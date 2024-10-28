Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 28

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Monday, October 28, 2024.

FG Begin Review, Update Of Nigerian Law

The Federal Government, through the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, has commenced reviewing and updating the existing Nigerian laws.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday…Read more

NLC Criticises IMF’s Denial Of Orchestrating Fuel Subsidy Removal

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has criticised the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for suddenly distancing itself from orchestrating the decision by the Nigerian government to remove subsidy on petroleum products.

President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero in a statement…Read more

Gov Yusuf Swears In 44 LG Chairmen With Stern Warning

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State, on Sunday, swore in newly elected Chairmen of the 44 Local Governments who emerged victorious in Saturday’s election in the state.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony held at the Kano State…Read more

EdoBEST: APC, Edo Govt Bicker Over Employment Of 4000 Teachers, Other Reforms

The Edo State Government and the All Progressive Congress (APC) on Sunday disagreed over the employment of 4000 teachers by the administration of Mr Godwin Obaseki and other reforms in the education sector.

A member of the APC Transition Committee, Kassim Afegbua…Read more

Tinubu’s Jet Is Refurbished, Not New One – Onanuga

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga has said his principal did not acquire a new official jet but a refurbished one.

Onanuga who spoke on Sunday in an interview said some jets…Read more

Lalong Condoles Gbong Gwom Jos Over Death Of Brother

Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District, Simon Bako Lalong has condoled the Gbong Gwom Jos and Chairman, Plateau State Council of Traditional Rulers and Emirs His Royal Majesty Da Jacob Gyang Buba over the recent demise of his younger brother Hon. Timothy Buba.

Lalong said he was devastated by the news of the death of late Timothy…Read more

Energy Advocates, APC Group Write Tinubu Over Port Harcourt, Other Local Refineries

The Energy Reforms Advocates (ERA) and the APC Youth Vanguard for Change (APCYVC) have urged President Bola Tinubu to investigate why the Port Harcourt refinery and other local refineries were yet to commence operations.

The groups also expressed concern over the $2.9 billion approved…Read more

Reps Frown At State of Abuja-Kaduna Highway

The House of Representatives ad hoc committee overseeing the progress and implementation of the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road project has expressed displeasure with the state of the Kaduna-Abuja axis of the road occasioned by the slow pace of work by the contractor.

Chairman of the Committee, Sani Jaji, disclosed…Read more

Abiodun Affirms Commitment To Unlocking Ogun’s Tourism Potentials

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has said his administration is committed to exploiting and enhancing the tourism potential in the state.

Governor Abiodun stated this during the celebration of the 25th edition…Read more

Cost Of Governance: RMAFC Boss Hails President Tinubu

The Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Dr Muhammad Shehu Bello said the high cost of governance in Nigeria was caused by the expensive nature of large bureaucracy, duplication of government ministries, departments and agencies( MDAs ) and endemic corruption.

He commended President Bola Tinubu’s directive on reducing the size of the official…Read more

Borno Speaker Urges FG To Acquire New Aircraft For Shettima

Following Shettima’s cancelled trip to the Commonwealth Summit in Samoa, the Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan, has urged the Federal Government to acquire a new aircraft for Vice-President, Kashim Shettima.

In a statement issued in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State…Read more

Air Peace Distance Self From Hike In Airfare

Air Peace, one of the leading airlines in Nigeria, has refuted claims regarding an impending increase in its one-way flight fare from Lagos to Abuja to ₦200,000.

The clarification was in response to a media reports suggesting that Air Peace…Read more

Tinubu Congratulates Vietnam’s New President, Luong Cuong

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his congratulations to President Luong Cuong following his election as President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

The Nigerian leader’s warm message highlights Cuong’s historic elevation…Read more

Nigeria Pushes For Solutions To Climate Change At CHOGM 2024

Nigeria has called for urgent and aggressive measures to combat the catastrophic impact of climate change, emphasizing that it was a global crisis that demand immediate action.

It also restated its support for the preservation of democracy…Read more

KANSIEC Issues Certificates Of Return To Newly Elected LG Chairmen

The Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) on Sunday presented Certificates of Return to 44 newly elected Local Government Chairmen in just concluded Kano State Local Council election on Saturday

Sunday Telegraph reports that the development follows…Read more

