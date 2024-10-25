Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 25

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Friday, October 25, 2024.

Vice President, Kashim Shettima’s trip to Samoa to represent Nigeria at the 2024 Commonwealth Heads Of Government Summit has been cancelled after a foreign object hit his plane during a stopover at JFK Airport in New York.

According to a release by a Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga…Read more

Barring the last-minute change, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu is set to unveil significant measures aimed at reducing government expenses following the appointment and redesignation of his cabinet members.

Speaking in a statement issued on Thursday, the Special Adviser…

Tinubu Orders Intensified Search, Rescue Of Victims Of P’Harcourt Helicopter Crash

President Bola Tinubu has directed an intensification of search and rescue for passengers of the ill-fated helicopter that crashed into the Atlantic near Bonny Finima on Thursday in Port-Harcourt.

This was disclosed in a release by his spokesman…Read more

Reps Donate N100m To Victims Of Jigawa Tanker Explosion

The members of the House of Representatives on Thursday donated the sum of N100 million to the families of the victims of the Jigawa Petrol tanker explosion.

The lawmakers disclosed this when Speaker Tajudeen Abbas….Read more

Wike: Tinubu’s Rural Communities Projects Design To Improve Living Standards

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has said that President Bola Tinubu’s administration was determined to improve the standard of living in rural communities with quality infrastructures.

Wike disclosed this on Thursday when he flagged off another road construction…Read more

Crashed Helicopter: NNPC Ltd To Support Ongoing Search, Rescue Operation – CCCO

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), has said that it would do everything possible to support the ongoing search and rescue operation on the crashed helicopter in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The Chief Corporate Communication Officer, NNPC Ltd…Read more

Senate In Hot Argument Over Source Of Funding For Zonal Devt Commissions

There was heated argument among Senators on Thursday, about source of funding for the various Zonal Development Commissions, created by the Acts of National Assembly.

This was as the apex legislative Chamber expunged some provisions…Read more

Tinubu Reduces Convoys, Security Personnel Assign To Ministers, Agencies

In a bold move to further reduce government expenditure, President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday introduced new directives limiting Ministers, Ministers of State, and Heads of Agencies to a maximum of three vehicles in their official convoys.

This is part of a broader effort to cut down on excessive government spending…Read more

Reps Summon Perm Sec Works Ministry Over N14bn Road Contract

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has given the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Works, Adebayo Odusanya a five-day ultimatum to appear before it over the alleged abandonment of a federal road project in Kaduna State, valued at N1,461,376,553.75.

Chairman of the committee, Bamidele Salam announced…Read more

Abbas Seeks Joint Efforts To Fight Fire Incidents, Vandalisation

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has called for collaborative efforts amongst stakeholders in the electricity sector to effectively tackle incidences of fire, electricity network failures, infrastructural decline, theft and vandalisation of public assets.

Read more He made the call in his remarks at the beginning of a two-day conference…

Monthly Diaspora Inflows Rise To $600m – CBN From an average of $350 million per month, Nigeria’s diaspora inflows have risen to $600million. The Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)…Read more House Of Representatives Urges CBN To Withdraw Old Notes The House of Representatives has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to increase the circulation of newly minted N200, N500, and N1,000 notes while gradually phasing out the old currency from circulation. The directive comes following a motion of urgent national importance raised…Read more Tinubu Asks Senate To Confirm Seven Ministerial Nominees On Thursday, President Bola Tinubu wrote to the upper chamber of the National Assembly asking the Senate to confirm the seven new ministerial nominees. Read more This was contained in a letter read by Senate President…

Nigeria, 12 Other Countries Join BRICS As Partner Country

The Federal Republic of Nigeria and twelve other countries have joined the BRICS intergovernmental organisations as partner nations and not full members.

The declaration was made during the 16th annual BRICS…Read more

Why Tinubu Did Not Remove Matawalle Amid Banditry Allegations – Presidency

Following the cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, the Presidency has given a reason as to why President Bola Tinubu did not remove the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle amid allegations of sponsoring banditry.

Speaking in an interview on Arise TV on Thursday, the Special Adviser…Read more