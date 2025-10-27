Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 27

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, October 27th, 2025.

PDP Chairmanship: Wike, Lamido Camps Reject Consensus Deal

The camp loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has faulted the endorsement of a former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Tanimu Turaki (SAN), as the National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

According to sources privy to the development,…Read More

Nigeria Sliding Steadily Toward Dictatorship – Atiku

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has raised alarms over what he described as Nigeria’s steady slide toward dictatorship under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

In a statement on Sunday…Read More

Dangote Refinery To Expand Production From 650,000bpd To 1.4mbpd

The President of Dangote Industries Limited, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, on Sunday announced plans to expand the production capacity of the Dangote Refinery in the Lekki Free Zone, Lagos, from 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 1.4 million barrels per day (mbpd).

Speaking during a media briefing in Lagos…Read More

Anambra Poll: Opposition Parties React To Soludo’s Cash-For-Votes Pledge

Ahead of the November 8 Anambra State governorship election, Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, who is seeking a second term in office has stirred controversy across political lines after announcing a cash reward for every ward won by his party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Soludo, who spoke on Saturday at a campaign…Read More

Resident Doctors To Begin Nationwide Strike Friday

On Saturday, the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) declared plans to commence an indefinite strike from 11:59 p.m. on Friday, October 31, 2025.

Sunday Telegraph gathered…Read More

Constitution Review: How Kalu’s Push Got S’East Additional State

The efforts of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu to secure an additional state for the South East Geopolitical Zone paid off on Saturday as the Joint Committee of the Senate and House of Representatives approved the creation of a new state in the region.

This decision was made during a two-day retreat in Lagos…Read More

NECO Unveils New Exam Centre In UK For Nigerians In Diaspora

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced the establishment of a new examination centre in London, United Kingdom (UK), as part of its global expansion drive to provide credible assessment opportunities for Nigerians in the diaspora.

The examination body made this announcement…Read More

It’s Time For Youth To Lead, Sokoto Rep Rejects Re-Election Bid

A member of the House of Representatives representing Kebbe/Tambuwal federal constituency in Sokoto State, Abdussamad Dasuki, has said he will not contest for re-election in 2027.

Dasuki, who spoke in a press statement on Sunday…Read More

Aviation Minister Leads Air Peace’s Abuja Direct Flight To London Heathrow

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Sunday, led a contingent of passengers and dignitaries for the ceremonial send-off of Air Peace’s historic inaugural direct flight from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja (ABV), to London Heathrow Airport (LHR).

The flight, which departed Abuja…Read More

Insecurity: Kebbi Troops Rout Bandits In Ngaski, Hundreds Neutralized

The sustained support provided by the Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris, to security agencies has continued to yield remarkable results, with hundreds of bandits neutralised during a coordinated military operation in Ngaski Local Government Area of the state.

The success of the operation was attributed…Read More

Plateau PDP Elects Dabo As Chairman, 38 Others

The Plateau State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has elected Raymond Dabo as its new State Chairman, alongside 38 other executive members, during a peaceful and transparent congress widely described as a new dawn for internal democracy and party unity ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The congress, held on Saturday…Read More

Sanwo-Olu To Commission Opebi-Mende Link Bridge, Others Before Year-End – Omotoso

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will commission the newly constructed Opebi-Mende-Maryland Link Bridge before the end of the year, the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, has disclosed.

Speaking during an interactive session with journalists…Read More

Tinubu Commissions Seven New Projects At UNILORIN

President Bola Tinubu has commissioned seven newly completed landmark projects at the University of Ilorin as part of activities marking the institution’s 40th convocation ceremonies.

The projects include the Faculty of Social Sciences…Read More

2027: Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District 'll Return Umo Eno To Hilltop – Akpabio

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has reaffirmed the commitment of the people of Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District (Ikot Ekpene District) to ensure the re-election of Governor Umo Eno in 2027. This was contained in a statement released

Tinubu Commends Veteran Journalist, Alabi's Achievements In Journalism

President Bola Tinubu has commended veteran journalist and public relations expert, Oloye Lakan Alabi, for his outstanding contributions to the fields of journalism and public service as he marks his 75th birthday on Monday. Alabi, who holds the traditional title of Abese-Olubadan of Ibadanland