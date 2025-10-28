Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 28

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, October 28th, 2025.

Alleged Terrorism: Nnamdi Kanu Declines To Enter Defence

The detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, on Monday put off his earlier plan to call witnesses in his defence in the ongoing trial for alleged terrorism offences.

Tinubu Meets New Service Chiefs In Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu on Monday met with the newly appointed Service Chiefs at the State House, Abuja, New Telegraph reports

Oyebanji Emerges APC Gov’ship Candidate

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State ahead of the June 20, 2026, poll.

PDP Convention: Turaki Submits Nomination Form

Former Minister of Special Duties, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, has submitted his People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chairmanship nomination form.

I Remain SDP Authentic National Chairman – Gabam

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alhaji Shehu Gabam, has dismissed reports of his expulsion from the party as a nullity and the product of a kangaroo process.

Paul Biya Wins Cameroon Election, Extends 43-Year Rule

Cameroon’s long-serving President Paul Biya, aged 92, has been declared the winner of the country’s October 12 presidential election, securing 53.66% of the vote, according to official results released on Monday by the Constitutional Council.

FG Manipulating Food Prices For Political Gains – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) said the Federal Government’s claim of increased local production of food is false and dishonest, because many farmers, especially in the North, who can boost food production, have been displaced by bandits.

Nat’l Assembly Advances Plans For Diaspora Voting Bill

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has announced that the federal government is advancing plans for the Diaspora Voting Bill, which seeks to grant Nigerians living abroad the constitutional right to participate in national elections.

Alleged Fraud: Ganduje, 7 Others Fail To File Appearances

Former Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and seven others failed to file appearances before a Kano High Court on Monday, stalling the hearing in the ongoing case of alleged bribery and misappropriation of public funds by Ganduje.

OTL: FG Promises To Support Dangote Refinery’s 1.4mbpd Expansion, Others

The Federal Government has promised to support the realisation of the plan of the President of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, to expand the Dangote Petroleum Refinery from 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 1.4 million bpd.

Diaspora Nigerians Building Nation’s Image – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, on Monday lauded Nigerians living abroad for playing a positive role in building the nation’s image and sustaining its economy.

PDP Chairmanship: Lamido Denied Nomination Form

Former Jigawa State Governor and ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alhaji Sule Lamido, on Monday threatened to take legal action against the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) after he was allegedly denied the opportunity to purchase the nomination form to contest for the position of National Chairman.

State Creation, Nnamdi Kanu’s Release’ll Restore Peace In S’East – Ned Nwoko

The Senator representing Delta North, Ned Nwoko, has advocated for the creation of additional states in the South East and the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, stating that it would restore peace in the South East geopolitical zone.

Akpabio: Northern Group Warns Against Disparaging Nation’s Democratic Institutions

The Alliance of Northern Development (AND) has condemned a series of attacks on the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

Oborevwori Calls For Stronger Executive, Legislative Collaboration To Drive Automotive Industry Growth

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has called for a stronger partnership between the executive and legislative arms of government to reposition Nigeria’s automotive industry for global competitiveness.

