Oct 29

The Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Olaf Scholz, will visit Nigeria on the 29th and 30th of October 2023.

The visit aims to strengthen the bilateral relations between Germany and the Federal Republic of Nigeria…Read more

Tinubu Appoints Kazeem As FRSC Deputy Corps Marshal S/West Zone

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday approved the appointment of Bisi Kazeem as the Deputy Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) of the South West zone.

Prior to his new appointment, Bisi Kazeem was the Assistant Corps Marshal of the FRSC…Read more

Supreme Court Judgment: Jonathan Visits Tinubu In Aso Rock

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday paid a courtesy visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja to congratulate him over the Supreme Court judgement which affirmed his election.

New Telegraph reports that Jonathan’s visit is coming barely 24 hours after the Supreme Court…Read more

Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi, ‘Most Difficult States To Conduct Elections’ – INEC

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu has said Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states are the most difficult places to conduct elections.

Prof. Yakubu who spoke on Friday at at a meeting of the Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security in Abuja…Read more

Abba Present N350bn 2024 Budget Of Restoration And Transformation

The Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has presented the 2024 appropriation bill of N350 billion to the State House of Assembly, with a promise to block Public Finance leakages.

The Governor on Friday said the 2024 budget titled, Restoration and Transformation…Read more

EFCC Detains Emefiele Hours After Regaining Freedom From DSS

The detained former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has been detained by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) less than an hour after he regained his freedom from the dungeon of the Department of State Services (DSS).

New Telegraph gathered that Emefiele, who is currently being interrogated at the National Headquarters…Read more

Reps Urge FG To Auction All Police Barracks In Nigeria

The Green Chamber of the National Assembly has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Government to auction all Police barracks nationwide.

The House of Representatives who made the call on Thursday during plenary…Read more

S’Court Judgement: Time For Atiku To Show Love For Nigeria – Patriotic Elders

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election has been urged to demonstrate greater maturity as an elder statesman by acknowledging the ruling of the Supreme Court on appeals challenging President Bola Tinubu’s victory.

The Patriotic Elders Forum of Nigeria made the appeal on Friday…Read more

Subsidy: Reps Caucus Lauds Tinubu, Kyari Over Reforms, Transparency In Oil & Gas Sector

A House of Representatives caucus has applauded President Bola Tinubu and the Group CEO of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Engr. Mele Kyari for reviving the oil and gas sector.

The Friends of the Masses, a caucus consisting of over 50 members…Read more

Sanwo-Olu Hosts MFM Female Basketball Team, Promises Facilities Support

Lagos State Governor, Babjide Sanwo-Olu on Friday pledged facilities support for the 2023 winners of the Nigerian Zenith Bank Women Basketball League – MFM Basketball Team.

He also encouraged the team to not relent in their efforts…Read more

IGP To Establish Special Intervention Squad To Protect Oil, Gas Infrastructure

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has announced the plan to establish a Special Intervention Squad (SIS).

He added that its operations would be expanded to complement the protection of oil and gas businesses, counter oil theft…Read more

IPU: Kalu Congratulates Ackson, Hails Akpabio’s Membership Of Executive Committee

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu has congratulated the newly elected President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), who’s also the Speaker of the Tanzanian Parliament, Rt. Hon. Tulia Ackson.

Ackson was on Friday in Luanda Angola, elected as the President of IPU…Read more

Alleged Money Laundering: EFCC Reveals How Fayose Receive N1.2bn From Obanikoro

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has informed a Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, presided over by Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, that a former minister of state for defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, handed over the sum of N1,219,000,000 in cash to former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose.

This revelation came through the Commission’s witness and a former operative of the anti-graft agency…Read more

Tribunal Removes PDP Assembly Member In Edo

The Edo State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Benin has nullified the election of Destiny Enabulele of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the member representing Ovia South West constituency in the State House of Assembly.

The tribunal declared Sunday Aghedo of the All Progressives Congress (APC)…Read more