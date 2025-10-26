Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 26

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, October 26th, 2025.

Constitution Review: NASS Joint C’ttee Approves Additional State For S’East

The Joint Committee of the Senate and House of Representatives on Constitutional Review has unanimously approved the creation of an additional state in the South-East geopolitical zone, increasing the region’s total to six.

The decision was reached during a two-day retreat…Read More

Anambra 2025: ADC. LP Trade Words Over Membership Of Obi

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Labour Party (LP) are currently at each other’s throats over the membership of Peter Obi.

Recall that in the last bye-elections for…Read More

Peace Efforts Yielding Desired Results, Says Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has said the ongoing peace efforts in the State are gradually yielding the desired results, insisting that genuine development can only thrive in an atmosphere of unity and stability.

Fubara made these remarks at a civic reception…Read More

Presidential Pardon, Careless, Lacks Moral Reflection, SDP Candidate

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has criticised the approach adopted by the Federal Government in granting presidential pardons to some Nigerians, describing it as careless and lacking moral reflection.

Adebayo said this during an interactive session…Read More

‘Nigeria Exit From FATF’ Grey List Affirms CBN Reform, Integrity Of Financial System’- Cardoso

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr Olayemi Cardoso, has said the removal of Nigeria from Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey list, is a strong affirmation of CBN’s reform trajectory and the growing integrity of the country’s financial system.

FATF‘ decision, Cardoso affirmed…Read More

Sowore’s Arrest An Assault On Democracy, Says Atiku

Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has condemned the arrest of human rights activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, by the Nigeria Police, describing it as a blatant assault on democracy and a violation of constitutional rights.

In a statement posted on Friday…Read More

PDP Convention: Lawal Inaugurates Subcommittees

Ahead of the 2025 elective National Convention of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) scheduled to hold on November 15 and 16 in Ibadan, Oyo State, the Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has inaugurated the Accreditation and Special Duties subcommittees.

Saturday Telegraph gathered…Read More

Tinubu’s Reforms Stabilise Nigeria’s Economy – GMT

The Grassroots Movement for Tinubu (GMT) in Ondo State has defended the reforms introduced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which it said have stabilised the Nigerian economy and saved it from total collapse.

The group noted that the good development…Read More

Whisking Of Sowore After Being Granted Bail, Unlawful, Undemocratic

The Centre for Change has reacted to the rearrest of human rights activist and politician, Omoyele Sowore, after he was granted bail by a Magistrate’s Court in Abuja.

The group that spoke in a statement issued…Read More

Otti Takes Over Fed Road, Ends Roads Dichotomy

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has ended decades of harrowing experience of road users with the flag off of the reconstruction of the long-abandoned 25km Umuahia–Ikot Ekpene federal road and the 13.5km Ariam Usaka ring road.

With the reconstruction of the federal road…Read More

Obasanjo: Why I Rejected Move To Make El-Rufai My Successor

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed that he turned down a recommendation to endorse former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, as his successor while leaving office in 2007.

Obasanjo, who served as Nigeria’s president from 1999 to 2007,...Read More

Aiyedatiwa Clears Salary Arrears Of RUGIPO Workers

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has fulfilled his promise to clear the backlog of salary arrears owed workers of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo (RUGIPO), bringing to an end the era of percentage salary payments in the state’s tertiary institutions.

The governor made the announcement on…Read More

NGF Congratulates Tinubu On Nigeria’s Exit From FATF Grey List

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the people of Nigeria on the country’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Grey List.

“This milestone is a clear testament to…Read More

2027: No Zoning Decision Yet On Gov’ship Ticket – Kwara APC

Kwara State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sunday Fagbemi, has said the party is yet to decide on zoning its governorship ticket ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Fagbemi made this known while speaking…Read More

Osun 2026: No Clash Between Us, APC Guber Aspirants’ Supporters Declare

The media team of the Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO) Movement has refuted claims of a violent clash between its supporters and those of Omooba Dotun Babayemi’s Ireti Osun 2026 group in Gbongan, Ayedaade Local Government Area.

In a statement signed by the Coordinator...Read More

Gov Radda Reshuffles Cabinet, Appoints New SAs

Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Radda, on Friday approved the reshuffling of his cabinet members, which includes commissioners and the appointment of two additional Special Advisers (SAs).

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary...Read More