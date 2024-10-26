Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 26

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday, October 26, 2024.

Nigeria’s Economy Sees Promising Growth As Edun Assures Of Better Days Ahead

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of Economy, Mr Wale Edun, has expressed optimism about Nigeria’s economic future, assuring of better days ahead with the determination of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Administration to implement policies, initiatives and programmes that will positively impact on the lives of millions of Nigerians.

The Minister disclosed this at a meeting with foreign investors

Defense Minister Charges Air Force To Dominate Airspace, Eradicate Insecurity

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has urged the Nigerian Air Force to intensify efforts to dominate the airspace and contribute to ending insecurity in Nigeria, particularly in the North-West region.

The Minister's Spokesperson, Mr Mati Alia in a statement on Friday

Fubara Receives New CP, Says Rivers Has Nothing Against Police

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has received the new Commissioner of Police, CP Mustapha Bala, deployed two weeks ago to the state command at Government House in Port Harcourt, noting that his administration does not nurse any grudges against the Nigeria Police Force despite some of its officers plot to derail governance in the state.

Fubara said that despite the display of unprofessionalism

Jonathan Finally Opens Up On 2015 Election, Says Losing Poll As Incumbent President Not Easy

Nigeria’s former President, Goodluck Jonathan has finally opened up on the struggle he faced loosing the 2015 presidential election.

Jonathan who spoke at the inaugural of Raymond Dokpesi Annual

Abbas Presents NDA Souvenir To Tinubu In Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was on Friday presented a souvenir from the Passing Out Parade of the 71st Regular Course and Direct Short Service Courses (28 Army and 32 Air Force) at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

President Tinubu received the souvenir at the State House in Abuja

JUST-IN: Tinubu, Atiku Reunite At Friday’s Jumat Prayer

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reunited with his old friend, former Vice President and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023 Presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar at the National Mosque, Abuja.

The two political gladiators were pictured together on Friday

Sokoto APC Passes Vote Of Confidence In Tinubu's Administration, Silencing Detractors The Sokoto State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has passed a vote of confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration, stating that the president has shamed their detractors. According to Alhaji Isa Sadiq Achida, APC Chairman

Reps Alert Of N32bn Revenue Leakages At NUPRC The House of Representatives' Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has disclosed a N32,151,775,466.87 revenue leakages at the document submitted by the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) on revenue generated for the Federal Government between 2015 to 2022. The committee headed by Bamidele Salam expressed

Greatest Honour To Nwosu's For Ensuring Credible, Transparent Polls – Tinubu President Bola Tinubu has affirmed that the greatest honour to a champion like the late Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), Prof. Humphrey Nwosu, was to ensure credible and transparent elections in the country. The President said this in a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga

Kalu Pays Condolence Visit To NNPC Ltd GCEO, Kyari The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu on Friday paid a condolence visit to the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Mele Kyari. New Telegraph reports that the Deputy Speaker visit to Kyari's home

Tinubu Mourns Ex-NEC Chairman, Humphrey Nwosu President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Prof. Humphrey Nwosu, former Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC). New Telegraph reports that Prof. Nwosu passed away on Thursday

Despite Leaving $70bn In Nigeria's Coffers, We Owe More Debt Now – Obasanjo Nigeria's former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed concern over the growing amount of debt being owned by the country, years after he left office. Chief Obasanjo disclosed that he left the nation with about $70 billion

Ondo Poll: INEC Sets To Conduct Mock Accreditation Exercise On Friday, the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) disclosed that it will conduct a mock accreditation exercise for eligible voters in Ondo State. According to the electoral umpire, the voting exercise

Helicopter Crash: Two More Bodies Recovered – NSIB The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) on Friday said two more bodies have been recovered from the helicopter that crashed in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital. The NSIB Director General, Alex Badehade this disclosure

Atiku's Aide To Tinubu: Bianca Won't Get You S'East Votes The Special Assistant to the 2023 presidental candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar on Digital Media Strategy, Demola Olarewaju, has slammed President Bola Tinubu for appointing Bianca Ojukwu as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs. New Telegraph recalls on Wednesday, during the cabinet reshuffle

