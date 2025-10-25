Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 25

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, October 25th, 2025.

Terrorism Charge: Nnamdi Kanu Fails To Open Defence

The detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Friday failed to open his defence in his ongoing terrorism trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Tinubu Reshuffles Service Chiefs, Appoints Oluyede As New CDS

President Bola Tinubu on Friday made changes in the hierarchy of the Service Chiefs in furtherance of the efforts of the Federal Government of Nigeria to strengthen the national security architecture.

Service Chiefs: Assured Nigerians That Democracy’s Not Under Threat – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has told the presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to tell Nigerians the reasons behind the change of service chiefs.

Police Re-Arrest Sowore After #FreeNnamdiKanuNow Protest’s Bail

Nigerian human rights activist and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has reportedly been re-arrested by the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) shortly after his court appearance at the Kuje Magistrate Court on Friday.

I’ll Testify In Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial If…..– Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Authority (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Friday said he will appear as a witness in the ongoing trial of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, if subpoenaed by the court.

NEC Okays Tinubu’s Proposal To Revamp Security Agencies’ Institutions

The National Economic Council (NEC) has approved President Bola Tinubu’s proposal for the comprehensive overhaul and modernization of training institutions for security agencies across the country.

Court Grants Sowore, Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer, Others Bail

The Magistrate’s Court in Kuje, Abuja, on Friday granted bail to human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore; Aloy Ejimakor, a member of the legal team representing the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu; the IPOB leader’s brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu; and ten others, in the sum of ₦500,000, with two sureties in like sum.

2027: N’Delta Leaders Warn Jonathan Against Presidential Bid

Some Niger Delta kinsmen of former President Goodluck Jonathan have urged the ex-Nigerian leader to shelve any plan for the 2027 presidential election.

Economic Stability: NGF Lauds CBN’s Coordination With Fiscal Authority

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) has commended the Central Bank of Nigeria’s ( CBN) coordinated approach with fiscal authorities, a move it said accounts for subsisting fiscal sustainability.

Defections: No Cause For Alarm, PDP Had 30 Govs Before 2015 – Gov. Lawal

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has said he is not disturbed by the number of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governors who have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

UNICEF, FG Train Journalists On Ethical Reporting, Child Rights Protection

The United Nations Children’s Education Fund (UNICEF), in collaboration with the Child Rights Information Bureau (CRIB) of the Federal Ministry of Information and Orientation, has trained journalists on ethical journalism and child rights reporting.

Reps Ask AGF To Expedite Action On Payment Of Contractors

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Procurement has asked the Accountant General of the Federation, Mr Shamsudeen Ogunjimi, to ensure the prompt payment of monies owed to contractors.

NEC: Mbah To Chair Panel To Overhaul Security Training Institutions

The National Economic Council (NEC) has appointed the Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, as Chairman of the committee for the overhaul of training institutions for security agencies across the country.

Makinde To Osun APC: Unity Key To Winning 2026 Guber Election

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Hon. Rotimi Makinde, has called on party members to embrace unity and rally behind a strong candidate to guarantee victory in the 2026 gubernatorial election.

We’ll Collaborate With FG To Tackle Emerging Security Challenges – Govs

State governors have resolved to collaborate with the Federal Government to tackle emerging security threats in the country.

