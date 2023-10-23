Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News October 23

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, October 23, 2023.

Group To Gumi: Your Comments On Wike Unwarranted, Hate Speech

group, the Iwhuruohna People’s Association (IPA) has berated Sheikh for attacking the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike, CON, stressing that Gumi’s comment was unwarranted and nothing other than “hate speech.”

Gumi had in a video that went viral, described Wike as a hater of Northern Nigeria Muslims…Read more

Presidential Election Appeal: We’re Optimistic Of Victory At S’Court – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed confidence that the Supreme Court will deliver Justice in its favour, in the appeal filed by its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, challenging the declaration of Bola Tinubu as elected president by the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

The apex will start hearing Atiku’s appeal this Monday…Read more

Change Of Name: I Violated No Law Signing Affidavit On Saturday – Atiku

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the last presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said there is nothing absurd in his signing the affidavit he deposed to on August 18, 1973, changing his name from Sidique to Atiku.

Atiku’s media aide, Paul Ibe, at a press conference in Abuja on Sunday…Read more

Kogi Govt Raises Alarm Over Assassination Attempt On Yahaya Bello

The Kogi State Government on Sunday raised the alarm over three “assassination” attempts on Governor Yahaya Bello.

The state government alleged that the attempts on the governor’s life…Read more

PANDEF Knocks Gumi For Calling For Wike’s Removal

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), has knocked Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi for calling for the removal of Nyesom Wike as Minister of FCT, describing it as an indirect poke at the people of the Niger Delta region and the South-South Geopolitical Zone.

PANDEF said any attack on any other Niger Deltan on wild predispositions…Read more

My Alleged Support For Israel Against Palestine, Political Witch-hunt – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory,( FCT) Nyesom Wike, has said that those alleging that he invited the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria to his office, as a sign of solidarity against the interest of Palestine, were political merchants, bent on witch-hunting him and causing disunity.

The Minister who said this at a meeting with the leadership of the Abuja National Mosque…Read more

We’ll Continue To Uplift Education Standard In Oyo – Makinde

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has said that the state government will continue to support the Government College Ibadan Old Boys Association to lift the standard of education, and equally restore the old glory of the school.

Makinde gave this assurance on Saturday, at the Government College Ibadan…Read more

2023 Budget: Ogun Assembly Probes MDAs, LGs

The Ogun State House of Assembly will on Monday, October 23 commence the third-quarter performance evaluation of the 2023 budget in the state.

According to the House, the State Government’s and Local Government Councils’ various Ministries…Read more

JUST-IN: Shettima Arrives In US To Participate In AfDB Dialogue

Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Iowa, United States (US) to participate in the African Development Bank (AfDB) World Food Prize events organized by the Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue.

The Vice President arrived in Iowa, the venue of the event alongside several of his aides…Read more

SERAP To Court: Stop Lawmakers From Taking Delivery Of N57.6bn 360 SUVs

A Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, has been prayed to stop the House of Representatives from procuring and taking delivery of N57.6bn 360 Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs), for its members, pending the hearing and determination of the applications for injunction filed before it.

The prayer emanated from the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP)…Read more

Eno Woos Investors, Seeks Partnership At London Business Summit

Governor Umo Eno has invited delegates to the London Political Summit Awards, to consider Akwa Ibom State as the best destination for their investments and leisure.

Speaking at the just concluded Summit over the weekend, Pastor Eno…Read more

U.S Reinforces Investment Ties With Nigeria, Hails Tinubu’s Reforms

The United States (US) has reinforced its commitment to stronger trade and investment ties with the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The development was made clear last week during the visit of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State (DAS), Joy Basu…Read more

Igboland Has Highest Gas Deposit In Africa – Iwuanyanwu

The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has disclosed that the Igbo nation has the largest deposit of gas in Africa in addition to limestone and other precious minerals buried beneath its earth.

Iwuanyanwu made the disclosure when he received the national leadership of Greater Igbo…Read more

Asisat Oshoala Pays Tribute To Mohbad After Scoring Against Granada

Nigerian footballer who plays as a striker for FC Barcelona and Nigeria women’s national team, Asisat Oshoala paid tribute to the late singer, Mohbad, in a recent Instagram post.

This is coming weeks after the death of the Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbd…Read more

NANS Commends Ifeanyi Ubah Defection To APC

The National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) has commended Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah for defecting from the Young Progressive Party (YPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

They believe this move is strategic and timely as Nigeria…Read more