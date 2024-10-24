Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 24

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Thursday, October 24, 2024.

Ondo 2024: Makinde Tackles Ganduje, Aiyedatiwa On S’West Elections

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has tackled the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, and Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State on the claim that the ruling party will take over all the states in the southwest geo-political zone.

Makinde said the claim of Governor Aiyedatiwa that PDP is dead in Ondo State

FEC Approves N78bn For Water Projects In Jigawa, Benue

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), on Wednesday, approved about N78 billion for contracts for water projects in Jigawa and Benue states.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Water Resources

Criminality: We Didn’t Summon FCT Minister, DG DSS – Reps

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Hon. Ahmed Satomi (APC, Borno) has clarified that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Chief Nyesom Wike and the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi have not been summoned by the House over the rise in crime in the capital city.

Recall that the House had on Tuesday, following the adoption

Akpabio Bemoans Persistent Decline Of Agricultural Sector In Nigeria

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday, bemoaned the persistent dwindling of the Agricultural Sector in Nigeria in the last several decades

Nigeria’s Foreign Exchange Reserves Hit $40.2bn, Monthly Inflows Rise To $600m

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Wednesday, disclosed that Nigeria’s Foreign Exchange Reserves has hit $40.2billon.

The Apex Bank disclosed this at the ongoing World Bank

2023 Election: Obi On Thank You Tour To US

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, is currently on a three-day tour of American cities on a ‘thank you’ visit for their support in the 2023 presidential election.

Obi in a statement issued by his media spokesman

Lalong Celebrates Nentawe On Appointment As Humanitarian Minister

Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District and former Governor of the State, Simon Bako Lalong has congratulated Dr Nentawe Yilwatda on his appointment as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction by President Bola Tinubu.

Lalong in a press statement signed by his media aide

Tinubu Approves Restructuring Of Ministries, Ministerial Portfolios

In a significant move to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of his administration, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the restructuring of several ministries and ministerial portfolios.

The President's move aligns with his commitment to fulfilling his promises to Nigerians

Tinubu Appoints Bianca Ojukwu, Six Other As Ministers

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday announced the appointment of Bianca Ojukwu and six others as Ministers in his cabinet.

This appointment was disclosed in a statement issued by the Presidency

Tinubu Sacks Education, Women Affair Minister, Others

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday sacked six Ministers from his cabinet and also forwarded to the National Assembly seven ministerial nominees to take over from the vacant positions.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy

Ganduje’s Aide Defends Principal On ‘Capturing’ Of S’West States For APC

The aide of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Chief Oliver Okpala has defended his principal, Abdullahi Ganduje on his comment on “Capturing” of states for APC.

Dismissing the views of the opposition parties, Okpala

Obasanjo, Danjuma Want Paradigm Shift In Nigeria’s Political Leadership

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Chief of Army Staff General Theophilus Danjuma have called for a paradigm shift in the nation’s political leadership.

The duo spoke at a different meeting with a delegation of League

Allow PDP To Breath, Ologbondiyan Pleads With Political Leaders

The chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan, on Wednesday, urged Nigerians to allow the party to breathe.

This is in reaction to the rift between PDP's former presidential candidate

BREAKING: Tinubu Reshuffles Ministries, Scraps Sports Others

As part of efforts to reduce costs and improve efficiency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday approved the scrapping of some ministries in the country.

The Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy

Tinubu Swears In Bello As New CCB Chairman

Ahead of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday swore in Dr Abdullahi Usman Bello as Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

The President is currently chairing the Council meeting

