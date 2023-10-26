Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 26

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, October 26, 2023.

Senate Seeks Upgrade Of Buhari Airport In Maiduguri

The Senate, on Wednesday, called on the Federal Government, to begin the process of upgrading the Muhammadu Buhari International Airport in Maiduguri, Borno State for international operations.

The apex legislative Assembly, urged the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Management…Read more

Impeachment: Why APC Reconciliation Committee Failed In Ondo

The protracted crisis in Ondo State surrounding the impeachment of Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has deepened following renewed efforts by the deputy governor to remove his boss, Rotimi Akeredolu on health grounds.

This development contradicted the objectives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) reconciliation committee…Read more

Wike To Religious Leaders : Don’t Use Your Positions To Fan Embers Of Disunity

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Wednesday called on the leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Committee of FCT Imams Initiative (CFII) not to use their influential positions to fan embers of disunity, but work for the progress of Nigeria.

Wike who said this when he held separate meetings with both religious groups…Read more

Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa Elections Critical – INEC

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that the forthcoming November 11 governorship election in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo states is very crucial.

Yakubu who made this disclosure on Wednesday, October 25 at the quarterly consultative meeting with civil society organizations in Abuja…Read more

How Numerous Taxes Is Creating Problems For Nigerians – Oyedele

Taiwo Oyedele, the Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee. has said the numerous taxes charged across all levels of government are creating problems for Nigerians.

Oyedele who spoke during an interview on Channels TV Sunrise Daily on Wednesday said, “We don’t know why Nigeria has so many taxes

…Read more

JUST-IN: Senate Swears In Yohanna As Abbo’s Replacement

The upper chamber of the National Assembly on Wednesday sworn in Amos Yohanna to replace Senator Elisha Ishaku Abbo who represented Adamawa North Senatorial District in the Senate.

New Telegraph reports that Yohanna was sworn in during the plenary presided over by the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin…Read more

Tinubu To Present N26.1yrn 2024 Budget To NASS Early November – Senate

The Senate, on Wednesday, revealed that President Bola Tinubu would present the proposed N26.1 trillion 2024 budget estimates to the joint session of the National Assembly in early November.

This was as the Senate Committee Senate on Appropriations, has summoned the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun…Read more

Tinubu Okays N18bn Assurance Policy For Fallen Heroes’ Families

President Bola Tinubu has approved N18 billion for the Group Life Assurance benefits and other entitlements for families of fallen heroes of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The President announced the approval today during the Launch of the Emblem Appeal for the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the Presidential Villa…Read more

PHOTOS: Tinubu Meets Abbas, Sani In Aso Rock

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday met with Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, at the Presidential Villa.

According to Governor Sani in a statement issued via his X handle by the Honourary Adviser, Yusuf Hamisu said he was among the delegates during the visit to the State House in Abuja…Read more

S’Court To Deliver Judgment On Atiku, Obi’s Appeals Against Tinubu Thursday

The Supreme Court has fixed Thursday, October 26 to deliver the judgment on the appeals filed by the presidential candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, respectively.

It would be recalled that the two political gladiators approached the Supreme Court to set aside the judgment by the presidential election petition tribunal…Read more

JUST-IN: Wike Appoints Chinda, Kpakol SSAs

he Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has appointed Barivure Fred Kpakol as the Senior Special Assistant on Environment and Waste Management.

Wike who made the appointment on Tuesday, October 24, also announced the appointment of Michael Chinda as the Senior Special Assistant on Land, Urban, and Regional Planning…Read more

Senate Investigates N11.35trn Contracts For Rehabilitation Of Refineries

The Senate on Tuesday, set up an Ad-hoc Committee, to investigate all the contracts awarded for the rehabilitation of all State-owned refineries, which allegedly gulped N11.35 trillion in 13 years.

The Senate also mandated the Committee to interrogate the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC)...Read more

IPPIS: FG To Stop Salaries Of Unverified Workers Friday

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan has warned that any Federal Government workers whose records could not be verified on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) will be delisted on Friday.

Yemi-Esan made this known in a statement signed by the Director of Communications in her office, Mohammed Ahmed on Wednesday in Abuja…Read more

Ndume: Boko Haram Lesser Than IPOB, Cultists, Kidnapping, Bandits

The senator representing Borno South Senatorial District, Ali Ndume, has stated that the challenge posed by Boko Haram in the North East is comparatively less significant than the issue of banditry, kidnapping, proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and cultism prevalent in other regions throughout the country.

New Telegraph reports that the senator made these remarks on Wednesday…Read more

MohBad Vomited After Being Injected, Witness Tells Court

The Lagos State Coroners’ Court, Ikorodu on Wednesday informed that the late singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as MohBad started vomiting after he was administered an injection by a nurse.

This revelation was made public by MohBad’s Disc Jockey, Ajisegiri Ayobami…Read more