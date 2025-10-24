Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 24

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, October 24th, 2025.

Court Gives Nnamdi Kanu 24 Hours To Defend Terrorism Charges

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Thursday ordered the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to open his defence in the terrorism charges brought against him by the Federal Government.

Justice James Omotosho,…Read More

Tinubu Swears In Amupitan As New INEC Chairman

President Bola Tinubu has sworn in Professor Joash Amupitan as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), officially marking the beginning of his tenure as head of Nigeria’s electoral body.

The President administered…Read More

Why We Arrested Sowore – Police

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has revealed why its operatives arrested the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 general elections, Omoyele Sowore.

New Telegraph had earlier…Read More

2027: Amaechi Gives Strong Reasons To Fly ADC Ticket

The former Minister of Transportation and ex-Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, has broken his silence on how he tackled the security crisis that engulfed the state during his tenure.

Addressing stakeholders…Read More

INEC Chairman, Amupitan Promises Free, Fair Elections

The newly sworn-in Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, has promised to deliver credible, free, and fair elections going forward.

Amupitan made this pledge…Read More

Tinubu’s Policies Making Opposition Lawmakers Join APC – Akpabio

Following the recent wave of defections from opposition parties to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Senate President, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday said the development is an expression of patriotism and confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s leadership.

Akpabio, who spoke…Read More

NEC Okays Tinubu’s Proposal To Revamp Security Agencies’ Institutions

The National Economic Council (NEC) has approved President Bola Tinubu’s proposal for the comprehensive overhaul and modernization of training institutions for security agencies across the country.

The decision followed…Read More

Nigeria Pushes For Increase In OPEC Quota – Lokpobiri

The Federal Government, through the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, has said Nigeria will push for an increase in the oil quota of two million barrels of oil production at the next meeting of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) scheduled for November.

New Telegraph recalls that…Read More

‘Lack Of Political Ideology, Cause Of Defection – Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has claimed that the frequent defection of politicians from one party to another in the country is the absence of a clear political ideology among the nation’s political actors.

Makinde made this remark…Read More

Investigation Of Defected Politically Exposed Persons Will Continue – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared that the defection of politically exposed persons (PEPs) with pending corruption cases to other political parties will not halt ongoing investigations or prosecutions.

The anti-graft agency’s…Read More

Tinubu’s Achievements In Education Will Be Showcase In 20-Day – Wike

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Thursday, said the nation’s capital will spend 20 days showcasing the achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration in the education sector.

Wike, a former Governor of Rivers State…Read More

Tuggar Congratulates Tinubu On Nigeria’s Diplomatic Success

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Nigeria’s historic diplomatic achievement at the 27th Ministerial Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) held in Doha, Qatar.

At the meeting, Dr Philip…Read More

Reps Pass Bill To Strip President Of Powers To Sack EFCC Chairman

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed for second reading a bill seeking to amend the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004, to remove the President’s unilateral powers to dismiss the EFCC Chairman without the approval of the National Assembly.

The bill, sponsored by the…Read More

States Now More Financially Buoyant Under Tinubu’s Administration – Oyebanji

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he described as the President’s “unprecedented support” to states, saying the current administration’s fiscal reforms have made states more financially buoyant and capable of executing people-oriented projects.

Governor Oyebanji, who stated…Read More

INEC Chairmanship: Falana Calls For Thorough Process For Selection

A human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has called for a thorough process for the selection of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This is as the renowned…Read More