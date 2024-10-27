Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 27

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday, October 26, 2024.

Diri Approves N80,000 New Minimum Wage For Bayelsa Civil Servants

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has approved the sum of N80,000 as the new minimum wage for workers in the state’s civil service with effect from November 1, 2024.

Governor Diri also approved an increase in the monthly pension…

US Govt Evacuates Binance Executive, Gambaryan From Nigeria In Medically Equipped Aircraft

Following the release of the embattled Binance executive, Tigran Gambaryan from the Correctional centre in Abuja, the United States (US) government has sent a medically equipped aircraft to evacuate him from Nigeria.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the Nigerian government…

Global Insecurity: Why Member States Must Stick To UN Charter – World Bank Devt C’ttee

Members of the Development Committee of the World Bank Group, on Friday emphasised the need for all states, particularly those affected by Fragility, Conflict, and Violence (FCV) to act in a manner consistent with guidelines laid down in the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter in its entirety.

DC members at its 110th meeting gathered to discuss…

Atiku Offers Solution To Frequent Grid Collapse

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has called for urgent removal of the entire electricity value chain from the exclusive list, so as to grant states the power to generate, transmit, and distribute electricity for themselves.

Though Electricity Act has put electricity on concurrent list…

Commonwealth Leaders Agree On Reparation Of Slavery

On Saturday, the Commonwealth leaders agreed that the “Time has come” for a conversation about reparations for slavery, despite the UK’s desire to keep the subject off the agenda at the two-day summit in Samoa.

A document signed by 56 Heads of Government, including United Kingdom…

Fire Breaks Out On Lagos Blue Line Track A fire outbreak occurred on a section of the Lagos Blue Line track opposite the NEPA Station near the Eko Bridge in the Apogbon area of Lagos State. The incident, which took place at 4:12 p.m. on Saturday NLC Urges Abia Speaker To Reject Bill Seeking To Remit 90% LG Fund To State The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Abia State Council has written to the Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rit. Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa to reject what it termed obnoxious bill seeking to circumvent Supreme Court's judgement on Local Government Autonomy in Abia. In a letter signed by Comrade Okoro Ogbonnaya, State Chairman Reps To Resolve HND, Degree Dichotomy The House of Representatives Committee on Federal Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education has assured that it will address the dichotomy between Degree and Higher National Diploma (HND) in status and employment. The Chairman of the Committee, Fuad Laguda gave this assurance Edun Applauds Afrexim Bank's Pivotal Role In Nigera's Economy Reform The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun has lauded Afreximbank's pivotal role towards Nigeria's economic stability, particularly the bank's $3 billion crude oil repayment loan with NNPC initiative . Edun said the bank's role has been critical in stabilizing Botched AFCON Qualifier: CAF Axes Libya, Awards Three Points, Three Goals To Nigeria The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has awarded Nigeria three points and three goals following a botched 2025 AFCON qualifier against Libya. The Super Eagles boycotted the match scheduled to take place on October 15 Hardship: Deputy Speaker Gives Grants To Abia Indigent Rural Dwellers The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has doled out grants to indigent and vulnerable indigenes in the Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State. Speaking to newsmen on the grant distribution, Mr Emma Trumps Eke… Ndume Endorses Tinubu's Bold De-Dollarisation Policy Senator representing Borno South Senatorial District, Ali Ndume has hailed the recent bold de-dollarisation policy of President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government, describing it as "Right steps in the right direction Nwosu, An Exceptional Electoral Umpire, Ready To Die For Democracy – Obi Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has described the late Chairman of the defunct National Electoral Commission (NEC), Prof Humphrey Nwosu, as an exceptional electoral umpire who was ready to risk his life for democracy. Obi in a message issued on his X handle, said Nwosu It's Unacceptable For Media To Incite Calls For Military Intervention, Presidency Warns The Presidency has warned that it was unacceptable to the government for any media outfit to incite calls for military intervention based on transient difficulties facing the country. In a release issued by the Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga Tinubu Congratulates New Commonwealth Secretary-General President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his warm congratulations to Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister, Honourable Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, on her election as the incoming Secretary-General of the Commonwealth. Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that leaders

