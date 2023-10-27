Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 27

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, October 27, 2023.

Tinubu’s Presidency Is For All Nigerians, Not Only For His Party – Wike

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), Nyesom Wike has said that President Bola Tinubu’s Presidency is not only for his All Progressives Congress (APC) but for all Nigerians.

This came just after the Supreme Court’s verdict, upholding the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal…Read more

Akpabio Hails Tinubu On Supreme Court Victory

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on the revalidation of his February 25, 2023 election victory by the Supreme Court describing the decision as reflective of the will of the people.

Senator Akpabio in a congratulatory message to President Tinubu…Read more

Mohbad: Reps Summon Naira Marley Over Late Singer’s Royalties, Music Rights

The House of Representatives has summoned controversial singer, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley over royalties of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, otherwise known as Mohbad.

New Telegraph reports that the invitation was sent through the House joint committee on justice…Read more

Join Hands With Tinubu To Move Th Nation Forward, Sanwo-Olu Tells Opposition Parties

Shortly after the Supreme Court judgement affirming the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the February 2023 presidential election, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has called on opposition political Parties to join hands with the president in moving the country forward.

“I urge the opposition to join hands with the President to move our country forward and I appeal to all Nigerians…Read more

SAN Hails Supreme Court’s Judgement Affirming Tinubu’s Victory

A Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN), Dr Joseph Nwobike, has hailed the Supreme Court’s judgement which upheld the presidential election victory of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reacting to the apex court’s verdict, Nwobike said it is sound in law…Read more

Presidential Appeal: Supreme Court Has Failed Nigerians – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said the Supreme Court has failed Nigerians in its judgement in the petition filed by it and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar against the declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Bola Ahmed Tinubu as winners of the February 25, 2023 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, said the apex court, by its judgement…Read more

Full Text: Tinubu’s Reaction To Supreme Court Judgment Affirming His Victory

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday hailed the Supreme Court’s judgment affirming his electoral victory in the February 25, 2023 election.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Tinubu…Read more

Gbajabiamila Reacts To Tinubu’s Victory At Supreme Court

Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu has reacted to his principal victory at the Supreme Court.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Supreme Court panel led by Justice John Okoro upheld the victory of President Tinubu’s victory on Thursday, October 26…Read more

Buhari Reacts As Supreme Court Affirms Tinubu’s Victory

The immediate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the Supreme Court judgment affirming the victory of President Bola Tinubu as the actual winner of the February 25 election.

Buhari in a statement issued on Thursday by his media aide, Garba Shehu, the former President expressed his satisfaction with the Supreme Court’s…Read more

Tinubu’s Reaction As Supreme Court Upholds His Victory (Video)

A video has emerged on social media, depicting the instance where President Bola Tinubu reassured his staff of their job security following the Nigerian Supreme Court’s validation of his triumph in the 2023 presidential election.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Supreme Court dismissed the petition filed by the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi…Read more

Ganduje To Atiku, Obi: You Can Actualize Your Presidential Ambitions After Tinubu’s Second Term

With the Supreme Court judgement in favour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal Appeal on Thursday, the All Progressives Congress (APC), National Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje has said the Presidential candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi could still achieve their presidential ambitions after 2031 of Tinubu’s second term.

Ganduje, in his elated statement from his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu…Read more

Oyetola Congratulates Tinubu Over Supreme Court Victory

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola CON, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima over their victory at the Supreme Court.

He also congratulated the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje…Read more

Supreme Court Dismisses Peter Obi’s Appeal

The Supreme Court in a unanimous decision dismissed the appeal filed by Peter Obi against Tinubu for lacking in merit.

The apex court noted that the grounds canvassed by Obi were similar to that of Atiku which had been dismissed…Read more

Supreme Court Dismisses Atiku’s Appeal Against Tinubu For Lacking In Merit

Justice John Okoro-led seven-man Justices of the Supreme Court has dismissed in its entirety the seven grounds appeal filed by Atiku Abubakar against the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court which upheld the election of President Bola Tinubu.

The apex court dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit…Read more

S’Court Dismisses Atiku Application Seeking To File Fresh Evidence Against Tinubu

The Supreme Court has refused to grant leave to Atiku Abubakar to file fresh evidence in his appeal against the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court which upheld the election of President Bola Tinubu.

The fresh evidence in question is the alleged forged Chicago State University certificate allegedly submitted by Tinubu to the INEC…Read more